Aug. 23, 2022 / 5:44 AM

Australia to investigate ex-PM Scott Morrison's secret self-appointments

By Darryl Coote
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Tuesday that the Cabinet has agreed to investigate former Prime Minister Scott Morrison over secretly appointing himself to five senior government positions. File Photo by Lucas Coch/EPA-EFE
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Tuesday that an inquiry will be launched into his predecessor, Scott Morrison, secretly appointing himself to multiple ministries while at the country's helm.

New Labor leader Albanese, who defeated Morrison and his Liberal Party in the federal election in May, announced the independent investigation during a press conference, stating the inquiry was approved by the Cabinet based on a report returned the day before by Solicitor-General Stephen Donaghue.

"The advice is, I think, a very clear criticism and critique of the implications that are there for our democratic system of government of what happened under the former Morrison government," he said.

Albanese said he was also making the report by Donaghue public due to the "highly extraordinary and unprecedented nature of this issue."

According to the report, Morrison secretly appointed himself between March 2020 and May 2021 as joint minister of the departments of health, finance, treasury and home affairs and industry science and resources.

The report states that while the appointments were "valid," the fact that Parliament, the public and other ministers within the departments were not informed "was inconsistent with the conventions and practices that form an essential part of the system of responsible government."

"That is because it is impossible for Parliament and the public to hold Ministers accountable for the proper administration for particular departments if the identity of the Ministers who have been appointed to administer those department is not publicized," it states.

Few specifics about the investigation were revealed Tuesday with Albanese stating its form will be considered by the Cabinet as there are a range of different options available though it will need to examine what happened and what the implications are.

"It is agreed that it needs to be not a political inquiry, but an inquiry with an eminent person with a legal background to consider all of the implications," he said.

"This isn't something that can be just dismissed. This is something that goes to our very system of government."

After the revelations were made public last week, Morrison, Australia's prime minister from 2018 to May, faced calls to resign from Parliament and he apologized, explaining the appointments were made amid the emergency of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday, Morrison reiterated such claims, saying in a statement that given the crises Australia was in at the time he considered it "prudent" to take on the five authorities "should they be necessary as a safeguard."

He added that that authorities granted were not exercised and therefore "were not misused."

"In the extraordinary circumstances I was contending with, decisions were made and then I kept moving forward," he said. "We did not dwell on such decisions, especially those of a precautionary nature as they were effectively dormant."

He said he understands that many Australians will not agree with his actions but the decisions he made were with "the best intentions, in good faith and to do all I could to protect Australia in the face of multiple crises. "

Defiant Taiwan says it has 'resolve' to stand up to China on battle anniversary
World News // 15 minutes ago
Defiant Taiwan says it has 'resolve' to stand up to China on battle anniversary
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Taiwan will defend itself against authoritarian threats from China as it did during an attack more than six decades ago, President Tsai Ing-wen told a visiting delegation of former U.S. officials Tuesday.
Britain launches pilot monkeypox vaccine plan to stretch available doses
World News // 6 hours ago
Britain launches pilot monkeypox vaccine plan to stretch available doses
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Britain on Monday announced the launch of a pilot monkeypox vaccination program that aims to increase the number of doses available from existing supplies five-fold.
Zelensky warns of 'particularly cruel' attacks ahead of Ukraine Independence Day
World News // 13 hours ago
Zelensky warns of 'particularly cruel' attacks ahead of Ukraine Independence Day
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is warning of "particularly cruel" attacks by Russia as the country marks Independence Day on Wednesday. Several cities are banning celebrations and ordering curfews.
Claude Salhani, former UPI photographer in Beirut, dies at 70
World News // 14 hours ago
Claude Salhani, former UPI photographer in Beirut, dies at 70
BEIRUT, Lebanon, Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Claude Salhani, a former photographer, writer and editor with United Press International who covered Lebanon's civil war and many other turbulent events in the Middle East, has died at age 70.
Prince William, Kate Middleton announce new school for children in Windsor
World News // 15 hours ago
Prince William, Kate Middleton announce new school for children in Windsor
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Prince William and Kate Middleton announced Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will start attending Lambrook School next month as the family moves from Kensington Palace in London to Windsor.
'Hadraawi,' African poet known as the 'Shakespeare of Somalia,' dead at 79
World News // 18 hours ago
'Hadraawi,' African poet known as the 'Shakespeare of Somalia,' dead at 79
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Mohamed Ibrahim "Hadraawi" Warsame, one of Africa's most celebrated authors and poets who was often referred to as the "Shakespeare of Somalia," died Thursday at age 79.
Iran says U.S. moving too slowly in possible return to 2015 nuclear deal
World News // 19 hours ago
Iran says U.S. moving too slowly in possible return to 2015 nuclear deal
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- U.S. and Iranian negotiators are said to be close to a return to the 2015 nuclear agreement, but Tehran on Monday said that Washington is dragging its feet on a proposal that was made a week ago.
Ukraine says Russian forces keep shelling near vulnerable nuclear power plant
World News // 22 hours ago
Ukraine says Russian forces keep shelling near vulnerable nuclear power plant
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- New shelling occurred on Monday near Ukraine's largest nuclear power plant in the southeast, ratcheting up concerns about the facility, which is the largest in Europe.
India teenager created special device to help reduce plastic waste in oceans
World News // 23 hours ago
India teenager created special device to help reduce plastic waste in oceans
When Varun Saikia, a young high school student from Gujarat, India, was 11 years old, he learned about a whale in Thailand that choked to death from eating plastic that had been discarded in the ocean.
U.S., South Korea kick off largest joint military drills in years
World News // 1 day ago
U.S., South Korea kick off largest joint military drills in years
SEOUL, Aug. 22 (UPI) -- U.S. and South Korean troops began their annual summertime military drills on Monday, including a return to large-scale joint field exercises for the first time since 2018 amid rising threats from North Korea.
