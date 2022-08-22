Trending
Advertisement
World News
Aug. 22, 2022 / 4:16 PM / Updated at 4:41 PM

Zelensky warns of 'particularly cruel' attacks ahead of Ukraine Independence Day

By Sheri Walsh
Ukrainians look at destroyed Russian military equipment displayed along Khreshchatyk street in Kyiv on August 21, 2022. The street has been turned into an open-air military museum ahead of Ukraine's Independence Day on August 24. Photo by Vladyslav Musiienko/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Several Ukrainian cities, including the country's capital, Kyiv, are banning Wednesday's Independence Day celebrations as Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky warns of "particularly cruel" attacks by Russia.

Ukraine will mark 31 years of independence from Soviet rule this Aug. 24. It will also be the first time the country celebrates its independence since Russia invaded six months ago.

Advertisement

"We should be aware that this week Russia may try to do something particularly nasty, something particularly cruel," Zelensky said in his nightly address Saturday.

"One of the key tasks of the enemy is to humiliate us, Ukrainians, to devalue our capabilities, our heroes, to spread despair, fear, to spread conflicts," Zelensky said as he urged vigilance. "Therefore, it is important never, for a single moment, to give in to this enemy pressure, not to wind oneself up, not to show weakness."

RELATED Shelling of Ukraine nuclear power plant exposes multiple risks

While marking Ukraine's independence milestone, Zelensky also commended Ukrainians for their work since the invasion Feb. 24.

"During these 178 days, Ukrainians have proven that our people are invincible, our defenders are invincible," Zelensky said. "Our unity, our faith in ourselves made it possible to pass these six months and approach this week, which is always important for every Ukrainian."

Advertisement

According to the United Nations Human Rights Office, more than 5,500 civilians in Ukraine have been killed, including 356 children, and nearly 7,700 civilians have been injured since the start of the war to Aug. 14.

RELATED Ukraine says Russian forces keep shelling near vulnerable nuclear power plant

"Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with wide area effects, including shelling from heavy artillery, multiple launch rocket systems, missiles and air strikes," the UN casualty update said.

Meantime, shelling intensified Monday at the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, raising international safety concerns. Ukrainian staff continue to operate the massive plant. Russia and Ukraine are blaming each other for the continued attacks and damage that could risk a large-scale nuclear catastrophe.

With Ukraine's independence anniversary just days away, Kyiv's military administration banned all large gatherings through Thursday. Authorities in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, announced a curfew from 7 p.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. Thursday.

RELATED Ukraine advertises 'bravery' as a weapon of war

"We ask that you understand such measures and prepare to stay at home and in shelters -- this is our safety," Kharkiv authorities said.

In his address, Zelensky acknowledged the holiday is important for every Ukrainian, given the last six months, but said there is still a lot of work ahead.

Advertisement

"We have always said and we say honestly: For the sake of Ukraine's victory, we still need to fight, we still need to do a lot, we still need to persevere and endure, unfortunately, a lot of pain," he said.

Latest Headlines

Claude Salhani, former UPI photographer in Beirut, dies at 70
World News // 2 hours ago
Claude Salhani, former UPI photographer in Beirut, dies at 70
BEIRUT, Lebanon, Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Claude Salhani, a former photographer, writer and editor with United Press International who covered Lebanon's civil war and many other turbulent events in the Middle East, has died at age 70.
Prince William, Kate Middleton announce new school for children in Windsor
World News // 3 hours ago
Prince William, Kate Middleton announce new school for children in Windsor
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Prince William and Kate Middleton announced Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will start attending Lambrook School next month as the family moves from Kensington Palace in London to Windsor.
'Hadraawi,' African poet known as the 'Shakespeare of Somalia,' dead at 79
World News // 6 hours ago
'Hadraawi,' African poet known as the 'Shakespeare of Somalia,' dead at 79
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Mohamed Ibrahim "Hadraawi" Warsame, one of Africa's most celebrated authors and poets who was often referred to as the "Shakespeare of Somalia," died Thursday at age 79.
Iran says U.S. moving too slowly in possible return to 2015 nuclear deal
World News // 8 hours ago
Iran says U.S. moving too slowly in possible return to 2015 nuclear deal
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- U.S. and Iranian negotiators are said to be close to a return to the 2015 nuclear agreement, but Tehran on Monday said that Washington is dragging its feet on a proposal that was made a week ago.
Ukraine says Russian forces keep shelling near vulnerable nuclear power plant
World News // 10 hours ago
Ukraine says Russian forces keep shelling near vulnerable nuclear power plant
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- New shelling occurred on Monday near Ukraine's largest nuclear power plant in the southeast, ratcheting up concerns about the facility, which is the largest in Europe.
India teenager created special device to help reduce plastic waste in oceans
World News // 11 hours ago
India teenager created special device to help reduce plastic waste in oceans
When Varun Saikia, a young high school student from Gujarat, India, was 11 years old, he learned about a whale in Thailand that choked to death from eating plastic that had been discarded in the ocean.
U.S., South Korea kick off largest joint military drills in years
World News // 12 hours ago
U.S., South Korea kick off largest joint military drills in years
SEOUL, Aug. 22 (UPI) -- U.S. and South Korean troops began their annual summertime military drills on Monday, including a return to large-scale joint field exercises for the first time since 2018 amid rising threats from North Korea.
Taiwan promotes 'democracy chips' in latest visit by U.S. officials
World News // 13 hours ago
Taiwan promotes 'democracy chips' in latest visit by U.S. officials
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Taiwan is willing to strengthen "democracy chips" supply chains with democratic parters, President Tsai Ing-wen said Monday during an economic development trip to the island by Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb.
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan charged under terrorism act
World News // 16 hours ago
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan charged under terrorism act
Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Imran Khan, the former prime minister of Pakistan who was ousted from power in April, was charged Sunday under the country's antiterrorism act amid a political fight for the country's helm.
COVID-19: Japan's prime minister tests positive amid 200,000 cases per day in past week
World News // 1 day ago
COVID-19: Japan's prime minister tests positive amid 200,000 cases per day in past week
Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Prime Minister Fumio Kishida tested positive for COVID-19, the government announced, as the country averaged 200,000 cases in past week, which was 29.8% of world's total, and record deaths.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Education secretary says Biden student debt announcement due in 'next week or so'
Education secretary says Biden student debt announcement due in 'next week or so'
Hiker dies after slipping near waterfall at New Hampshire's Cannon Mountain
Hiker dies after slipping near waterfall at New Hampshire's Cannon Mountain
Zion National Park rangers search for hiker who went missing in flash flood
Zion National Park rangers search for hiker who went missing in flash flood
Arkansas officers suspended amid probe into violent arrest captured on video
Arkansas officers suspended amid probe into violent arrest captured on video
Record share of Americans say they're 'suffering' amid inflation, political division, survey says
Record share of Americans say they're 'suffering' amid inflation, political division, survey says
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement