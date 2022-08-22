Advertisement
World News
Aug. 22, 2022 / 4:22 AM

Taiwan promotes 'democracy chips' in latest visit by U.S. officials

By Darryl Coote
1/3
Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen speaks during a press conference on Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb's trip to the island territory. Photo by Makoto Lin/Taiwan Presidential Office/<a href="https://www.flickr.com/photos/presidentialoffice/52303039775/">Flickr</a>
Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen speaks during a press conference on Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb's trip to the island territory. Photo by Makoto Lin/Taiwan Presidential Office/Flickr

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Taiwan is willing to strengthen "democracy chips" supply chains with democratic partners, President Tsai Ing-wen said Monday during an economic development trip to the island by Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb amid growing tensions with China.

The Taiwanese president touted strengthening supply chains for semiconductors with allies as a means to national security during a press conference Monday in Taipei welcoming the Republican governor and a delegation of state and Purdue University officials who had arrived on the democratic island a day prior.

Advertisement

"Economic security is an important pillar of national and regional security. Taiwan is willing and able to strengthen cooperation with democratic partners in building sustainable supply chains for democracy chips," she said. "Together, we can safeguard our common values and create even greater prosperity."

China views Taiwan as a rogue province and has vowed to take it by force, if necessary.

Advertisement

Tsai said Monday that they are facing the continued expansion of global authoritarianism while calling on democratic nations to band together in response.

"Taiwan has been confronted by military threats from China in and around the Taiwan Strait. At this moment, democratic allies must stand together and boost cooperation across all areas," she said.

Holcomb and his delegation arrived in Taiwan on Sunday for the two-day visit, marking the latest in a series of visits by U.S. government officials over recent weeks. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taipei early this month, spurring a furious response from China, which launched days of mass military drills in response. A delegation led by U.S. Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., arrived last week, which prompted further exercises from the Chinese military.

RELATED U.S. military test fires unarmed Minuteman III ICBM from California

Beijing has yet to respond to Holcomb's visit.

According to a statement from his office, Holcomb was in Taiwan with Indiana Economic Development Corporation staff, Purdue University Dean of College of Engineering Mark Lundstrom and others to meet with business and academic leaders and government officials.

During the press conference, Holcomb said that several memorandums of understanding were to be signed between himself and Taiwan as well between Purdue and the territory's universities that had him "smiling from ear to ear."

Advertisement

He said the agreements between the state and territory would deepen cooperation in critical industries, such as semiconductors, agro-bio science and advanced manufacturing and technology.

"Because we share so many common values and interests and goals there are more opportunities ahead of us than, I think, there ever have been before for us to continue to strengthen and cultivate and nurture this relationship," he said. "As our economies grow and grow together we will seek to build strategic partnerships with you."

Indiana's Perdue University was expected to sign MOUs with island universities that he said would "equally propel us forward on that research front and those areas and many more."

The trip to Taiwan follows President Joe Biden early this month signing the CHIPS and Science Act into law, which among shoring up weaknesses in the U.S. semiconductor supply chain will bolster Indiana's technology micro-electronics industry.

Tsai described the CHIPS Act as setting the foundation to make Indiana a "center" in the semiconductor industry.

"These developments align perfectly with those in Taiwan," she added. "Our semiconductor industry plays a key role in global supply chains."

Following his two-day visit Taiwan, Holcomb was scheduled to visit South Korea, another heavy hitter in the semiconductor industry, before returning to Indianapolis on Saturday.

Advertisement

The visit also comes days after the United States and Taiwan announced plans to begin formal trade talks.

Read More

U.S. and Taiwan to start formal trade talks on the heels of Pelosi visit China starts military exercises amid second Taiwan visit from U.S. lawmakers

Latest Headlines

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan charged under terrorism act
World News // 3 hours ago
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan charged under terrorism act
Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Imran Khan, the former prime minister of Pakistan who was ousted from power in April, was charged Sunday under the country's antiterrorism act amid a political fight for the country's helm.
COVID-19: Japan's prime minister tests positive amid 200,000 cases per day in past week
World News // 16 hours ago
COVID-19: Japan's prime minister tests positive amid 200,000 cases per day in past week
Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Prime Minister Fumio Kishida tested positive for COVID-19, the government announced, as the country averaged 200,000 cases in past week, which was 29.8% of world's total, and record deaths.
Singapore repeals colonial-era law banning sex between men
World News // 16 hours ago
Singapore repeals colonial-era law banning sex between men
Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Sunday announced that the city-state would repeal a 1938 law that banned sex between consenting men.
AccuWeather issues update to 2022 Atlantic hurricane season forecast
World News // 16 hours ago
AccuWeather issues update to 2022 Atlantic hurricane season forecast
AccuWeather meteorologists continue to warn about a surge of tropical activity and direct threats to the southeastern United States as the heart of the hurricane season looms, despite a long gap in tropical development.
Somalia ends Mogadishu hotel siege; at least 21 dead
World News // 19 hours ago
Somalia ends Mogadishu hotel siege; at least 21 dead
Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Somalia security forces said on Sunday they ended a siege on the upscale Hayat Hotel in Mogadishu that killed more than 20 people and injured more than 110 more.
Daughter of Putin supporter killed in car bomb; Ukraine says it's not to blame
World News // 21 hours ago
Daughter of Putin supporter killed in car bomb; Ukraine says it's not to blame
Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Ukraine denied responsibility Sunday for a car bomb in Moscow that killed the daughter of a staunch supporter of President Vladimir Putin and Russian nationalism.
Climate activists glue themselves to famous sculpture at Vatican Museums
World News // 1 day ago
Climate activists glue themselves to famous sculpture at Vatican Museums
Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Two climate activists glued themselves to the base of a famous sculpture at Vatican Museums on Thursday.
Montenegro coalition government collapses after no-confidence vote
World News // 1 day ago
Montenegro coalition government collapses after no-confidence vote
Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Montenegro's coalition government collapsed Friday after a vote of no confidence in the administration of Prime Minister Dritan Abazović.
Royal Australian Air Force hosts Exercise Pitch Black with over 100 fighter jets
World News // 1 day ago
Royal Australian Air Force hosts Exercise Pitch Black with over 100 fighter jets
Aug. 20 (UPI) -- The Royal Australian Air Force is hosting Exercise Pitch Black, a large-scale training engagement with 16 other nations including the United States, Britain and France.
U.S. condemns drone strike that killed teen girls playing volleyball in Syria
World News // 1 day ago
U.S. condemns drone strike that killed teen girls playing volleyball in Syria
Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Maj. Gen. John Brennan, the commander of Operation Inherent Resolve, condemned a drone stroke this week that killed four teen girls and injured several others who were playing volleyball.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Education secretary says Biden student debt announcement due in 'next week or so'
Education secretary says Biden student debt announcement due in 'next week or so'
AccuWeather issues update to 2022 Atlantic hurricane season forecast
AccuWeather issues update to 2022 Atlantic hurricane season forecast
Daughter of Putin supporter killed in car bomb; Ukraine says it's not to blame
Daughter of Putin supporter killed in car bomb; Ukraine says it's not to blame
Three Indiana State University students killed in single-vehicle crash
Three Indiana State University students killed in single-vehicle crash
Singapore repeals colonial-era law banning sex between men
Singapore repeals colonial-era law banning sex between men
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement