Prince William, Kate Middleton announce new school for children in Windsor

Prince William and Kate Middleton announce their three children will attend a new school starting in September as the family moves from London to Windsor. Photo courtesy of KensingtonRoyal.

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Prince William and Kate Middleton announced Monday their three children will attend a new school starting next month as the family moves from London to Windsor. Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, will attend Lambrook School in Berkshire, England, according to the announcement from Kensington Palace. Advertisement

"We are delighted that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will be joining us this coming September and very much look forward to welcoming the family, as well as all of our new pupils, to our school community," said Jonathan Perry, headmaster at Lambrook School.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will move out of Kensington Palace in London and into Adelaide Cottage on the Windsor Estate. The house is a mile from Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle as Buckingham Palace undergoes a major restoration.

Lambrook is an independent, co-educational preparatory school set on 52 acres in the countryside. The school has 560 students who pay about $8,200 a term. On its website, the school outlines a Christian education which encourages students to take an active role in supporting charitable causes.

Students leave "Lambrook as confident, happy, engaging, mature, considerate and thoughtful young adults who are outward-looking global citizens," the school said.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte spent the last four years at Thomas's Battersea in London.

"We would like to thank George, Charlotte and all of our leaving pupils for upholding the school's values and for their many contributions to school life throughout their time at Thomas's," Ben Thomas, principal of Thomas's London Day Schools said in a statement. "We wish them every happiness and success at their next schools and beyond."

"Their Royal Highnesses are hugely grateful to Thomas's Battersea where George and Charlotte have had a happy start to their education since 2017 and 2019 respectively and are pleased to have found a school for all three of their children which shares a similar ethos and values," the royal couple said.

While Lambrook offers boarding, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will attend as day students.