Advertisement
World News
Aug. 22, 2022 / 9:45 AM

Iran says U.S. moving too slowly in possible return to 2015 nuclear deal

By A.L. Lee
1/4
Workers are seen inside the control room of the Bushehr nuclear power plant about 750 miles south of Tehran, Iran. The U.S. is negotiating with Iran to return to the 2015 nuclear deal, which aims to bar the country from developing a nuclear weapon. File Photo by Mehdi Ghasemi/ISNA/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/e799a617ce1729bfa7bfb2f25e1d8ec5/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Workers are seen inside the control room of the Bushehr nuclear power plant about 750 miles south of Tehran, Iran. The U.S. is negotiating with Iran to return to the 2015 nuclear deal, which aims to bar the country from developing a nuclear weapon. File Photo by Mehdi Ghasemi/ISNA/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- U.S. and Iranian negotiators are said to be close to a return to the 2015 nuclear agreement, but Tehran on Monday said that Washington is dragging its feet on a proposal that was made a week ago.

During negotiations in Vienna, Iran responded positively to the European Union's "final text" on the agreement, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. The United States, though, is poring over the language in the proposal with some help from Western allies.

Advertisement

State-run Iranian media cited progress in the talks, but blamed President Joe Biden's administration for delaying a deal after Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid called on Biden to reject any agreement with Iran. Israel also opposed the initial deal in 2015, which was spearheaded by former President Barack Obama.

"What matters so far is procrastination from the American side on offering a response," Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said according to Al Jazeera. "We acted in time and we've always shown that we've acted responsibly."

Advertisement

Former U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew from the agreement, which trades sanctions relief for Iran promising never to develop a nuclear weapon. He also imposed tough new sanctions against Tehran. Since he took office 19 months ago, Biden has indicated that he would return to the deal -- but movement has been slow on the U.S. side.

As reports said a U.S. return to the deal is close, world oil markets have responded. Prices declined on Monday in view of Biden's virtual meeting with European leaders on the issue over the weekend.

Traders are casting a wary eye on what might come next amid a global economy that's already strained by inflation and energy shortages, which have both been worsened by Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine and the COVID-19 pandemic.

U.S. President Joe Biden has said that he wants to return to the Iran nuclear deal, but movement toward that end has been slow as negotiators bargain in Austria. File Photo by Abedin Taherkenareh/EPA-EFE

Tensions in the Middle East have escalated recently as Israel has stepped up secret operations targeting Iranian scientists, nuclear sites and military figures. Those led to political arrests, cyberattacks and retaliatory violence from inside Iran.

Advertisement

During the weekend, Biden had a call with French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Schulz and outgoing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and discussed a "need to strengthen support for partners in the Middle East."

The leaders also spoke about efforts to deter and constrain Iran's destabilizing regional activities," the White House said in a roundup of the call Sunday. Biden has officially been on vacation for almost two weeks.

Josep Borrell, the EU foreign policy chief, said that Iran has been "reasonable" in its response to the bloc's proposal, but neither side would confirm rumors of an imminent agreement.

The latest round of negotiations began in April 2021, but an agreement has so far proven elusive. Still, the Iranian foreign ministry said Monday that "relatively good progress" has been made this month.

Under a new deal, Iran would stand to gain billions of dollars in thawed assets and see hundreds of sanctions lifted in exchange for rolling back its nuclear capabilities. The country would also likely increase oil production. U.S. officials have said they have options to add pressure if the negotiations fail.

On Monday, Kanani also expressed interest in a prisoner swap with the United States, but added that "this issue is separate from the talks to lift the sanctions." He also spoke of endowing Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi with additional power to seek new allies.

Advertisement

"The issue of the talks to lift the sanctions is only one of the issues in our foreign relations," Kanani said according to Al Jazeera. "We have not and will not tie other issues concerning foreign relations -- especially economic relations and trade -- to these talks."

Read More

Women inside Israel's spy agency take over key role of watching Iran Iran nuclear deal within reach as EU team submits 'final text' in Vienna talks

Latest Headlines

Ukraine says Russian forces keep shelling near vulnerable nuclear power plant
World News // 2 hours ago
Ukraine says Russian forces keep shelling near vulnerable nuclear power plant
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- New shelling occurred on Monday near Ukraine's largest nuclear power plant in the southeast, ratcheting up concerns about the facility, which is the largest in Europe.
India teenager created special device to help reduce plastic waste in oceans
World News // 3 hours ago
India teenager created special device to help reduce plastic waste in oceans
When Varun Saikia, a young high school student from Gujarat, India, was 11 years old, he learned about a whale in Thailand that choked to death from eating plastic that had been discarded in the ocean.
U.S., South Korea kick off largest joint military drills in years
World News // 4 hours ago
U.S., South Korea kick off largest joint military drills in years
SEOUL, Aug. 22 (UPI) -- U.S. and South Korean troops began their annual summertime military drills on Monday, including a return to large-scale joint field exercises for the first time since 2018 amid rising threats from North Korea.
Taiwan promotes 'democracy chips' in latest visit by U.S. officials
World News // 5 hours ago
Taiwan promotes 'democracy chips' in latest visit by U.S. officials
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Taiwan is willing to strengthen "democracy chips" supply chains with democratic parters, President Tsai Ing-wen said Monday during an economic development trip to the island by Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb.
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan charged under terrorism act
World News // 8 hours ago
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan charged under terrorism act
Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Imran Khan, the former prime minister of Pakistan who was ousted from power in April, was charged Sunday under the country's antiterrorism act amid a political fight for the country's helm.
COVID-19: Japan's prime minister tests positive amid 200,000 cases per day in past week
World News // 21 hours ago
COVID-19: Japan's prime minister tests positive amid 200,000 cases per day in past week
Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Prime Minister Fumio Kishida tested positive for COVID-19, the government announced, as the country averaged 200,000 cases in past week, which was 29.8% of world's total, and record deaths.
Singapore repeals colonial-era law banning sex between men
World News // 20 hours ago
Singapore repeals colonial-era law banning sex between men
Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Sunday announced that the city-state would repeal a 1938 law that banned sex between consenting men.
AccuWeather issues update to 2022 Atlantic hurricane season forecast
World News // 21 hours ago
AccuWeather issues update to 2022 Atlantic hurricane season forecast
AccuWeather meteorologists continue to warn about a surge of tropical activity and direct threats to the southeastern United States as the heart of the hurricane season looms, despite a long gap in tropical development.
Somalia ends Mogadishu hotel siege; at least 21 dead
World News // 1 day ago
Somalia ends Mogadishu hotel siege; at least 21 dead
Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Somalia security forces said on Sunday they ended a siege on the upscale Hayat Hotel in Mogadishu that killed more than 20 people and injured more than 110 more.
Daughter of Putin supporter killed in car bomb; Ukraine says it's not to blame
World News // 1 day ago
Daughter of Putin supporter killed in car bomb; Ukraine says it's not to blame
Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Ukraine denied responsibility Sunday for a car bomb in Moscow that killed the daughter of a staunch supporter of President Vladimir Putin and Russian nationalism.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Education secretary says Biden student debt announcement due in 'next week or so'
Education secretary says Biden student debt announcement due in 'next week or so'
AccuWeather issues update to 2022 Atlantic hurricane season forecast
AccuWeather issues update to 2022 Atlantic hurricane season forecast
Three Indiana State University students killed in single-vehicle crash
Three Indiana State University students killed in single-vehicle crash
Daughter of Putin supporter killed in car bomb; Ukraine says it's not to blame
Daughter of Putin supporter killed in car bomb; Ukraine says it's not to blame
Singapore repeals colonial-era law banning sex between men
Singapore repeals colonial-era law banning sex between men
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement