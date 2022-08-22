Iran says U.S. moving too slowly in possible return to 2015 nuclear deal

1/4

Workers are seen inside the control room of the Bushehr nuclear power plant about 750 miles south of Tehran, Iran. The U.S. is negotiating with Iran to return to the 2015 nuclear deal, which aims to bar the country from developing a nuclear weapon. File Photo by Mehdi Ghasemi/ISNA/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- U.S. and Iranian negotiators are said to be close to a return to the 2015 nuclear agreement, but Tehran on Monday said that Washington is dragging its feet on a proposal that was made a week ago. During negotiations in Vienna, Iran responded positively to the European Union's "final text" on the agreement, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. The United States, though, is poring over the language in the proposal with some help from Western allies. Advertisement

State-run Iranian media cited progress in the talks, but blamed President Joe Biden's administration for delaying a deal after Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid called on Biden to reject any agreement with Iran. Israel also opposed the initial deal in 2015, which was spearheaded by former President Barack Obama.

"What matters so far is procrastination from the American side on offering a response," Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said according to Al Jazeera. "We acted in time and we've always shown that we've acted responsibly."

Former U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew from the agreement, which trades sanctions relief for Iran promising never to develop a nuclear weapon. He also imposed tough new sanctions against Tehran. Since he took office 19 months ago, Biden has indicated that he would return to the deal -- but movement has been slow on the U.S. side.

As reports said a U.S. return to the deal is close, world oil markets have responded. Prices declined on Monday in view of Biden's virtual meeting with European leaders on the issue over the weekend.

Traders are casting a wary eye on what might come next amid a global economy that's already strained by inflation and energy shortages, which have both been worsened by Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tensions in the Middle East have escalated recently as Israel has stepped up secret operations targeting Iranian scientists, nuclear sites and military figures. Those led to political arrests, cyberattacks and retaliatory violence from inside Iran.

During the weekend, Biden had a call with French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Schulz and outgoing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and discussed a "need to strengthen support for partners in the Middle East."

The leaders also spoke about efforts to deter and constrain Iran's destabilizing regional activities," the White House said in a roundup of the call Sunday. Biden has officially been on vacation for almost two weeks.

Josep Borrell, the EU foreign policy chief, said that Iran has been "reasonable" in its response to the bloc's proposal, but neither side would confirm rumors of an imminent agreement.

The latest round of negotiations began in April 2021, but an agreement has so far proven elusive. Still, the Iranian foreign ministry said Monday that "relatively good progress" has been made this month.

Under a new deal, Iran would stand to gain billions of dollars in thawed assets and see hundreds of sanctions lifted in exchange for rolling back its nuclear capabilities. The country would also likely increase oil production. U.S. officials have said they have options to add pressure if the negotiations fail.

On Monday, Kanani also expressed interest in a prisoner swap with the United States, but added that "this issue is separate from the talks to lift the sanctions." He also spoke of endowing Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi with additional power to seek new allies.

"The issue of the talks to lift the sanctions is only one of the issues in our foreign relations," Kanani said according to Al Jazeera. "We have not and will not tie other issues concerning foreign relations -- especially economic relations and trade -- to these talks."