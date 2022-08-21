Advertisement
World News
Aug. 21, 2022 / 8:24 AM

Daughter of Putin supporter killed in car bomb; Ukraine says it's not to blame

By Clyde Hughes
A still image showing investigators on Sunday working at the scene of a car explosion on Mozhaisk highway near the village of Bolshiye Vyazemi near Moscow that killed Darya Dugina on Saturday night. Photo by of Russian Investigation Committee/EPA-EFE
A still image showing investigators on Sunday working at the scene of a car explosion on Mozhaisk highway near the village of Bolshiye Vyazemi near Moscow that killed Darya Dugina on Saturday night. Photo by of Russian Investigation Committee/EPA-EFE

Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Ukraine denied responsibility Sunday for a car bomb in Moscow that killed the daughter of a staunch supporter of President Vladimir Putin and Russian nationalism.

Darya Dugina, the daughter of influential, ultra-nationalist philosopher Alexander Dugin, was killed by a car bomb in theoutskirts of Moscow late Saturday.

Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the death will point to Ukraine's "state terrorism" policy if it is determined they are the blame for the death.

Ukraine quickly sought to distance itself from Dugina's death, blaming it on "various political factions" in Russia.

RELATED Russian missile hits residential building in Mykolaiv; Crimea struck again

"I confirm that Ukraine, of course, had nothing to do with this because we are not a criminal state, like the Russian Federation, and moreover we are not a terrorist state," said Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak, according to The Guardian.

Dugin has been credited with helping shape Putin's expansionist foreign policy. Dugin and Dugina had both been sanctioned by the United States and Britain for working to destabilize Ukraine.

Britain's Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation said Dugina was a "frequent and high-profile contributor of disinformation in relation to Ukraine and the Russian invasion of Ukraine on various online platforms."

Russia was blamed for a missile that struck the Pivdennoukrainsk nuclear station and fresh shelling around the Zaporizhzhia power plant, renewing concerns throughout Europe of a nuclear accident.

"It is possible that this missile was aimed specifically at the Pivdennoukrainsk plant, which the Russian military tried to seize back at the beginning of March," said Energoatom, which manages Ukraine's four nuclear energy generators, according to The Guardian.

Ukrainian officials said Sunday that Russia continued its attacks along most of its frontlines in eastern Ukraine. Officials pointed to dozens of assaults where Moscow hit Ukrainian positions and civilian areas with warplanes and artillery guns, particularly in Pisky and Bakhmut.

RELATED U.S. will send another $775 million in weapons to Ukraine

"They have focused all their efforts on the Bakhmut direction, but they have not achieved any serious victories or advances on the front for almost two months," said Serhiy Haidai, a Ukrainian regional military official, according to The New York Times.

"The Armed Forces of Ukraine hold the fort, and the support of international partners allows us to make surprises in the rear."

Finland's PM Sanna Marin takes drug test after leaked party videos criticism

Somalia ends Mogadishu hotel siege; at least 21 dead
World News // 2 minutes ago
Somalia ends Mogadishu hotel siege; at least 21 dead
Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Somalia security forces said on Sunday they ended a siege on the upscale Hayat Hotel in Mogadishu that killed more than 20 people and injured more than 110 more.
Climate activists glue themselves to famous sculpture at Vatican Museums
World News // 13 hours ago
Climate activists glue themselves to famous sculpture at Vatican Museums
Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Two climate activists glued themselves to the base of a famous sculpture at Vatican Museums on Thursday.
Montenegro coalition government collapses after no-confidence vote
World News // 16 hours ago
Montenegro coalition government collapses after no-confidence vote
Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Montenegro's coalition government collapsed Friday after a vote of no confidence in the administration of Prime Minister Dritan Abazović.
Royal Australian Air Force hosts Exercise Pitch Black with over 100 fighter jets
World News // 17 hours ago
Royal Australian Air Force hosts Exercise Pitch Black with over 100 fighter jets
Aug. 20 (UPI) -- The Royal Australian Air Force is hosting Exercise Pitch Black, a large-scale training engagement with 16 other nations including the United States, Britain and France.
U.S. condemns drone strike that killed teen girls playing volleyball in Syria
World News // 18 hours ago
U.S. condemns drone strike that killed teen girls playing volleyball in Syria
Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Maj. Gen. John Brennan, the commander of Operation Inherent Resolve, condemned a drone stroke this week that killed four teen girls and injured several others who were playing volleyball.
Mexican authorities arrest former AG over 2014 disappearance of 43 students
World News // 22 hours ago
Mexican authorities arrest former AG over 2014 disappearance of 43 students
Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Former Mexican Attorney General Jesus Murillo Karam is the highest-ranking official to be charged in the mass kidnapping of 43 students in 2014 that shocked the country.
Al-Shabab gunmen storm Somali hotel, kill 15
World News // 22 hours ago
Al-Shabab gunmen storm Somali hotel, kill 15
Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Gunmen stormed a hotel in the Somali capital of Mogadishu Friday, killing 15 people during the gunfire and large explosions at the facility.
Russian missile hits residential building in Mykolaiv; Crimea struck again
World News // 1 day ago
Russian missile hits residential building in Mykolaiv; Crimea struck again
Aug. 20 (UPI) -- A Russian missile strike in Mykolaiv hit a residential building Saturday morning, injuring numerous children while new explosions were reported at Russian Black Sea fleet headquarters in Crimea.
Finland's PM Sanna Marin takes drug test after leaked party videos criticism
World News // 1 day ago
Finland's PM Sanna Marin takes drug test after leaked party videos criticism
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Sanna Marin, the youngest prime minister in Finland's history, has taken a drug test after receiving criticism for unprofessionalism after two videos leaked of her partying with her friends.
ISIS 'Beatle' sentenced to life in prison
World News // 1 day ago
ISIS 'Beatle' sentenced to life in prison
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- A British man accused of operating an ISIS hostage-taking scheme that led to the deaths of four Americans, was sentenced Friday to eight life sentences.
