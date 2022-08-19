ISIS 'Beatle' sentenced to life in prison

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- A British man accused of operating an ISIS hostage-taking scheme that led to the deaths of four Americans, was sentenced Friday to eight life sentences.

El Shafee Elsheikh, was part of a group known as the "Beatles" for their British accents. Elsheikh, Mohammed Emwazi and Alexanda Kotey kidnapped and abused more than two dozens western hostages, according to prosecutors. The four American hostages who were killed were James Foley, Peter Kassig, Kayla Mueller and Steven Sotloff.

Former hostages testified that they were forced to engage in mock executions, waterboarding, sustained beatings and orders to fight each other. Hostages were also forced to memorize the words to "Hotel Osama," a parody of "Hotel California."

"To paraphrase a line in Dante's Inferno, 'we lack the vocabulary of such pain,'" Assistant U.S. Attorney Raj Parekh said, according to CBS News.

Jessica Aber, a U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, tweeted out a video where she said that without the families' commitment, "this case would never have made it to our courthouse. We would not have the result we have today."

ISIS released videos and images in 2014 showing that Foley, Kassig and Sotloff had all been beheaded. Prosecutors said that ISIS members killed Mueller after holding her hostage and sexually abusing her for a year and a half.

According to the BBC, Elsheikh was the only one of the three militants to go on trial in the United States. Kotey pleaded guilty last year and Emwazi was killed in a 2015 drone strike.

Elsheikh was found guilty on eight charges, including four counts of hostage taking resulting in death, murder conspiracy and conspiracy to provide material support to a terrorist organization