Aug. 19, 2022 / 9:27 PM

Finland's PM Sanna Marin takes drug test after leaked party videos criticism

By Adam Schrader
Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin delivers a press conference after a video of her dancing in a party was leaked on social media, at the Prime Minister's official residence in Helsinki, Finland, on Friday. Photo by Kinmo Brandt/EPA-EFE
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Sanna Marin, the youngest prime minister in Finland's history, has taken a drug test after receiving criticism for unprofessionalism after two videos leaked of her partying with her friends.

Marin, 36, can be seen in one video that leaked dancing and singing with her friends at a house party while she is seen dancing with Finnish popstar Olavi Uusivirta in another video that leaked Friday.

Mikko Kärnä, a member of the Finnish parliament, said on Twitter on Thursday that it "would be wise" for Marin to voluntarily take a drug test and make the results public.

"The people are also allowed to expect this from their prime minister," he tweeted.

Marin told reporters on Friday that she has not taken any drugs and "did nothing illegal" but had consumed alcohol with her friends at a private event.

"I consider these accusations to be very serious, and, though I consider the demand for a drug test unjust, for my own legal protection and to clear up any doubts, I have taken a drug test today, the results of which will come in about a week," Marin said.

The prime minister said she knew the videos were being recorded and that she is upset that they have become public.

"It was about me having a night out with friends partying, even in a boisterous way, dancing and singing," she said.

Marin, who has been in office since 2019, has navigated her country through the COVID-19 pandemic and her country's bid to join NATO with Sweden which began after Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

