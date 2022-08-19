Judge sentences Thomas Nutt to at least 21 years in death of wife stuffed in suitcase

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Thomas Nutt, the British man convicted in the death of his wife on their wedding day last October, was sentenced to at least 21 years in prison.

The body of Dawn Walker, 52, was found stuffed in a suitcase that was found in Halifax, West Yorkshire. Judge Jonathan Rose pointed out that Walker's bones had to be broken to make her fit inside the suitcase that Nutt appeared unremorseful.

A jury last week found the scrap metal dealer, 46, guilty of Walker's death. Walker's family members testified in the sentencing phase that Nutt was demanding and overbearing, ordering her to do odd tasks.

Walker was last seen alive on the couple's wedding day on Oct. 27, 2021, and she had no contact with family or friends since returning from their wedding celebration that evening. After midnight, neighbors testified they saw Nutt hiding from them as he left the home to get money from an ATM.

After an investigation, Nutt was officially arrested on Oct. 31 and charged with murder on Nov. 2. West Yorkshire Police said Nutt eventually admitted to manslaughter and denied the murder charge.

"Dawn Walker's family have been left absolutely devastated by her death in such violent circumstances," West Yorkshire Police Detective Inspector Amanda Wimbles said in a statement. "This has been a dreadful crime, especially given the couple had only recently married.

"The prosecution and police rejected Nutt's admission of manslaughter and always believed murder was the offense he should rightly stand trial for. Our thoughts continue to be with Dawn's family, who have shown great dignity and strength through what has understandably been a devastating time for them."

