Trending
Advertisement
World News
Aug. 18, 2022 / 7:36 AM

Russia keeps hitting Kharkiv ahead of key talks involving Zelensky, Erdogan, Guterres

By Clyde Hughes
1/2
Russia keeps hitting Kharkiv ahead of key talks involving Zelensky, Erdogan, Guterres
Ukrainian women embrace near debris from a structure that was damaged in a Russian rocket attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Thursday. Photo by Vasiliy Zhlobsky/EPA-EFE

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Russia renewed military attacks in Kharkiv in northern Ukraine on Thursday ahead of talks between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Russian forces have been fighting in Ukrainian-controlled Kharkiv, which is the country's second-largest city, since the start of the war in February. Moscow, however, has seen only limited success there.

Advertisement

In the new round of shelling in the city Thursday, Ukrainian officials said that at least one person was killed and more than a dozen people were injured.

The new attacks in Kharkiv follows an assault by Russian forces on Wednesday that killed at least seven people in the city, Ukrainian officials noted.

RELATED Zelensky warns Ukrainians to stay away from Russian installations in Crimea

The attacks have prompted Zelensky to say that Ukraine's forces "will take revenge" for the shelling and loss of life, according to The Guardian.

Meanwhile, Zelensky will host both Guterres and Erdogan in Kyiv where the leaders are expected to address more Ukrainian grain exports -- which finally resumed this month -- as well as the fighting near the vulnerable Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine and finding a diplomatic solution to end the bloodshed, which is nearing the start of its seventh month.

Advertisement

Fighting near the Zaporizhzhia plant, which Russia captured at the start of its invasion of Ukraine, has been the subject of international concern recently. Both Ukraine and Russia have blamed each other for putting the plant at risk.

RELATED Gas prices keep falling, but experts say lower cost could help push them back up

Elsewhere, Ukraine's operational command said on Thursday that it killed 29 Russian "occupiers" during counterattacks in southern Ukraine. It also destroyed artillery, armored vehicles and a military supply depot, command officials said.

Ukrainian commanders said that troops turned back Russian forces along the eastern Donetsk front, leaving much of the fighting there at a stalemate.

"[Russia] led an offensive in the Mykolaivka-Vyimka direction, was unsuccessful, withdrew," Ukraine's General Staff said of the Russian advance, according to CNN.

RELATED Russia-Ukraine war: Explosions, fire at Crimea depot prompt thousands to evacuate

Russia is also continuing intense shelling in the eastern town of Bakhmut, but Ukraine officials say it's not captured any new territory.

Moscow, meanwhile, continued to hold a defensive position around Russian-controlled Kherson to keep territorial gains and repel an anticipated Ukrainian offensive there.

Latest Headlines

At least 21 dead after suicide attack at Afghan mosque, including prominent cleric
World News // 11 minutes ago
At least 21 dead after suicide attack at Afghan mosque, including prominent cleric
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Authorities said Thursday that a suicide bombing that targeted a mosque in Afghanistan's capital has killed almost two dozen people, including a prominent Muslim cleric, and the death toll may yet rise again.
New Zealand Police: Children's remains found in suitcases
World News // 2 hours ago
New Zealand Police: Children's remains found in suitcases
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Authorities in New Zealand have launched a homicide investigation into the deaths of two children whose bodies were recently found in suitcases.
U.S. and Taiwan to start formal trade talks on the heels of Pelosi visit
World News // 3 hours ago
U.S. and Taiwan to start formal trade talks on the heels of Pelosi visit
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- The United States and Taiwan announced plans to begin formal trade talks, weeks after a visit by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taipei sparked a furious response from China.
WHO: Global monkeypox cases jumped 20% in past week
World News // 17 hours ago
WHO: Global monkeypox cases jumped 20% in past week
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Monkeypox cases jumped more than 20% across the globe last week, the World Health Organization said Wednesday. More than 35,000 cases have been reported, with 12 deaths.
Israel, Turkey restore full diplomatic ties
World News // 11 hours ago
Israel, Turkey restore full diplomatic ties
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Former rivals Israel and Turkey have renewed full diplomatic relations after years of tension over Palestine. The two countries also agreed to reappoint their respective ambassadors.
Saudi woman given 34 years in prison over tweets
World News // 12 hours ago
Saudi woman given 34 years in prison over tweets
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- A Saudi women's rights activist was handed a 34-year prison sentence for posting tweets criticizing the Kingdom's ruling government.
Deadly explosion erupts at mosque in Kabul
World News // 13 hours ago
Deadly explosion erupts at mosque in Kabul
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- An explosion during evening prayers at a mosque in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Wednesday killed at least three people and injured dozens more.
Germany's Rhine River at record low levels, freight shipping threatened
World News // 16 hours ago
Germany's Rhine River at record low levels, freight shipping threatened
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Germany's Rhine River is at a record low level, and the shallow river is impacting shipping. Germany depends on the river for 80% of its water freight.
Sewage released near dozens of beaches in Britain after heavy rains
World News // 17 hours ago
Sewage released near dozens of beaches in Britain after heavy rains
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- A British charity has issued pollution warnings for more than 40 beaches along the southern portion of the country due to heavy sewage discharges that were caused by heavy rains.
Hydropower in China's Sichuan province threatened by drought
World News // 19 hours ago
Hydropower in China's Sichuan province threatened by drought
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- China's Sichaun Province has seen its hydropower generation threatened by drought conditions, the provincial branch of the State Grid Corp. of China said on Wednesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Shipping box used to plug gap in Arizona-Mexico border wall topples over
Shipping box used to plug gap in Arizona-Mexico border wall topples over
Woman charged with murder for allegedly passing drugs in kiss with inmate boyfriend
Woman charged with murder for allegedly passing drugs in kiss with inmate boyfriend
Giuliani testifies in Georgia on Trump efforts to overturn Biden's 2020 election win
Giuliani testifies in Georgia on Trump efforts to overturn Biden's 2020 election win
Liz Cheney vows to keep fighting Trump after primary loss, mulling run for president
Liz Cheney vows to keep fighting Trump after primary loss, mulling run for president
Two women charged with murder in college student shooting death
Two women charged with murder in college student shooting death
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement