Trending
Advertisement
World News
Aug. 18, 2022 / 4:45 AM

U.S. and Taiwan to start formal trade talks on the heels of Pelosi visit

By Thomas Maresca
1/3
U.S. and Taiwan to start formal trade talks on the heels of Pelosi visit
Taiwan and the United States announced that they would begin negotiations on a trade agreement in the early fall. File Photo by Ritchie B. Tongo/EPA-EFE

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- The United States and Taiwan announced plans to being formal trade talks, weeks after a visit by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taipei sparked a furious response from China.

The first round of negotiations on the U.S.-Taiwan Initiative on 21st-Century Trade is expected to take place in early fall, the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative said in a statement Wednesday.

Advertisement

The agreement, which was originally announced in June, will "deepen our trade and investment relationship, advance mutual trade priorities based on shared values and promote innovation and inclusive economic growth for our workers and businesses," Deputy U.S. Trade Representative Sarah Bianchi said.

The Executive Yuan, the Taiwanese government's executive branch, said Thursday that "both sides showed a high degree of ambition and hoped to achieve concrete results as soon as possible and sign a trade agreement."

Advertisement

"The signing of the future agreement will help [Taiwan] to strengthen and deepen its economic and trade relations with the United States," it said in a statement.

China's Commerce Ministry said Thursday it was "resolutely opposed" to the trade talks.

Washington should "properly handle trade relations with the Taiwan region and respect China's core interests," spokeswoman Shu Jueting told a press briefing, according to state-run television network CGTN.

RELATED China starts new military exercises around Taiwan

The announcement of the talks comes after Taipei was left out of the Biden administration's regional economic plan, the 13-country Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, which was launched in May.

Taiwan was not invited to join the IPEF amid reports that some member countries were concerned its inclusion would antagonize China, which considers the self-governing island a wayward province. Beijing has worked to isolate Taipei diplomatically and exclude it from international organizations.

The relationship between China and the United States, already at a low ebb in recent years, grew increasingly tense over the visit by Pelosi to Taiwan earlier this month.

RELATED China fires ballistic missiles near Taiwan after Nancy Pelosi's visit

Beijing responded by conducting its largest-ever military exercises around the island of 23 million, launching cyberattacks and disinformation campaigns and restricting imports from Taiwan on items such as citrus fruits and frozen mackerel.

Advertisement

Taiwan's top trade negotiator, John Deng, said in a press conference Thursday that the upcoming trade negotiations could help Washington and Taipei explore ways to "counter economic coercion" by China.

The arrival on Sunday of another U.S. congressional delegation, led by Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., sparked a new round of military drills by China.

White House coordinator for the Indo-Pacific Kurt Cambell said last week that the United States would take "calm and resolute steps to uphold peace and stability in the face of Beijing's ongoing efforts to undermine it."

In a briefing call with reporters, Campbell said the U.S. military would conduct "standard air and maritime transits through the Taiwan Strait in the next few weeks."

He added that Washington was working to "deepen our ties with Taiwan, including through continuing to advance our economic and trade relationship."

Despite its relatively small size, Taiwan is the United States' 8th-largest trading partner, with $114 billion in total trade in 2021.

The island is one of the world's largest producers of semiconductors and other electronic components, accounting for more than 60% of the global contract chip manufacturing market.

Read More

Speaker Nancy Pelosi: 'We will not allow China to isolate Taiwan'

Latest Headlines

WHO: Global monkeypox cases jumped 20% in past week
World News // 15 hours ago
WHO: Global monkeypox cases jumped 20% in past week
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Monkeypox cases jumped more than 20% across the globe last week, the World Health Organization said Wednesday. More than 35,000 cases have been reported, with 12 deaths.
Israel, Turkey restore full diplomatic ties
World News // 8 hours ago
Israel, Turkey restore full diplomatic ties
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Former rivals Israel and Turkey have renewed full diplomatic relations after years of tension over Palestine. The two countries also agreed to reappoint their respective ambassadors.
Saudi woman given 34 years in prison over tweets
World News // 9 hours ago
Saudi woman given 34 years in prison over tweets
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- A Saudi women's rights activist was handed a 34-year prison sentence for posting tweets criticizing the Kingdom's ruling government.
Deadly explosion erupts at mosque in Kabul
World News // 10 hours ago
Deadly explosion erupts at mosque in Kabul
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- An explosion during evening prayers at a mosque in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Wednesday killed at least three people and injured dozens more.
Germany's Rhine River at record low levels, freight shipping threatened
World News // 13 hours ago
Germany's Rhine River at record low levels, freight shipping threatened
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Germany's Rhine River is at a record low level, and the shallow river is impacting shipping. Germany depends on the river for 80% of its water freight.
Sewage released near dozens of beaches in Britain after heavy rains
World News // 14 hours ago
Sewage released near dozens of beaches in Britain after heavy rains
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- A British charity has issued pollution warnings for more than 40 beaches along the southern portion of the country due to heavy sewage discharges that were caused by heavy rains.
Hydropower in China's Sichuan province threatened by drought
World News // 16 hours ago
Hydropower in China's Sichuan province threatened by drought
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- China's Sichaun Province has seen its hydropower generation threatened by drought conditions, the provincial branch of the State Grid Corp. of China said on Wednesday.
Young boy surprises Pope Francis during speech calling for youth-elderly 'alliance'
World News // 17 hours ago
Young boy surprises Pope Francis during speech calling for youth-elderly 'alliance'
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Pope Francis in his weekly General Audience on Wednesday called for stronger ties with young people and the elderly, adding that such an alliance is a key to humanity's future.
Greece rescues Syrian migrants from a river islet after child killed by scorpion
World News // 17 hours ago
Greece rescues Syrian migrants from a river islet after child killed by scorpion
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Greece has taken a group of marooned Syrians off a scorpion- and snake-infested river islet following the scorpion-sting death of a 5-year-old child in that group. The Syrians have been moved to temporary housing.
Former Brazilian President Lula challenges incumbent Bolsonaro in election
World News // 17 hours ago
Former Brazilian President Lula challenges incumbent Bolsonaro in election
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Former Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is campaigning to reclaim the office, urging voters to punish incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro for his COVID-19 response.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Shipping box used to plug gap in Arizona-Mexico border wall topples over
Shipping box used to plug gap in Arizona-Mexico border wall topples over
Woman charged with murder for allegedly passing drugs in kiss with inmate boyfriend
Woman charged with murder for allegedly passing drugs in kiss with inmate boyfriend
Giuliani testifies in Georgia on Trump efforts to overturn Biden's 2020 election win
Giuliani testifies in Georgia on Trump efforts to overturn Biden's 2020 election win
Liz Cheney vows to keep fighting Trump after primary loss, mulling run for president
Liz Cheney vows to keep fighting Trump after primary loss, mulling run for president
Zelensky warns Ukrainians to stay away from Russian installations in Crimea
Zelensky warns Ukrainians to stay away from Russian installations in Crimea
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement