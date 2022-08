London police said Thursday they've arrested a 44-year-old man in the stabbing death of 87-year-old Thomas O'Halloran. O'Halloran was stabbed Tuesday in west London and died at the scene. Photo courtesy of London Metropolitan Police

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- A 44-year-old man was arrested Thursday in the London stabbing death of 87-year-old Thomas O'Halloran, who was stabbed Tuesday in west London. "I would like to thank the public for their overwhelming support following this horrific incident," London Metropolitan Police Detective Chief Inspector Jim Eastwood said in a statement. "As a result of the release of a CCTV image yesterday, an arrest has been made and this investigation is progressing at pace."

The suspect, who was seen on the CCTV video running away from where O'Halloran was stabbed, is in custody on suspicion of murder.

According to police, O'Halloran traveled 75 yards on his mobility scooter after being stabbed. He flagged down help, officers gave first aid until London's Ambulance Service and an air ambulance arrived on the scene.

Police said O'Halloran was pronounced dead at the scene.

O'Halloran was known in the Greenford neighborhood as a "nice old man" who busked, playing music as he displayed a Ukrainian flag on his scooter. Police described him as "very well known" in the community and "much-loved."

Inspector Eastwood said O'Halloran's family has been updated and "continue to be supported by specially trained officers. He urged that the family's privacy be respected as they come to terms with the tragic loss.

