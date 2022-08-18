Trending
Advertisement
World News
Aug. 18, 2022 / 10:24 AM

Israeli soldiers raid, shut down offices of Palestinian civil society groups

By Doug Cunningham

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- In early Thursday morning raids, Israeli soldiers shut down the offices of several Palestinian civil society advocacy groups that the Israeli government has labeled as terrorists -- an allegation the groups deny. Israeli troops raided and shut down the West Bank offices offices overnight, according to one of the groups raided.

According to a statement from Al-Haq, one of the raided groups, "Israeli occupation forces raided Al-Haq's office in Ramallah, confiscated items and shut down the main entrance with an iron plate leaving behind a military order declaring the organization unlawful."

Advertisement

Al-Haq is a prominent NGO that monitors compliance with human rights in the Israeli occupied territories.

The Al-Haq statement said six Palestinian civil society organizations were raided by Israel. Israel declared the groups "terrorist organizations" on Oct. 19.

RELATED Israeli forces kill Palestinian militant in West Bank raid

The raided groups were Al-Haq, Addameer, the Bisan Center for Research & Development, Defense for Children International-Palestine, Union of Agricultural Workers Committees (UAWC), and the Union of Palestinian Women's Committees (UPWC).

Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch issued a joint statement in 2021, calling the Israeli declaration "an attack by the Israeli government on the international human rights movement."

Advertisement

Al-Haq posted a detailed description of the Thursday morning raid on their office.

RELATED Cease-fire between Israel, Islamic Jihad holds as Gaza crossings partly reopened

"At 3:23 am, Israeli Occupying Forces (IOF) forcibly blasted through the locked security door of Al-Haq's offices, bursting the door from its hinges and raiding the premises, setting off the alarms," Al Haq said in a statement posted to its website. "Below the premises of Al-Haq, the IOF bludgeoned and broke the front door of the Episcopal Church, leaving long shards of exposed broken glass, sponge-grenades, and several teargas canisters, rubber coated and live bullets around the property."

Al Haq said the groups Israel raided are civil society organizations "who advocate for human rights and international rule of law."

According to Israeli National News, Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Wednesday ratified the "designation made in October 2021 of six Palestinian Authority Organizations as terrorist organizations."

Israel alleges that all of the organizations in question operate under cover and in agency with the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine. Israel maintains the groups operate under the guise of performing humanitarian activities.

Al-Haq is calling on the international community to "immediately intervene to protect the six designated organizations, whose finances and assets risk being confiscated, and their staff members, directly targeted, arbitrarily arrested and imprisoned."

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Women inside Israel's spy agency take over key role of watching Iran
World News // 1 hour ago
Women inside Israel's spy agency take over key role of watching Iran
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- For the first time, two women have been appointed to take over executive-level positions inside Israel's foreign intelligence agency, and both will be mainly charged with keeping an eye on Iran and its nuclear program.
At least 21 dead after suicide attack at Afghan mosque, including prominent cleric
World News // 3 hours ago
At least 21 dead after suicide attack at Afghan mosque, including prominent cleric
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Authorities said Thursday that a suicide bombing that targeted a mosque in Afghanistan's capital has killed almost two dozen people, including a prominent Muslim cleric, and the death toll may yet rise again.
Russia pounds Kharkiv ahead of talks involving Zelensky, Erdogan, Guterres
World News // 3 hours ago
Russia pounds Kharkiv ahead of talks involving Zelensky, Erdogan, Guterres
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Russia renewed military attacks in Kharkiv on Thursday ahead of talks between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
New Zealand Police: Children's remains found in suitcases
World News // 5 hours ago
New Zealand Police: Children's remains found in suitcases
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Authorities in New Zealand have launched a homicide investigation into the deaths of two children whose bodies were recently found in suitcases.
U.S. and Taiwan to start formal trade talks on the heels of Pelosi visit
World News // 6 hours ago
U.S. and Taiwan to start formal trade talks on the heels of Pelosi visit
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- The United States and Taiwan announced plans to begin formal trade talks, weeks after a visit by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taipei sparked a furious response from China.
WHO: Global monkeypox cases jumped 20% in past week
World News // 21 hours ago
WHO: Global monkeypox cases jumped 20% in past week
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Monkeypox cases jumped more than 20% across the globe last week, the World Health Organization said Wednesday. More than 35,000 cases have been reported, with 12 deaths.
Israel, Turkey restore full diplomatic ties
World News // 14 hours ago
Israel, Turkey restore full diplomatic ties
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Former rivals Israel and Turkey have renewed full diplomatic relations after years of tension over Palestine. The two countries also agreed to reappoint their respective ambassadors.
Saudi woman given 34 years in prison over tweets
World News // 15 hours ago
Saudi woman given 34 years in prison over tweets
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- A Saudi women's rights activist was handed a 34-year prison sentence for posting tweets criticizing the Kingdom's ruling government.
Deadly explosion erupts at mosque in Kabul
World News // 16 hours ago
Deadly explosion erupts at mosque in Kabul
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- An explosion during evening prayers at a mosque in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Wednesday killed at least three people and injured dozens more.
Germany's Rhine River at record low levels, freight shipping threatened
World News // 19 hours ago
Germany's Rhine River at record low levels, freight shipping threatened
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Germany's Rhine River is at a record low level, and the shallow river is impacting shipping. Germany depends on the river for 80% of its water freight.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Shipping box used to plug gap in Arizona-Mexico border wall topples over
Shipping box used to plug gap in Arizona-Mexico border wall topples over
Woman charged with murder for allegedly passing drugs in kiss with inmate boyfriend
Woman charged with murder for allegedly passing drugs in kiss with inmate boyfriend
Two women charged with murder in college student shooting death
Two women charged with murder in college student shooting death
CDC announces overhaul after COVID-19 response failed 'expectations'
CDC announces overhaul after COVID-19 response failed 'expectations'
Saudi woman given 34 years in prison over tweets
Saudi woman given 34 years in prison over tweets
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement