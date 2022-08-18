Russia revives 'Mother Heroine' award as its Ukraine casualties mount

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- A decree signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin is reviving a Soviet-era "Mother Heroine" award for mothers who have 10 or more children. It comes as reports suggest Russia is having trouble recruiting troops to replace those killed and wounded in the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Putin's decree will award the title and $16,645 (1 million rubles) to women who have and raise "10 Russian citizens." The Aug. 15 decree said the title "Mother Heroine" is the highest degree of distinction for women who have given birth and raised 10 or more children.