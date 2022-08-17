Trending
Advertisement
World News
Aug. 17, 2022 / 8:40 PM

Israel, Turkey restore full diplomatic ties

By Sheri Walsh
Israel, Turkey restore full diplomatic ties
Israel and Turkey renew full diplomatic relations and agree to reappoint respective ambassadors following years of tension over Palestine. Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid (L) and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu (R). Photo by STR/EPA-EFE.

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Former rivals Israel and Turkey renewed full diplomatic relations Wednesday, after years of tension over Palestine, as the two countries agreed to reappoint their respective ambassadors.

"The resumption of relations with Turkey is an important asset for regional stability and very important economic news for the citizens of Israel," said Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid following a congratulatory phone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Advertisement

The reconciliation comes a year after relations between Turkey and Israel thawed with a rare state visit by Israeli President Isaac Herzog to Ankara in March and trips by their foreign ministers to both countries. It also comes four years after Turkey removed its ambassador to Israel in 2018, amid a deadly Israeli crackdown on protesters over the United States' decision to relocate its embassy to Jerusalem, and Israel recalled its ambassador from Ankara.

"This restoration of diplomatic relations is a continuation of the positive direction in the development of relations over the past year, since President Herzog's diplomatic visit to Ankara, and the reciprocal visits of the foreign ministers to Jerusalem and Ankara," according to a statement released by Lapid.

Advertisement

Both countries have agreed to exchange ambassadors and consuls general, but have not provided a timeline. The exchange will restore ties after years of tension over Palestine following Israel's 2008 military operation in the Gaza Strip, which killed 1,400 Palestinians and 13 Israelis, and its 2010 raid that killed nine Turkish activists carrying humanitarian aid to Gaza. Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu apologized for the incident and paid Turkey $20 million.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters Wednesday that normalizing relations following years of tension include "mutually reappointing of ambassadors."

"We will continue to defend the rights of Palestine, Jerusalem and Gaza, and it's also important that we will be able to pass on our messages regarding this issue directly to Tel Aviv, at the ambassadorial level," Cavusoglu said.

RELATED Israel, Palestinian militants agree to cease-fire

Both countries are also expected to focus on economic and tourism ties, as Lapid and Erdogan agreed to restart Israeli flights to Turkey.

"I commend the renewal of full diplomatic relations with Turkey," Herzog tweeted Wednesday. It's "an important development that we've been leading for the past year, which will encourage greater economic relations, mutual tourism and friendship between Israeli and Turkish peoples."

Read More

Israeli forces kill Palestinian militant in West Bank raid Putin travels to Iran to meet with Iranian, Turkish leaders

Latest Headlines

Saudi woman given 34 years in prison over tweets
World News // 2 hours ago
Saudi woman given 34 years in prison over tweets
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- A Saudi women's rights activist was handed a 34-year prison sentence for posting tweets criticizing the Kingdom's ruling government.
Deadly explosion erupts at mosque in Kabul
World News // 2 hours ago
Deadly explosion erupts at mosque in Kabul
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- An explosion during evening prayers at a mosque in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Wednesday killed at least three people and injured dozens more.
Germany's Rhine River at record low levels, freight shipping threatened
World News // 5 hours ago
Germany's Rhine River at record low levels, freight shipping threatened
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Germany's Rhine River is at a record low level, and the shallow river is impacting shipping. Germany depends on the river for 80% of its water freight.
Sewage released near dozens of beaches in Britain after heavy rains
World News // 7 hours ago
Sewage released near dozens of beaches in Britain after heavy rains
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- A British charity has issued pollution warnings for more than 40 beaches along the southern portion of the country due to heavy sewage discharges that were caused by heavy rains.
WHO: Global monkeypox cases jumped 20% in past week
World News // 7 hours ago
WHO: Global monkeypox cases jumped 20% in past week
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Monkeypox cases jumped over 20% across the globe last week, the World Health Organization said Wednesday. More than 35,000 cases have been reported, with 12 deaths.
Hydropower in China's Sichuan province threatened by drought
World News // 8 hours ago
Hydropower in China's Sichuan province threatened by drought
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- China's Sichaun Province has seen its hydropower generation threatened by drought conditions, the provincial branch of the State Grid Corp. of China said on Wednesday.
Young boy surprises Pope Francis during speech calling for youth-elderly 'alliance'
World News // 9 hours ago
Young boy surprises Pope Francis during speech calling for youth-elderly 'alliance'
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Pope Francis in his weekly General Audience on Wednesday called for stronger ties with young people and the elderly, adding that such an alliance is a key to humanity's future.
Greece rescues Syrian migrants from a river islet after child killed by scorpion
World News // 9 hours ago
Greece rescues Syrian migrants from a river islet after child killed by scorpion
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Greece has taken a group of marooned Syrians off a scorpion- and snake-infested river islet following the scorpion-sting death of a 5-year-old child in that group. The Syrians have been moved to temporary housing.
Former Brazilian President Lula challenges incumbent Bolsonaro in election
World News // 10 hours ago
Former Brazilian President Lula challenges incumbent Bolsonaro in election
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Former Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is campaigning to reclaim the office, urging voters to punish incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro for his COVID-19 response.
Syria rejects Biden's accusation that it abducted journalist Austin Tice in 2012
World News // 11 hours ago
Syria rejects Biden's accusation that it abducted journalist Austin Tice in 2012
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- The Syrian government on Wednesday rejected U.S. accusations that it is detaining an American journalist who's been missing for a decade, or any other American citizens.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Shipping box used to plug gap in Arizona-Mexico border wall topples over
Shipping box used to plug gap in Arizona-Mexico border wall topples over
Woman charged with murder for allegedly passing drugs in kiss with inmate boyfriend
Woman charged with murder for allegedly passing drugs in kiss with inmate boyfriend
Liz Cheney vows to keep fighting Trump after primary loss, mulling run for president
Liz Cheney vows to keep fighting Trump after primary loss, mulling run for president
Another set of human remains found in Lake Mead amid drought
Another set of human remains found in Lake Mead amid drought
Zelensky warns Ukrainians to stay away from Russian installations in Crimea
Zelensky warns Ukrainians to stay away from Russian installations in Crimea
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement