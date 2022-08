1/2

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called for monkeypox vaccines to be made widely available Wednesday. File Photo courtesy of World Health Organization/Twitter

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Monkeypox cases jumped over 20% across the globe last week, the World Health Organization said in a press conference Wednesday. More than 35,000 cases have been reported globally, most in Europe and the Americas. Twelve deaths have been reported. Advertisement

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said most cases continue to occur in men who have sex with other men. He also stressed the importance of ensuring that the global supply of the monkeypox vaccine, called Jynneos, was made widely available.

"We remain concerned that the inequitable access to vaccines we saw during the COVID-19 pandemic will be repeated and that the poorest will continue to be left behind," Tedros said.

The vaccine can reduce the risk of exposure and lower the risk of severe infection.

According to Dr. Rosamund Lewis, the WHO's monkeypox technical lead, the vaccine is a necessary precaution, even though it is not 100% effective.

"We have known from the beginning that this vaccine would not be a silver bullet, that it would not meet all the expectations that are being put on it, and that we don't have firm efficacy data or effectiveness data in this context," Lewis said. "People do need to wait until the vaccine can generate a maximum immune response, but we don't yet know what the effectiveness will be overall."