Trending
Advertisement
World News
Aug. 17, 2022 / 7:31 PM

Saudi woman given 34 years in prison over tweets

By Simon Druker
Saudi woman given 34 years in prison over tweets
Salma al-Sherab, a Saudi women’s rights activist was handed a 34-year prison sentence on Monday for posting tweets criticizing the Kingdom’s ruling government. Photo by The Freedom Initiative

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- A Saudi women's rights activist was handed a 34-year prison sentence for posting tweets criticizing the Kingdom's ruling government.

Salma al-Shehab was sentenced on Monday while the government also gave her a 34-year ban on traveling outside of Saudi Arabia.

Advertisement

The mother of two was originally detained in 2021 while on vacation in Saudi Arabia.

Before leaving Britain, she used Twitter to call for reforms and the release of activists in Saudi Arabia. She is a member of the Kingdom's Shia Muslim minority.

RELATED LIV Golf's Patrick Reed files $750M defamation suit against Golf Channel, commentator

"We are deeply concerned to learn of the recent development in Salma's case and are seeking advice on whether there is anything we can do to support her," England's University of Leeds wrote on Twitter Wednesday.

"Our thoughts remain with Salma, her family, and her friends among our close-knit community."

Advertisement

The 34-year-old Saudi citizen is studying for a PhD at the university where her research focused on improving dental treatment for patients with disabilities.

RELATED Gas prices keep falling, but experts say lower cost could help push them back up

Her initial six-year prison sentence was later increased to 34 years after she filed an appeal.

The Freedom Initiative human rights group called al-Shebab's sentence the "longest prison sentence given to a Saudi women's rights defender, marking an escalation in MBS crackdown on dissent."

MBS is short for Saudi Arabia's ruling Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud.

"Saudi Arabia has boasted to the world that they are improving women's rights and creating legal reform, but there is no question with this abhorrent sentence that the situation is only getting worse," Freedom Initiative Saudi case manager Dr. Bethany Al-Haidari said in a statement.

"It is unfortunately no surprise that MBS feels more empowered than ever in presiding over such egregious rights violations. Without any real steps toward accountability, Biden's trip to Jeddah and the international community's embrace must feel like a green light. The Saudi authorities must release Salma and ensure that her young boys do not grow up without a mother simply because she called for freedom for human rights activists."

Read More

Giuliani set to testify in Georgia on Trump efforts to overturn Biden's 2020 election win

Latest Headlines

Deadly explosion erupts at mosque in Kabul
World News // 1 hour ago
Deadly explosion erupts at mosque in Kabul
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- An explosion during evening prayers at a mosque in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Wednesday killed at least three people and injured dozens more.
Germany's Rhine River at record low levels, freight shipping threatened
World News // 4 hours ago
Germany's Rhine River at record low levels, freight shipping threatened
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Germany's Rhine River is at a record low level, and the shallow river is impacting shipping. Germany depends on the river for 80% of its water freight.
Sewage released near dozens of beaches in Britain after heavy rains
World News // 5 hours ago
Sewage released near dozens of beaches in Britain after heavy rains
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- A British charity has issued pollution warnings for more than 40 beaches along the southern portion of the country due to heavy sewage discharges that were caused by heavy rains.
WHO: Global monkeypox cases jumped 20% in past week
World News // 5 hours ago
WHO: Global monkeypox cases jumped 20% in past week
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Monkeypox cases jumped over 20% across the globe last week, the World Health Organization said Wednesday. More than 35,000 cases have been reported, with 12 deaths.
Hydropower in China's Sichuan province threatened by drought
World News // 7 hours ago
Hydropower in China's Sichuan province threatened by drought
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- China's Sichaun Province has seen its hydropower generation threatened by drought conditions, the provincial branch of the State Grid Corp. of China said on Wednesday.
Young boy surprises Pope Francis during speech calling for youth-elderly 'alliance'
World News // 7 hours ago
Young boy surprises Pope Francis during speech calling for youth-elderly 'alliance'
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Pope Francis in his weekly General Audience on Wednesday called for stronger ties with young people and the elderly, adding that such an alliance is a key to humanity's future.
Greece rescues Syrian migrants from a river islet after child killed by scorpion
World News // 8 hours ago
Greece rescues Syrian migrants from a river islet after child killed by scorpion
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Greece has taken a group of marooned Syrians off a scorpion- and snake-infested river islet following the scorpion-sting death of a 5-year-old child in that group. The Syrians have been moved to temporary housing.
Former Brazilian President Lula challenges incumbent Bolsonaro in election
World News // 8 hours ago
Former Brazilian President Lula challenges incumbent Bolsonaro in election
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Former Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is campaigning to reclaim the office, urging voters to punish incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro for his COVID-19 response.
Syria rejects Biden's accusation that it abducted journalist Austin Tice in 2012
World News // 9 hours ago
Syria rejects Biden's accusation that it abducted journalist Austin Tice in 2012
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- The Syrian government on Wednesday rejected U.S. accusations that it is detaining an American journalist who's been missing for a decade, or any other American citizens.
Prosecutors: Man at Windsor Castle with crossbow said 'I am here to kill the queen'
World News // 10 hours ago
Prosecutors: Man at Windsor Castle with crossbow said 'I am here to kill the queen'
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- A British man who was arrested on the grounds of Windsor Castle with a loaded crossbow last Christmas told police that he was there to kill Queen Elizabeth II, prosecutors said at a hearing Wednesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Shipping box used to plug gap in Arizona-Mexico border wall topples over
Shipping box used to plug gap in Arizona-Mexico border wall topples over
Texas school officials remove 41 books from library shelves, including the Bible
Texas school officials remove 41 books from library shelves, including the Bible
Police detective arrested with Genovese, Bonanno crime family members in New York
Police detective arrested with Genovese, Bonanno crime family members in New York
U.S. cuts Colorado River water allocations to drought-stricken Southwest
U.S. cuts Colorado River water allocations to drought-stricken Southwest
Liz Cheney vows to keep fighting Trump after primary loss, mulling run for president
Liz Cheney vows to keep fighting Trump after primary loss, mulling run for president
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement