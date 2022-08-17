Trending
Advertisement
World News
Aug. 17, 2022 / 9:20 AM

Prosecutors: Man at Windsor Castle with crossbow said 'I am here to kill the queen'

By Doug Cunningham
Prosecutors: Man at Windsor Castle with crossbow said 'I am here to kill the queen'
Prosecutors said on Wednesday that the armed man made a video in which he said, "I am going to attempt to assassinate Elizabeth, queen of the royal family." File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- A British man who was arrested on the grounds of Windsor Castle with a loaded crossbow last Christmas told police that he was there to kill Queen Elizabeth II, prosecutors said at a hearing Wednesday.

The man, Jaswant Singh Chail, appeared remotely for the hearing at London's Westminster Magistrate's Court from a high-security psychiatric hospital.

Advertisement

Chail is charged under Britain's Treason Act after authorities said he planned for months to attack the queen and searched for ways to gain access to the royal family. He's charged with making threats to kill and possessing an offensive weapon.

According to prosecutors, Chail recorded a video before entering the grounds of Windsor Castle on Dec. 25, 2021 -- a day when the queen was there.

RELATED Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to return to Britain in September

"I am sorry for what I have done and what I will do," Chail said in the video. "I am going to attempt to assassinate Elizabeth, queen of the royal family."

Chail was arrested a few hours before Queen Elizabeth II gave her annual Christmas address from the castle.

Prosecutors said that when he was arrested, Chail told police, "I am here to kill the queen."

Advertisement

Windsor Castle, the oldest and largest inhabited castle in the world that's been home of British kings and queens for hundreds of years, is located about 20 miles west of London in Berkshire County.

Chail also said in his video that he wanted revenge for the 1919 massacre of nearly 400 unarmed Sikhs in the Indian city of Amritsar. British troops fired on the crowd that was protesting a colonial law.

Prosecutor Kathryn Selby said at Wednesday's hearing that Chail carried a Supersonic X-Bow, a crossbow weapon that can kill.

Chail is next scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 14.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II turns 96: a look back

Britain's Queen Elizabeth departs the service of Thanksgiving for the life of her husband, Prince Philip, the duke of Edinburgh, at Westminster Abbey in London on March 29. The couple were married there in 1947. Andrew died in April 2021. Photo by Neil Hall/EPA-EFE

Read More

Queen Elizabeth II sets record as second-longest reigning monarch world history

Latest Headlines

Fire near London Bridge train station forces evacuations
World News // 56 minutes ago
Fire near London Bridge train station forces evacuations
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- A fire under the railway arches at London's Union Street near the London Bridge forced the line to be shut down and passengers evacuated Wednesday morning.
North Korea fires pair of cruise missiles while South calls for dialogue
World News // 2 hours ago
North Korea fires pair of cruise missiles while South calls for dialogue
SEOUL, Aug. 17 (UPI) -- North Korea fired a pair of cruise missiles into the Yellow Sea Wednesday, Seoul said, while South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol called for a "meaningful dialogue" and repeated his offer of economic assistance.
Zelensky warns Ukrainians to stay away from Russian installations in Crimea
World News // 3 hours ago
Zelensky warns Ukrainians to stay away from Russian installations in Crimea
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is warning residents of Crimea to stay away from Russian military installations following apparent Ukrainian attacks on Kremlin facilities in the occupied peninsula.
Britain's Rwanda deportation flights grounded over political killings warning
World News // 12 hours ago
Britain's Rwanda deportation flights grounded over political killings warning
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Britain's first deportation flight to take asylum-seekers back to Rwanda was canceled in June after government officials were warned about human rights violations, according to court documents.
Kenya opposition leader rejects election results
World News // 17 hours ago
Kenya opposition leader rejects election results
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Kenya's opposition leader rejected the results of the country's presidential election on Tuesday and vowed to mount a court challenge.
Remains of India soldier killed in 1984 found high in Himalayas
World News // 20 hours ago
Remains of India soldier killed in 1984 found high in Himalayas
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- The remains of an Indian soldier who went missing during a military operation almost 40 years ago have been found, military officials said.
Former Australia PM Morrison faces calls to resign over secret self-appointments
World News // 1 day ago
Former Australia PM Morrison faces calls to resign over secret self-appointments
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison is facing calls for him to resign from parliament after revelations that while in power he secretly appointed himself to five ministries.
Russia-Ukraine war: Explosions, fire at Crimea depot prompt thousands to evacuate
World News // 1 day ago
Russia-Ukraine war: Explosions, fire at Crimea depot prompt thousands to evacuate
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Explosions rocked a military depot and fires broke out in the area of Russia-annexed Crimea on Tuesday, prompting thousands of people to evacuate amid more fighting on the contested peninsula.
Bill Gates urges South Korea to be a leader in 'crisis moment for global health'
World News // 1 day ago
Bill Gates urges South Korea to be a leader in 'crisis moment for global health'
SEOUL, Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates urged South Korea on Tuesday to step up in the international fight against infectious diseases, saying the country is poised to play a lead role in "a crisis moment for global health."
William Ruto declared winner in Kenya's presidential election amid protests
World News // 1 day ago
William Ruto declared winner in Kenya's presidential election amid protests
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Kenya's Deputy Prime Minister William Ruto was declared Kenya's next president as chaos broke out at the national election center in Nairobi. Ruto won 50.49% of the vote defeating veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russia-Ukraine war: Explosions, fire at Crimea depot prompt thousands to evacuate
Russia-Ukraine war: Explosions, fire at Crimea depot prompt thousands to evacuate
Police detective arrested with Genovese, Bonanno crime family members in New York
Police detective arrested with Genovese, Bonanno crime family members in New York
Texas school officials remove 41 books from library shelves, including the Bible
Texas school officials remove 41 books from library shelves, including the Bible
American Airlines agrees to buy as many as 20 supersonic airliners from Boom
American Airlines agrees to buy as many as 20 supersonic airliners from Boom
U.S. cuts Colorado River water allocations to drought-stricken Southwest
U.S. cuts Colorado River water allocations to drought-stricken Southwest
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement