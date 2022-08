A total of 27 people were hospitalized, with five children, including a 7-year-old, after blast Wednesday at a mosque in Kabul, Afghanistan. Image courtesy of Google Maps

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- An explosion during evening prayers at a mosque in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Wednesday killed at least three people and injured dozens more. Khalid Zadran, a spokesman for the Kabul police chief told CNN that the blast happened in the city's police district 17, with healthcare organization Emergency later confirming that at least three people had died. Advertisement

"Two patients arrived dead, one died in the emergency rook," said Stefano Sozza, Emergency's Country Director in Afghanistan.

Emergency said a total of 27 people were hospitalized, with five children, including a 7-year-old, among them.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Bilal Karimi, the Taliban's deputy spokesman, condemned the blast in a tweet.

"The murderers of civilians and perpetrators of similar crimes will soon be caught and punished for their actions, God Wiling," Karimi said.