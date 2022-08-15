Advertisement
World News
Aug. 15, 2022 / 9:48 AM

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to return to Britain in September

By Clyde Hughes
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to return to Britain in September
The couple's European trip will begin September 5 and include visits to the WellChild Awards, the One Young World Summit and Dusseldorf, Germany, the home of the 2023 Invictus Games. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle will return to Britain next month and also visit Germany on a trip to visit with several charities, a spokesperson said on Monday.

Harry and Meghan have been back to Britain only once since they relinquished their royal duties and moved to the United States in early 2020. The couple visited in June to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee.

Advertisement

The representative said the couple's European trip will begin Sept. 5 and include visits to the WellChild Awards, the One Young World Summit and Dusseldorf, Germany, the home of the 2023 Invictus Games, which Prince Harry founded. The trip will conclude on Sept. 8.

"Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to visit with several charities close to their hearts in early September," the spokesperson said according to Newsweek.

RELATED Prince Harry cites 'global assault on democracy,' Roe vs. Wade in U.N. speech

Organizers of the One Young World Summit said the event is the "beating heart of what we are about" and an opportunity for individuals to "confront the biggest challenges facing humanity," according to Sky News.

Advertisement

"We're delighted to announce Meghan and Harry, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be attending the One Young World Summit in Manchester this September," One Young World said in a tweet on Monday. "The Duchess will be delivering a keynote address at the opening ceremony."

Markle is a counselor for One Young World, with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and business magnate Richard Branson.

RELATED Britain holds pageant, lunches for final day of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee

The couple will attend an Invictus Games event called "One Year to Go" to build support for Olympic-style contests with wounded service members from around the world.

The Invictus Games in Dusseldorf were originally scheduled for 2022, but were delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic until September 2023. The 2020 games in the Netherlands were also delayed until this year.

RELATED Prince Harry, Meghan Markle wish son Archie a happy 3rd birthday

Latest Headlines

Indian PM Narendra Modi vows 'developed India' in 25 years
World News // 30 minutes ago
Indian PM Narendra Modi vows 'developed India' in 25 years
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed during an Independence Day speech from the historic Red Fort in Delhi to transform India into a developed nation in 25 years.
2 drivers rescued after wooden bridge collapses in southern Norway
World News // 49 minutes ago
2 drivers rescued after wooden bridge collapses in southern Norway
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Two drivers in southern Norway had to be rescued Monday after the wooden bridge they were traveling across collapsed, sending them plunging into the river below.
Iran says it had nothing to do with stabbing of author Salman Rushdie
World News // 2 hours ago
Iran says it had nothing to do with stabbing of author Salman Rushdie
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Iran on Monday denied involvement in the stabbing in New York that seriously wounded renowned author Salman Rushdie and said the controversial writer was himself responsible.
WNBA star Brittney Griner appeals Russian drug conviction, 9-year sentence
World News // 1 hour ago
WNBA star Brittney Griner appeals Russian drug conviction, 9-year sentence
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Attorneys for jailed WNBA star Brittany Griner filed their right to an appeal on Monday the basketball star's conviction on drug charges and her nine-year sentence in a Russian penal colony.
Afghanistan faces hunger, economic collapse, other crises one year after Taliban's return
World News // 2 hours ago
Afghanistan faces hunger, economic collapse, other crises one year after Taliban's return
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- The Taliban on Monday celebrated the one-year anniversary of their return to power in Afghanistan after U.S. forces ended a 20-year campaign, but experts say the country is now dealing with multiple crises.
Airliner comes dangerously close to plane spotters while landing on Greek island
World News // 3 hours ago
Airliner comes dangerously close to plane spotters while landing on Greek island
Pilot Demetrios Gregoriou captured the stunning footage as a Wizz Air plane made its final descent into Skiathos Airport over a crowd of plane spotters.
South Korea offers 'audacious' economic aid to North if it abandons nuclear weapons
World News // 4 hours ago
South Korea offers 'audacious' economic aid to North if it abandons nuclear weapons
SEOUL, Aug. 15 (UPI) -- South Korea will help "dramatically improve" the North Korean economy if the regime commits to denuclearization, President Yoon Suk-yeol said Monday.
Putin wants to get closer with North Korea: State media
World News // 6 hours ago
Putin wants to get closer with North Korea: State media
SEOUL, Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin told North Korean leader Kim Jong Un that the two countries will "continue to expand" ties, the North's state-run Korean Central News Agency reported Monday.
Russia fails to pay military reservists, civilian laborers brought into Ukraine
World News // 19 hours ago
Russia fails to pay military reservists, civilian laborers brought into Ukraine
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Russia is reportedly failing to pay military reservists and volunteer units fighting in Ukraine as well as Russian laborers brought into occupied regions.
Zelensky slams Russia for nuclear 'blackmail' as residents evacuate near Zaporizhzhia power plant
World News // 19 hours ago
Zelensky slams Russia for nuclear 'blackmail' as residents evacuate near Zaporizhzhia power plant
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of nuclear "blackmail" as residents evacuated amid renewed artillery fire from the direction of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, the largest in Europe.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russia fails to pay military reservists, civilian laborers brought into Ukraine
Russia fails to pay military reservists, civilian laborers brought into Ukraine
Man arrested after driving car through crowd, killing at least 1 in Pennsylvania
Man arrested after driving car through crowd, killing at least 1 in Pennsylvania
Man crashes car into barricade outside U.S. Supreme Court, shoots himself dead
Man crashes car into barricade outside U.S. Supreme Court, shoots himself dead
Rare nor'easter could bring lingering taste of fall
Rare nor'easter could bring lingering taste of fall
At least 41 killed in church fire in Egypt
At least 41 killed in church fire in Egypt
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement