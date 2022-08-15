Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to return to Britain in September

The couple's European trip will begin September 5 and include visits to the WellChild Awards, the One Young World Summit and Dusseldorf, Germany, the home of the 2023 Invictus Games. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle will return to Britain next month and also visit Germany on a trip to visit with several charities, a spokesperson said on Monday. Harry and Meghan have been back to Britain only once since they relinquished their royal duties and moved to the United States in early 2020. The couple visited in June to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee. Advertisement

The representative said the couple's European trip will begin Sept. 5 and include visits to the WellChild Awards, the One Young World Summit and Dusseldorf, Germany, the home of the 2023 Invictus Games, which Prince Harry founded. The trip will conclude on Sept. 8.

"Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to visit with several charities close to their hearts in early September," the spokesperson said according to Newsweek.

Organizers of the One Young World Summit said the event is the "beating heart of what we are about" and an opportunity for individuals to "confront the biggest challenges facing humanity," according to Sky News.

"We're delighted to announce Meghan and Harry, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be attending the One Young World Summit in Manchester this September," One Young World said in a tweet on Monday. "The Duchess will be delivering a keynote address at the opening ceremony."

Markle is a counselor for One Young World, with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and business magnate Richard Branson.

The couple will attend an Invictus Games event called "One Year to Go" to build support for Olympic-style contests with wounded service members from around the world.

The Invictus Games in Dusseldorf were originally scheduled for 2022, but were delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic until September 2023. The 2020 games in the Netherlands were also delayed until this year.