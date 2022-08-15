Advertisement
World News
Aug. 15, 2022 / 9:19 AM

2 drivers rescued after wooden bridge collapses in southern Norway

Both motorists doing fine; no other cars involved

By A.L. Lee

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Two drivers in southern Norway had to be rescued Monday after the wooden bridge they were traveling across collapsed, sending them plunging into the river below.

The accident occurred shortly after 7:30 a.m. local time in Oyer Municipality, north of Lillehammer, where the the 485-foot Tretten Bridge buckled underneath a moving car and truck.

Advertisement

Oyer Mayor Jon Halvor Midtmageli said the bridge, which opened in 2018, was "completely destroyed."

No other vehicles were believed to be on the bridge at the time of the accident, which shut down the E6, Norway's main north-south highway.

Authorities are unable to say when the road would reopen.

Rescue crews used a helicopter to pluck the truck driver from the bridge, but he did not suffer any apparent injuries.

RELATED Rescuers rush to save 9 miners trapped following cave-in in northern Mexico

The driver of the car was "taken care of by the health service," said a statement by Innlandet police, according to Life In Norway.

Both motorists were later said to be shaken but in good condition.

"Everything has fallen down," Midtmageli said. "It is completely catastrophic, completely unreal. It is also a fairly new bridge."

Advertisement

The two-lane bridge had a pedestrian sidewalk that local children used on their daily walk to school.

"This bridge is used by children walking across on their way to school. That was the first thing I thought, that this is incredible luck. Today is the first day of school. It could have gone horribly wrong," Midtmageli said, according to The Local News Outlet.

A similar collapse involving a glulam bridge occurred in Sjoa in 2016.

Glulam bridges are made from bonded woods pressed together with adhesives.

The bridge's designers were said to be working with authorities from Norconsult and the National Road Administration to determine the cause.

Read More

Strong winds collapse stage in Spain, killing 1, officials say

Latest Headlines

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to return to Britain in September
World News // 35 minutes ago
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to return to Britain in September
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle will return to Britain next month and also visit Germany on a trip to visit with several charities, a spokesperson said on Monday.
Indian PM Narendra Modi vows 'developed India' in 25 years
World News // 44 minutes ago
Indian PM Narendra Modi vows 'developed India' in 25 years
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed during an Independence Day speech from the historic Red Fort in Delhi to transform India into a developed nation in 25 years.
Iran says it had nothing to do with stabbing of author Salman Rushdie
World News // 2 hours ago
Iran says it had nothing to do with stabbing of author Salman Rushdie
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Iran on Monday denied involvement in the stabbing in New York that seriously wounded renowned author Salman Rushdie and said the controversial writer was himself responsible.
WNBA star Brittney Griner appeals Russian drug conviction, 9-year sentence
World News // 1 hour ago
WNBA star Brittney Griner appeals Russian drug conviction, 9-year sentence
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Attorneys for jailed WNBA star Brittany Griner filed their right to an appeal on Monday the basketball star's conviction on drug charges and her nine-year sentence in a Russian penal colony.
Afghanistan faces hunger, economic collapse, other crises one year after Taliban's return
World News // 2 hours ago
Afghanistan faces hunger, economic collapse, other crises one year after Taliban's return
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- The Taliban on Monday celebrated the one-year anniversary of their return to power in Afghanistan after U.S. forces ended a 20-year campaign, but experts say the country is now dealing with multiple crises.
Airliner comes dangerously close to plane spotters while landing on Greek island
World News // 3 hours ago
Airliner comes dangerously close to plane spotters while landing on Greek island
Pilot Demetrios Gregoriou captured the stunning footage as a Wizz Air plane made its final descent into Skiathos Airport over a crowd of plane spotters.
South Korea offers 'audacious' economic aid to North if it abandons nuclear weapons
World News // 4 hours ago
South Korea offers 'audacious' economic aid to North if it abandons nuclear weapons
SEOUL, Aug. 15 (UPI) -- South Korea will help "dramatically improve" the North Korean economy if the regime commits to denuclearization, President Yoon Suk-yeol said Monday.
Putin wants to get closer with North Korea: State media
World News // 6 hours ago
Putin wants to get closer with North Korea: State media
SEOUL, Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin told North Korean leader Kim Jong Un that the two countries will "continue to expand" ties, the North's state-run Korean Central News Agency reported Monday.
Russia fails to pay military reservists, civilian laborers brought into Ukraine
World News // 20 hours ago
Russia fails to pay military reservists, civilian laborers brought into Ukraine
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Russia is reportedly failing to pay military reservists and volunteer units fighting in Ukraine as well as Russian laborers brought into occupied regions.
Zelensky slams Russia for nuclear 'blackmail' as residents evacuate near Zaporizhzhia power plant
World News // 20 hours ago
Zelensky slams Russia for nuclear 'blackmail' as residents evacuate near Zaporizhzhia power plant
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of nuclear "blackmail" as residents evacuated amid renewed artillery fire from the direction of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, the largest in Europe.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russia fails to pay military reservists, civilian laborers brought into Ukraine
Russia fails to pay military reservists, civilian laborers brought into Ukraine
Man arrested after driving car through crowd, killing at least 1 in Pennsylvania
Man arrested after driving car through crowd, killing at least 1 in Pennsylvania
Man crashes car into barricade outside U.S. Supreme Court, shoots himself dead
Man crashes car into barricade outside U.S. Supreme Court, shoots himself dead
Rare nor'easter could bring lingering taste of fall
Rare nor'easter could bring lingering taste of fall
Two dead after small plane crashes in central Illinois
Two dead after small plane crashes in central Illinois
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement