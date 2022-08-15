Advertisement
World News
Aug. 15, 2022 / 7:33 AM

Iran says it had nothing to do with stabbing attack on author Salman Rushdie in NYC

By A.L. Lee
Iran says it had nothing to do with stabbing attack on author Salman Rushdie in NYC
Author Salman Rushdie was seriously injured on Friday before he gave a lecture at an event in New York City. File Photo by Michael Bush/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Iran on Monday denied involvement in the stabbing attack in New York City that seriously wounded renowned author Salman Rushdie and said the controversial writer was himself responsible.

The attack, which authorities say was premeditated, happened at the Chautauqua Institution on Friday as Rushdie was preparing to give a lecture.

Advertisement

Authorities said the assailant, 24-year-old Hadi Matar, had purchased an advance ticket to the speech and then used a phony ID to get inside.

"Regarding the attack against Salman Rushdie in America, we don't consider anyone deserving reproach, blame or even condemnation, except for [Rushdie] himself and his supporters," Nasser Kanaani, a spokesperson for Iran's Foreign Ministry, said according to Al Jazeera.

RELATED Salman Rushdie recovering without ventilator as police investigate threat to J.K. Rowling

Kanaani's remarks are the first from Iran's government since the attack.

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has accused Iran's government of supporting violence against Rushdie after the assault was widely praised in Iranian media.

Friday's attack left The Satanic Verses author with serious internal injuries, including lacerations to his liver and severed nerves in one of his arms. He also received a serious wound to one of his eyes, which doctors fear he might lose.

Advertisement

Matar remains in custody without bond after pleading not guilty to attempted murder and assault charges. Authorities are still trying to determine his motive.

World leaders, including U.S. President Joe Biden, condemned the attack and immediately cast suspicion on Iran due to its long record of vehemence toward the author.

Rushdie became a pariah in the country after publishing The Satanic Verses more than 30 years ago. In 1989, Iran's then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini called for Rushdie's death and a $3 million bounty was subsequently put on the author's head.

RELATED Salman Rushdie stabbing suspect pleads not guilty to attempted murder

That same year, Rushdie escaped death in London when a bomber sent to kill him instead killed himself accidentally with the explosives.

Kanaani on Monday also accused Rushdie of undermining Islamic values.

"Salman Rushdie exposed himself to popular anger and fury through insulting the sacredness of Islam and crossing the red lines of over 1.5 billion Muslims and also red lines of followers of all divine religions," he said.

RELATED Author Salman Rushdie stabbed before speech, rushed to hospital

Read More

Biden joins world leaders in commenting on Salman Rushdie attack

Latest Headlines

Afghanistan faces hunger, economic collapse, other crises one year after Taliban's return
World News // 40 minutes ago
Afghanistan faces hunger, economic collapse, other crises one year after Taliban's return
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- The Taliban on Monday celebrated the one-year anniversary of its return to power in Afghanistan after U.S. forces ended their 20-year campaign, but experts say the country is now dealing with multiple crises.
Airliner comes dangerously close to plane spotters while landing on Greek island
World News // 2 hours ago
Airliner comes dangerously close to plane spotters while landing on Greek island
Pilot Demetrios Gregoriou captured the stunning footage as a Wizz Air plane made its final descent into Skiathos Airport over a crowd of plane spotters.
South Korea offers 'audacious' economic aid to North if it abandons nuclear weapons
World News // 2 hours ago
South Korea offers 'audacious' economic aid to North if it abandons nuclear weapons
SEOUL, Aug. 15 (UPI) -- South Korea will help "dramatically improve" the North Korean economy if the regime commits to denuclearization, President Yoon Suk-yeol said on Monday.
Putin wants to get closer with North Korea: State media
World News // 5 hours ago
Putin wants to get closer with North Korea: State media
SEOUL, Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin told North Korean leader Kim Jong Un that the two countries will "continue to expand" ties, the North's state-run Korean Central News Agency reported Monday.
Russia fails to pay military reservists, civilian laborers brought into Ukraine
World News // 18 hours ago
Russia fails to pay military reservists, civilian laborers brought into Ukraine
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Russia is reportedly failing to pay military reservists and volunteer units fighting in Ukraine as well as Russian laborers brought into occupied regions.
Zelensky slams Russia for nuclear 'blackmail' as residents evacuate near Zaporizhzhia power plant
World News // 18 hours ago
Zelensky slams Russia for nuclear 'blackmail' as residents evacuate near Zaporizhzhia power plant
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of nuclear "blackmail" as residents evacuated amid renewed artillery fire from the direction of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, the largest in Europe.
World's weekly COVID-19 cases down 17%; Japan averages 200,000 daily
World News // 18 hours ago
World's weekly COVID-19 cases down 17%; Japan averages 200,000 daily
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- The COVID-19 situations continues to ease worldwide with 15% weekly decline in cases and 12% drop in deaths though Japan leads all nations with an average of 200,000 cases daily and near-record deaths.
Saudi Aramco reports record $48.4B quarterly profits
World News // 19 hours ago
Saudi Aramco reports record $48.4B quarterly profits
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Saudi Aramco on Sunday reported record second-quarter earnings of $48.4 billion amid high oil prices and demand.
At least 41 killed in church fire in Egypt
World News // 23 hours ago
At least 41 killed in church fire in Egypt
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- At least 41 people have died, including 18 children, and at least 14 injured from an Egyptian Orthodox church fire caused by an electrical fire in the air conditioning unit in greater Cairo on Sunday.
Canadian artists may soon receive royalties when their work is resold
World News // 1 day ago
Canadian artists may soon receive royalties when their work is resold
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Canadian politicians are drafting legislation that would amend the country's copyright law to grant artists royalties when their work is resold.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russia fails to pay military reservists, civilian laborers brought into Ukraine
Russia fails to pay military reservists, civilian laborers brought into Ukraine
Man arrested after driving car through crowd, killing at least 1 in Pennsylvania
Man arrested after driving car through crowd, killing at least 1 in Pennsylvania
Man crashes car into barricade outside U.S. Supreme Court, shoots himself dead
Man crashes car into barricade outside U.S. Supreme Court, shoots himself dead
At least 41 killed in church fire in Egypt
At least 41 killed in church fire in Egypt
Rare nor'easter could bring lingering taste of fall
Rare nor'easter could bring lingering taste of fall
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement