Trending
Advertisement
World News
Aug. 15, 2022 / 1:39 PM

Ukraine official: Russia-linked mercenary HQ destroyed in attack

By Matt Bernardini
Ukraine official: Russia-linked mercenary HQ destroyed in attack
Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin is believed to be funding The Wagner Group of mercenaries in Ukraine. File Pool Photo by Sergei Ilnitsky/EPA

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- A Ukrainian official reported that the country's forces wiped out a Russia-linked paramilitary group's headquarters in Eastern Ukraine.

The attack was executed Sunday using a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, which was donated to Ukraine by the United States, according to Ukrainian MP Oleksiy Honcharenko.

Advertisement

Details of the attack were unclear Monday, but Honcharenko said the headquarters of The Wagner Group of mercenaries, a private army allegedly funded by Russian oligarch Yevgeny Prigozhin, was destroyed.

"There is no more Wagner HQ in Popasna," Honcharenko wrote on a Facebook post that included video of rubble . "Thank you HIMARS and the Armed Forces of Ukraine!"

According to Ukrainska Pravda, Sergei Sreda, a pro-Russian journalist, inadvertently revealed the Wagner HQ location in photos posted to Telegram. Ukrainian forces recognized key geo-markers, including a bomb shelter from the photos, before they were taken down.

Popasna, where the strike occurred, is located in the Luhansk region, which Russia controls.

The Wagner mercenaries have been fighting in Crimea and the Donbas region since 2014. They have also been active in the Middle East, Mali and the Central African Republic. The group has been accused of repeated war crimes and human rights abuses. There have also been reports that they were implicated in a July prison fire which killed dozens of Ukrainian prisoners-of-war.

Advertisement

Read More

Russia fails to pay military reservists, civilian laborers brought into Ukraine Putin wants to get closer with North Korea: State media Zelensky slams Russia for nuclear 'blackmail' as residents evacuate near Zaporizhzhia power plant

Latest Headlines

Reports: Kamala Harris to attend funeral of Japan's former PM Shinzo Abe
World News // 57 minutes ago
Reports: Kamala Harris to attend funeral of Japan's former PM Shinzo Abe
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to attend the state funeral of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, according to reports on Monday.
Freya the walrus euthanized to protect crowds in Norway's Oslo Fjord
World News // 1 hour ago
Freya the walrus euthanized to protect crowds in Norway's Oslo Fjord
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Norwegian officials euthanized Freya, a 1,500-pound walrus, over concerns the large marine mammal could hurt sightseers who flocked to Oslo Fjord to watch her sunbathe.
Scotland becomes first country to provide free period products
World News // 1 hour ago
Scotland becomes first country to provide free period products
On Monday Scotland became the world's first country to help its residents with what activists supporting the move call "period poverty."
Egypt church fire: Officials say smoke, stampede killed most of the dead
World News // 2 hours ago
Egypt church fire: Officials say smoke, stampede killed most of the dead
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Egyptian authorities said on Monday that most of the deaths from a fire at a Coptic Christian church in Cairo were due to smoke inhalation the stampede of people rushing to get out.
Britain first country to approve updated Moderna COVID-19 vaccine
World News // 3 hours ago
Britain first country to approve updated Moderna COVID-19 vaccine
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Britain on Monday became the first country to approve an updated COVID-19 vaccine by Moderna that protects users against the original coronavirus strain and the more contagious Omicron variant.
China starts military exercises amid second Taiwan visit from U.S. lawmakers
World News // 3 hours ago
China starts military exercises amid second Taiwan visit from U.S. lawmakers
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- China began more military exercises Monday around Taiwan as a second U.S. delegation led by Sen. Ed Markey visits the island.
Japan observes 77th anniversary of World War II
World News // 3 hours ago
Japan observes 77th anniversary of World War II
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Japan on Monday marked 77 years since the country's surrender during World War II, but the country's prime minister stopped short of apologizing for his country's role in further igniting the conflict.
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to return to Britain in September
World News // 4 hours ago
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to return to Britain in September
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle will return to Britain next month and also visit Germany on a trip to visit with several charities, a spokesperson said on Monday.
Indian PM Narendra Modi vows 'developed India' in 25 years
World News // 5 hours ago
Indian PM Narendra Modi vows 'developed India' in 25 years
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed during an Independence Day speech from the historic Red Fort in Delhi to transform India into a developed nation in 25 years.
2 drivers rescued after wooden bridge collapses in southern Norway
World News // 5 hours ago
2 drivers rescued after wooden bridge collapses in southern Norway
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Two drivers in southern Norway had to be rescued Monday after the wooden bridge they were traveling across collapsed, sending them plunging into the river below.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russia fails to pay military reservists, civilian laborers brought into Ukraine
Russia fails to pay military reservists, civilian laborers brought into Ukraine
Rare nor'easter could bring lingering taste of fall
Rare nor'easter could bring lingering taste of fall
WNBA star Brittney Griner appeals Russian drug conviction, 9-year sentence
WNBA star Brittney Griner appeals Russian drug conviction, 9-year sentence
Salman Rushdie recovering without ventilator as police investigate threat to J.K. Rowling
Salman Rushdie recovering without ventilator as police investigate threat to J.K. Rowling
World's weekly COVID-19 cases down 17%; Japan averages 200,000 daily
World's weekly COVID-19 cases down 17%; Japan averages 200,000 daily
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement