View of the main stage of the Medusa Music Festival on Saturday after part of it collapsed in the early morning hours due to strong winds, in the coastal city of Cullera, Valencia, Spain. Photo by Natxo Frances/EPA-EFE

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- A stage collapse during the Medusa Festival in near Valencia, Spain, early Saturday left one person dead and more than 20 others injured, police said. The Valencia government said three of those injured were listed in serious condition. The wind caused "chaos" while damaging multiple structures at the festival as well as the stage. Authorities said the "violent" winds devastated parts of the area and forced the event management team to vacate the location. Advertisement

Officials said while high wind gusts were initially to blame, Spain's Civil Guard paramilitary police said the case was under investigation.

One man, 22, died in the collapse, officials said.

"Adverse and unexpected weather conditions that are expected to continue throughout the day oblige us morally and out of responsibility to put an end to our 2022 edition," organizers said, according to CNN. "It is a day of mourning. And respect for those affected.

"Our thoughts constantly are for each and every one of those affected, directly or indirectly, by the unfortunate, unexpected and unavoidable accident."