Trending
Advertisement
World News
Aug. 12, 2022 / 5:26 AM

Official: Power returns to downtown Toronto following major outage

By Darryl Coote
Official: Power returns to downtown Toronto following major outage
A crane being transported on a barge through the Port Lands made contact with power lines, knocking out power to parts of Downtown Toronto. Photo courtesy of Hydro One/Twitter

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Officials said power has been restored to the core of downtown Toronto after it experience a major outage affecting thousands of customers.

Hydro One, Ontario's largest electricity provider, confirmed Thursday night that it had restored power to Canada's largest city's downtown core where at the outage's peak saw some 10,000 customers without power.

Advertisement

"We know this power outage has made today exceptionally difficult for many of you, and we appreciate your patience," David Lebeter, chief operating officer of Hydro One, said in a statement. "We had all available resources helping to restore power as quickly and safely as possible."

The power outage began at about 12:30 p.m. Thursday when an upright crane being transported through the Port Lands water ways on a barge made contact with high voltage transmissions lines, causing damage to equipment at a nearby power station. Hydro One said protocols state to stay at least 10 feet away from power lines.

RELATED 31 injured in roller coaster crash at Legoland Germany

The incident cut power to a large swath of downtown Toronto, including traffic lights, causing electric utility Toronto Hydro to warn people to "use caution & treat intersections as four-way stops."

Toronto Fire Services said that it had to respond to "numerous calls" for people trapped in elevators during the outage.

Advertisement

Minister of Immigration Sean Fraser posted a picture of himself and three others stuck in an elevator to Twitter, stating they had just gotten into the lift when the power when out.

RELATED Marcus Mumford details childhood sexual abuse in new interview

"Still in here," he said. "Terrible timing."

The outage had caused Toronto Metropolitan University to issue an evacuation of its downtown campus as a utility failure of this size "may compromise the building's life-safety systems," including fire detection and sprinkler systems, it said in a statement.

George Brown College closed all of its St. James and Waterfront buildings and canceled all in-person classes for the day in response, it said.

RELATED World's weekly COVID-19 cases down 17%; Japan sets 247,830 daily infections record

Mayor John Tory described the outage as having caused "a tremendous disruption" to residents.

"It should hot have happened and I'm thankful this wasn't a much worse situation," he said in a statement.

In a separate statement, the city said the outage may have been caused by a subcontractor hired by the main contractor working on the city's treatment plant.

"The city has launched a full investigation and has requests a full report from the main contractor to understand what happened and what needs to be done to ensure this does not happen again," it said.

Advertisement

Hydro One said crews will continue to repair the damaged power lines over the coming days.

Latest Headlines

U.N. secretary general 'gravely concerned' about shelling near Ukrainian nuclear plant
World News // 5 hours ago
U.N. secretary general 'gravely concerned' about shelling near Ukrainian nuclear plant
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres said he was "gravely concerned" Thursday about military attacks near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear complex in Ukraine.
Western nations pledge $1.5B in military aid to Ukraine
World News // 6 hours ago
Western nations pledge $1.5B in military aid to Ukraine
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- The defense ministers and representatives from 26 democratic nations met Thursday in Copenhagen where they collectively pledged more than $1.5 billion in military support for Ukraine.
Source of London's Thames River runs dry amid prolonged heat
World News // 9 hours ago
Source of London's Thames River runs dry amid prolonged heat
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Extended hot and dry temperatures across Britain and much of Europe have caused the source of London's River Thames to dry up for the first time since 1976.
31 injured in roller coaster crash at Legoland Germany
World News // 11 hours ago
31 injured in roller coaster crash at Legoland Germany
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Police said 31 people were injured when two trains collided on the Fire Dragon roller coaster at Legoland Germany.
Thousands of French firefighters battle 'monster' wildfire near Bordeaux
World News // 20 hours ago
Thousands of French firefighters battle 'monster' wildfire near Bordeaux
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Several nations Thursday were sending firefighting help to bolster 4,200 firefighters battling what they describe as a "monster" wildfire near the French city of Bordeaux.
Aine Davis, member of Islamic State 'Beatles' group, charged with terrorism in Britain
World News // 21 hours ago
Aine Davis, member of Islamic State 'Beatles' group, charged with terrorism in Britain
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- A member of an Islamic State terror cell known as "The Beatles," who's believed to have tortured and killed captive Westerners, was charged with terrorism in Britain on Thursday.
Blasts at Crimea airfield take out Russian planes; deadly rocket fire in east Ukraine
World News // 22 hours ago
Blasts at Crimea airfield take out Russian planes; deadly rocket fire in east Ukraine
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Several Russian warplanes have been destroyed in dramatic explosions at a base in Crimea, the part of Ukraine that was annexed by Russia eight years ago, according to satellite imagery.
North Korea declares victory over COVID-19, says Kim Jong Un was 'seriously ill'
World News // 1 day ago
North Korea declares victory over COVID-19, says Kim Jong Un was 'seriously ill'
SEOUL, Aug. 11 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un declared a "brilliant victory" in the battle against COVID-19, state media said Thursday, three months after the isolated country officially reported its first case.
G7 demands Russia return control of Zaporizhzhia plant to Kyiv
World News // 1 day ago
G7 demands Russia return control of Zaporizhzhia plant to Kyiv
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- The G7 on Wednesday demanded that Russia return control of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant and all other nuclear facilities within its borders to Kyiv to ensure their safe operation.
Thailand to accept former Sri Lankan president's visit with no visa
World News // 1 day ago
Thailand to accept former Sri Lankan president's visit with no visa
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Thailand will accept Former Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa into the country on a temporary basis, a government spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Authorities arrest social media model in boyfriend's death
Authorities arrest social media model in boyfriend's death
CDC drops quarantine, routine testing recommendations in new COVID-19 guidelines
CDC drops quarantine, routine testing recommendations in new COVID-19 guidelines
Blasts at Crimea airfield take out Russian planes; deadly rocket fire in east Ukraine
Blasts at Crimea airfield take out Russian planes; deadly rocket fire in east Ukraine
FBI chief Wray says bureau monitoring 'deplorable' threats after raid of Trump's home
FBI chief Wray says bureau monitoring 'deplorable' threats after raid of Trump's home
Justice Department files motion to unseal warrant in Trump search
Justice Department files motion to unseal warrant in Trump search
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement