Aug. 10, 2022 / 10:21 AM

French wildfire reignites, forcing thousands to evacuate as 16 homes were destroyed

By Doug Cunningham
French firefighters battling the wildfire in the Gironde area in south-western France. The Gironde local government said Wednesday the fire reignited Tuesday night, forcing thousands to evacuate. Photo by Martin Guespereau/Gironde prefect office/Twitter

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- A massive wildfire that reignited in southwest France has forced the evacuation of more than 6,000 people. A massive wildfire that reignited in south-west France has forced the evacuation of more than 6,000 people. The fire in the Gironde region burned another 14,826 acres Wednesday.

The fire in the Gironde region had consumed 37,000 acres before it started up again, according to French firefighters.

Martin Guespereau of the Gironde prefect office tweeted a photo of "Gironde episode II" showing a massive column of smoke rising high into the air. He said a major stretch of highway between Bordeaux and Bayonne was closed by the fire and smoke.

According to Gironde local authorities the fire is rampant, spreading to the nearby Landes region.

A Gironde government statement Wednesday said the fire reignited in the town of Saint-Magne Tuesday and 500 firefighters responded. The statement said roughly 3,800 people were evacuated Tuesday from the towns of Hostens, Saint-Magne and Belin-Beliet.

As of Wednesday afternoon local time, 1,000 firefighters were fighting the fire as high temperatures and a drought fed the fast moving fire. The Gironde government statement said the fire had destroyed 16 homes but no injuries were reported.

According to the Guardian, a witness evacuated from the Hostens area reported the fire was moving fast.

"Everyone in the village climbed on to their rooftops to see what was happening -- within 10 minutes a little twist of smoke became enormous," said Camille Delay. She said as the fire raged and the flames drew closer, she, her husband and her son evacuated on orders from emergency services.

In July the extreme heat fueled wildfires in southwest France, Portugal and Spain that forced mass evacuations and burned tens of thousands of acres.

