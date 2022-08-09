Trending
Advertisement
World News
Aug. 9, 2022 / 7:47 AM

Russia shells areas in eastern Ukraine amid rising concern for nuclear power plant

By Clyde Hughes
1/2
Russia shells areas in eastern Ukraine amid rising concern for nuclear power plant
The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station is seen in Enerhodar in southeastern Ukraine on Sunday. There has been new concern for the plant due to shelling nearby. Photo by Russian Emergencies Ministry/EPA-EFE

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Russian shelling on Tuesday targeted Ukrainian positions in the eastern and southern regions -- part of Moscow's military offensive to seize areas in the Donbas -- but Ukrainian officials said they made no significant gains.

Ukrainian officials said that its military held up under heavy Russian bombardment in the eastern cities of Bakhmut and Avdiivka. Both are located in the Donetsk region, which makes up half of the Donbas.

Advertisement

Russian forces have made key gains in the Donbas in recent weeks, but they continue to be repelled by pockets of Ukrainian resistance in key areas like Kharkiv.

"Ukrainian soldiers inflicted fire damage and forced invaders to flee," the Ukrainian military's general staff said Tuesday according to CNN.

RELATED Two more ships loaded with grain depart Ukraine

In south Ukraine, Russian troops kept up shelling in areas around Kherson, Mykolaiv and Dnipropetrovsk, Ukrainian officials said.

There is rising concern in the south for the safety and security of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant -- the largest nuclear facility in Ukraine -- after Russian attacks on Nikopol, which is located just across the river.

Yevhen Yevtushenko, head of Nikopol district military administration, said the Russian mortar fire has seriously damaged industrial sites. He also said that much of the Russian fire is being launched from residential areas.

Advertisement

Russian forces, meanwhile, continue to try and exert control over Ukrainian-held Kharkiv with artillery strikes. Kharkiv is Ukraine's second-largest city and one of the Ukrainian military's most strategically important cities. Clashes in the city have been going since the war began in late February.

Ukrainian forces said they carried out strikes early Tuesday against Russian positions in Melitopol. Those attacks are part of Ukraine's southern counteroffensive to win back southern territory that's been ceded to Russia over the past six months.

Ukrainian emergency workers are moving to evacuate more people from Kramatorsk and Bakhmut districts. Officials said more than 100 people fled the city of Toretsk, including children and residents with disabilities.

RELATED U.N. head calls for access to Ukraine's nuclear plant following attack

"During the evacuation at the railway station in Pokrovsk, assistance was provided to 735 people, including 69 children and nine people with physical disabilities," Ukrainian emergency services said, according to The Guardian.

Britain's Defense Ministry said on Tuesday that Russian attacks on Bakmut have given Moscow its most successful military push over the past 30 days. Russia has only been able to gain about 6 miles of territory in that portion of the Donbas, the ministry noted.

"In other Donbas sectors where Russia was attempting to break through, its forces have not gained more than 1.8 miles during this 30-day period; almost certainly significantly less than planned," the ministry said in a tweet.

Advertisement

"Despite its continued heavy use of artillery in these areas, Russia has not been able to generate capable combat infantry insufficient numbers to secure more substantial advances."

Read More

U.S. prosecutors secure warrant to seize Russian oligarch's $90M plane

Latest Headlines

Google back online after software issue causes short outage worldwide
World News // 1 hour ago
Google back online after software issue causes short outage worldwide
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Google was back online early Tuesday after the search engine reported a brief but widespread outage around the world overnight.
Two more ships loaded with grain depart Ukraine
World News // 3 hours ago
Two more ships loaded with grain depart Ukraine
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Two more vessels carrying a combined 70,200 metric tons of foodstuffs departed Ukraine on Tuesday, Turkey's Ministry of Defense said.
Heaviest rainfall in 80 years leaves at least eight dead in Seoul
World News // 3 hours ago
Heaviest rainfall in 80 years leaves at least eight dead in Seoul
SEOUL, Aug. 9 (UPI) -- At least eight people have died and six more are missing after the heaviest rainfall in 80 years pounded South Korea, leaving streets, subway stations, vehicles and homes flooded in and around the capital city of Seoul.
Iran nuclear deal within reach as EU team submits 'final text' in Vienna talks
World News // 15 hours ago
Iran nuclear deal within reach as EU team submits 'final text' in Vienna talks
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Iran may soon return to the 2015 nuclear deal that aims to limit its nuclear abilities after European Union negotiators said Monday that a "final text" has been drafted.
Qantas asks 100 executives to fill in as baggage handlers amid staff shortage
World News // 20 hours ago
Qantas asks 100 executives to fill in as baggage handlers amid staff shortage
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Qantas is asking dozens of its senior executives to fill vacancies among its baggage handlers as it attempts to cope with a staffing shortage, the airline confirmed Monday.
Polar bear euthanized after injuring French woman in remote Norway Islands
World News // 21 hours ago
Polar bear euthanized after injuring French woman in remote Norway Islands
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- A polar bear was euthanized in Norway on Monday after officials said it injured a French woman who was camping in the country's remote Svalbard Islands.
WWII-era bomb detonated in shallow Italian river
World News // 21 hours ago
WWII-era bomb detonated in shallow Italian river
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- A large unexploded WWII-era bomb that was exposed in a dry riverbed in Italy has been safely detonated, the Italian military confirmed.
London house explosion kills 1 child, injures 4 others
World News // 21 hours ago
London house explosion kills 1 child, injures 4 others
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- A house explosion in south London Monday morning left one child dead while four others had to be rescued from the collapsed structure, officials said.
Jozef Tomko, oldest member of Vatican's College of Cardinals, dies at 98
World News // 1 day ago
Jozef Tomko, oldest member of Vatican's College of Cardinals, dies at 98
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Catholic Cardinal Jozef Tomko, the Slovakian clergy member who was the oldest member of the Vatican's College of Cardinals, died on Monday, the church said. He was 98.
China starts new military exercises around Taiwan
World News // 1 day ago
China starts new military exercises around Taiwan
SEOUL, Aug. 8 (UPI) -- China said on Monday that it carried out a new round of military drills around Taiwan, one day after concluding the large-scale live-fire exercises it launched in an angry response to a visit to Taipei by Nancy Pelosi.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Two months into 2022 season, nary a hurricane so far in the Atlantic basin
Two months into 2022 season, nary a hurricane so far in the Atlantic basin
Nurse arrested in deadly L.A. crash charged with six counts of murder
Nurse arrested in deadly L.A. crash charged with six counts of murder
Officials suspect drowning after district judge found dead in Arkansas lake
Officials suspect drowning after district judge found dead in Arkansas lake
Gas prices have fallen for nearly two months straight as drivers avoid the pump
Gas prices have fallen for nearly two months straight as drivers avoid the pump
Trump wanted U.S. generals to be more like Nazi commanders in WWII, upcoming book says
Trump wanted U.S. generals to be more like Nazi commanders in WWII, upcoming book says
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement