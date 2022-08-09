Watch Live
President Joe Biden signs CHIPS Act into law to increase semiconductor production in U.S.
World News
Aug. 9, 2022 / 9:49 AM

British weather office issues 'Amber' warning for more extreme heat

By Clyde Hughes
Britain and much of Europe endured a severe heatwave in the middle of July that pushed temps beyond triple digits to record highs. Photo by Andy Rain/EPA-EFE

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Britain's Met Office on Tuesday issued an Amber extreme heat warning for many regions of the country later this week, when temperatures are forecast to get near triple digits.

The warning covers much of the southern half of England as well as parts of eastern Wales from Thursday through Sunday. Weather officials caution that the heat could impact health, transportation and infrastructure.

"The heat will build through the week, peaking on Friday and Saturday thanks to the influence of high pressure," the Met Office said in a statement

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Dan Rudman said persistent high pressure over Britain will elevate temperatures beyond unhealthy levels.

RELATED Global warming could affect children's fitness

Forecasters said the temperatures could reach as high as 97 degrees Fahreneheit on Saturday.

Jeremy Phillips, National Highways safety chief, said it's important for motorists to plan ahead to compensate for the weather.

"When hot weather is forecast, please remember to take plenty of drinking water with you -- enough for you and your passengers," he said in a statement. "We also advise everyone should check their vehicles, such as tires, coolant and oil levels, before heading out."

RELATED Gradual cooldown is brewing for the sticky Northeast

Dr. Justine Shotton, president of the British Veterinary Association, said pets deserve special attention during such hot temperatures.

"Animals need extra care during the summer to keep them safe from heat-related illnesses such as heatstroke, heart conditions, breathing difficulties and sunburn, many of which can sadly be fatal," Shotton said in a statement.

"Make sure animals have access to fresh drinking water, good ventilation and shade from direct sunlight at all times. Dogs especially can overheat easily, so make sure they aren't walked or exercised in the hottest parts of the day or left inside a hot car or conservatory for even a little while."

RELATED Fire ignited by explosions in Germany forest mostly contained, officials say

Britain and much of Europe endured a severe heatwave in the middle of July that pushed temps beyond triple digits to record highs.

