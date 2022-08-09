Trending
Aug. 9, 2022 / 11:49 PM

Israeli forces kill Palestinian militant in West Bank raid

By Darryl Coote

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Israeli security forces killed a wanted Palestinian militant and at least one other person following an early Tuesday gun battle in the streets of an occupied West Bank city, authorities and officials said.

Israel Police said 26-year-old Ibrahim al-Nabulsi, a member of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigade, was killed in the Old City of Nablus in a joint operation with the Israel Defense Forces and law enforcement agencies.

The security forces said troops were attempting to arrest al-Nabulsi at his residence when they came under gunfire by armed men, igniting the street battle.

A second unnamed person described by Israel Police as a "terrorist operative" was also killed in the fighting.

Troops who searched al-Nabulsi's home found "a large quantity of explosives and additional weapons," it said.

RELATED Biden signs NATO membership documents for Finland, Sweden

"Our goal is to arrest the wanted persons, but we will not hesitate, as we did not hesitate today, to shoot and use various weapons in order to thwart and act against any threat and risk to our people," police commissioner Kobi Shabtai said in a statement.

"Those who resist and endanger the lives of the policemen and fighters will encounter a determined and powerful response form the Israeli police forces."

A video posted to the Israel Police's verified Twitter account of spliced together clips of the operation captured mainly from body-worn cameras shows Israeli forces running through the streets of Nablus in broad daylight as gunfire and explosions are repeatedly heard.

Authorities said al-Nabulsi was wanted on accusations of being behind a series of shootings targeting IDF personnel and civilians.

Prime Minister Yair Lapid praised the operation as a "great success."

"The Shin Bet once again proved its intelligence superiority against terrorist organizations," he said in a statement, referring to the Israel Security Agency by its more commonly used name.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz similarly cheered the country's security apparatus on the completion of the operation.

"We will continue to act in a targeted and powerful manner against terrorism in all arenas, and against anyone who threatens the citizens of Israel," he said in a statement.

Though no troops were seemingly injured in the fighting, a 9-year-old elite unit K-9 named Zili was killed, authorities said.

Local Haaretz reported that the Palestinian Health Ministry confirmed that al-Nabulsi was killed along with Islam Sabouh. The health officials said 16-year-old Hussein Jamal Taha was also killed during the raid. The Jerusalem Post reported that 30 Palestinians were wounded amid the gunfight.

Following the gun battle, protests erupted in the southern West Bank city of Herbon and other regions in the occupied territory. Several protesters were injured including one person seriously in clashes with security officers, according to Haaretz, which added a strike was called in Jerusalem.

The operation was conducted after an Egypt-brokered cease-fire went into effect ending three days of fighting between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza.

During the fighting, the IDF said more than 1,100 rockets were fired from Gaza toward Israel while its operations killed leaders of the Islamic Jihad.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said at least 44 Palestinians, including 15 children and four women, were killed in the IDF operations with another 360 being wounded.

According to the European Council of Foreign Relations, Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades is a loose network of Fatah-associated military groups

