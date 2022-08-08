Polar bear euthanized after injuring French woman in remote Norway Islands

1/4

After the attack, the polar bear was chased out of the area and authorities later found that it was badly injured and had to be euthanized. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- A polar bear was euthanized in Norway on Monday after officials said it injured a French woman who was camping in the country's remote Svalbard Islands. The woman was part of a tour group of 25 people camping on the north side of the fjord Isfjorden when the polar bear entered her tent, Police Chief Superintendent Stein Olav Bredli told Norwegian outlets Svalbard Posten and NRK. Advertisement

The woman, who is in her 40s but was not immediately identified, received non-life-threatening injuries to her arm and was flown to a hospital.

The polar bear was chased out of the area when shots were fired, Bredli said. Wildlife experts and police later located the bear and found that it was badly injured and had to be euthanized, he added.

The bear's remains were then taken to the town of Longyearbyen for examination.

Last week, a tent camp was evacuated in Ekmanfjorden after it was visited by a polar bear that was not frightened off by gunshots. Officials said it had gotten into the group's food tent.

Advertisement

Bredli told the Svalbard Posten that recent encounters with polar bears serve as an important reminder that the animals are dangerous.

RELATED Firefighters remove bear from laundry room of California home

Polar bear attacks have previously been reported in the arctic archipelago, which lies halfway between Norway and the North Pole.

One man was slightly injured after he was attacked in March 2021 -- and a Dutch tourist died in 2020 after he was attacked while sleeping in a tent at a campsite outside Longyearbyen.

Read More Bear gets trapped in Montana couple's car for nearly 8 hours