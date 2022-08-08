Advertisement
World News
Aug. 8, 2022 / 8:33 AM

Jozef Tomko, oldest member of Vatican's College of Cardinals, dies at 98

By Clyde Hughes
Jozef Tomko, oldest member of Vatican's College of Cardinals, dies at 98
Cardinal Jozef Tomko is seen at Guadalajara International Airport in Guadalajara, Mexico, on October 4. 2004, as a representative of then-Pope John Paul II. Tomko died on Monday at the age of 98. File Photo by Tonatiuh Figueroa/EPA

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Catholic Cardinal Jozef Tomko, the Slovakian clergy member who was the oldest member of the Vatican's College of Cardinals, died on Monday, the church said. He was 98.

Tomko, who was named a cardinal by Pope John Paul II in 1985, was the prefect emeritus of the Congregation of Evangelization of People.

Advertisement

The Vatican said that Tomko died in his apartment in Rome, where the Sisters of Charity of St. Vincent de Paul had been looking after him.

"It is with a heavy heart and at the same time with the hope of resurrection that we announce that His Eminence Cardinal Jozef Tomko rendered his noble soul to the Lord today," the Slovak Bishops'Conference said Monday according to Vatican News.

RELATED Pope Francis appoints personal health assistant he says 'saved my life'

"We invite all to include him in their prayers."

Tomko's funeral in Rome and his burial at St. Elizabeth's Cathedral in Kosice, Slovakia, will be announced soon, officials said. St. Elizabeth's Cathedral is Slovakia's largest church.

Before he became a cardinal, Tomko had served as secretary general of the Synod of Bishops for nearly six years. He also served in a range of positions with the Catholic Church and was president of the Pontifical Committee for International Eucharistic Congresses.

Advertisement

Tomko was co-founder of Rome's Slovak Institute of Saints Cyril and Methodius and served as an assistant and leader in the doctrinal office of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith.

Born in Udavske, Czechoslovakia, in 1924, Tomko studied for the priesthood at the Pontifical Lateran University and Pontifical Gregorian University in Rome, where he received doctorates in theology, canon law and social sciences. The former Czechoslovakia dissolved and split into Slovakia and the Czech Republic in 1993.

RELATED Pope Francis visits Canada to apologize for abuse of indigenous children

Read More

Pope Francis 'deeply sorry' for Indigenous abuses at Christian schools in Canada

Latest Headlines

China starts new military exercises around Taiwan
World News // 2 hours ago
China starts new military exercises around Taiwan
SEOUL, Aug. 8 (UPI) -- China said on Monday that it carried out a new round of military drills around Taiwan, one day after concluding the large-scale live-fire exercises it launched in an angry response to a visit to Taipei by Nancy Pelosi.
Cease-fire between Israel, Islamic Jihad holds as Gaza crossings partly reopened
World News // 2 hours ago
Cease-fire between Israel, Islamic Jihad holds as Gaza crossings partly reopened
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- A cease-fire between Israel and the militant group Islamic Jihad was holding early on Monday and the Israeli government began easing restrictions related to movements into Gaza.
U.N. head calls for access to Ukraine's nuclear plant following attack
World News // 4 hours ago
U.N. head calls for access to Ukraine's nuclear plant following attack
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Monday called for international inspectors to be allowed access to Ukraine's besieged Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.
Israel, Palestinian militants agree to cease-fire
World News // 21 hours ago
Israel, Palestinian militants agree to cease-fire
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Israel and Palestinian militants agreed to a cease-fire late Sunday following three days of bloody conflict that left dozens killed in Gaza.
Colombia swears in ex-rebel Gustavo Petro as president, first Black vice president Francia Márquez
World News // 18 hours ago
Colombia swears in ex-rebel Gustavo Petro as president, first Black vice president Francia Márquez
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Gustavo Petro, a former member of the M-19 guerrilla organization, was sworn in as Colombia's president on Sunday with the country's first Black vice president, Francia Márquez.
World's weekly COVID-19 cases down 17%; Japan sets 247,830 daily infections record
World News // 20 hours ago
World's weekly COVID-19 cases down 17%; Japan sets 247,830 daily infections record
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- The COVID-19 situation is easing worldwide with a weekly 17% cases decline and 11% deaths decrease though Japan had one-quarter of the infections and daily record 247,830 cases plus 215 daily deaths.
More than 100 injured, one dead, 17 missing after fire at Cuban oil facility
World News // 21 hours ago
More than 100 injured, one dead, 17 missing after fire at Cuban oil facility
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Officials in Cuba on Sunday said that 122 people were injured, at least one person had died and 17 people were missing after a fire at a crude oil storage facility.
Zelensky criticizes Amnesty International as fighting escalates around Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
World News // 22 hours ago
Zelensky criticizes Amnesty International as fighting escalates around Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky criticized the human rights organization Amnesty International on Saturday as fighting escalated around the Zaporizhzhia Power Plant.
Four more ships carrying grain leave Ukraine as global hunger crisis looms
World News // 23 hours ago
Four more ships carrying grain leave Ukraine as global hunger crisis looms
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- A caravan of four ships carrying grain and corn products left Ukraine on Sunday, adding relief to the looming global hunger crisis.
Fire after lighting strike on crude oil storage facility in Cuba leaves dozens injured
World News // 1 day ago
Fire after lighting strike on crude oil storage facility in Cuba leaves dozens injured
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- A massive fire at a crude oil storage facility in Cuba was sparked by a lightning strike on Friday and has led to dozens of injuries, authorities said Saturday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Senate passes Inflation Reduction Act after overnight 'vote-a-rama'
Senate passes Inflation Reduction Act after overnight 'vote-a-rama'
Flood threat to return to inundated Ohio, Tennessee River Valleys
Flood threat to return to inundated Ohio, Tennessee River Valleys
'Human skeletal remains' found in receding Lake Mead
'Human skeletal remains' found in receding Lake Mead
Police in Kansas arrest man wanted in Ohio quadruple homicide
Police in Kansas arrest man wanted in Ohio quadruple homicide
World's weekly COVID-19 cases down 17%; Japan sets 247,830 daily infections record
World's weekly COVID-19 cases down 17%; Japan sets 247,830 daily infections record
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement