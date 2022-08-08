Advertisement
World News
Aug. 8, 2022 / 7:24 AM

Cease-fire between Israel, Islamic Jihad holds as Gaza crossings partly reopened

By Clyde Hughes
1/4
Cease-fire between Israel, Islamic Jihad holds as Gaza crossings partly reopened
Smoke billows as an air bomb drops on a target in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip during an Israeli airstrike on Sunday. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- A cease-fire between Israel and the militant group Islamic Jihad was holding early on Monday and the Israeli government began easing restrictions related to movements into Gaza.

Both sides agreed to the cease-fire on Sunday after days of fighting that saw Israel hit targets in Gaza and the Iran-backed Islamic Jihad group fire a number of rockets at Israel, most of which were intercepted by Jerusalem's Iron Dome defense system.

Advertisement

On Monday, Israeli authorities partially reopened borders near Gaza for humanitarian activities. Officials said the border crossings would be fully reopened if the cease-fire continues to hold.

Officials said that trains were scheduled to resume operations later Monday and a United Nations delegation was expected in Gaza to help facilitate the cease-fire.

RELATED Israel bombs residential buildings in Gaza in second day of airstrikes

Fuel trucks entered a Gaza cargo crossing station on Monday for the first time since it was closed at the start of fighting on Friday. The fuel stoppage created a shortage that shut down Gaza's only power plant over the weekend. The plant was back online Monday.

Advertisement

The Israeli military said all security measures the Home Front Command put in place across the southern and central parts of the country were lifted at noon.

An anti-rocket missile fires from Israel's Iron Dome defense missile system -- which is designed to intercept and destroy incoming short-range rockets and artillery shells -- on Sunday near Ashdod in southern Israel. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI

U.S. President Joe Biden, who visited Israel last month, voiced support for the new cease-fire.

RELATED Israel Gaza attack kills Palestinian militant commander, 5 year-old-girl

"My support for Israel's security is long-standing and unwavering -- including its right to defend itself against attacks," Biden said in a statement late Sunday.

"Over these recent days, Israel has defended its people from indiscriminate rocket attacks launched by the terrorist group Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and the United States is proud of our support for Israel's Iron Dome, which intercepted hundreds of rockets and saved countless lives."

Biden added that the dozens of civilian casualties that resulted from the fighting are tragic.

RELATED Couple arrested after Israeli man dies when sinkhole opens underneath swimming pool

"The reports of civilian casualties in Gaza are a tragedy, whether by Israeli strikes against Islamic Jihad positions or the dozens of Islamic Jihad rockets that reportedly fell inside Gaza," he said. "My administration supports a timely and thorough investigation into all of these reports, and we also call on all parties to fully implement the cease-fire, and to ensure fuel and humanitarian supplies are flowing into Gaza as the fighting subsides."

Advertisement

"As I made clear during my recent trip to Israel and the West Bank, Israelis and Palestinians both deserve to live safely and securely and to enjoy equal measures of freedom, prosperity, and democracy," the American president added.

"My administration will remain engaged with Israeli and Palestinian leaders to support that vision and to implement the initiatives launched during my visit to improve the quality of life for Palestinians and Israelis alike."

More than 50 hours of fighting -- which began Friday when Israel fired what it called pre-emptive strikes on Islamic Jihad targets in Gaza -- was the first major fighting in the area since the 11-day war between Israel and Gaza-based Hamas in May 2021.

The Egyptian-negotiated truce came with a message from the Israeli prime minister's office standing firm.

"The state of Israel maintains the right to respond strongly," the office said according to CNN.

Latest Headlines

China starts new military exercises around Taiwan
World News // 44 minutes ago
China starts new military exercises around Taiwan
SEOUL, Aug. 8 (UPI) -- China said on Monday that it carried out a new round of military drills around Taiwan, one day after concluding the large-scale live-fire exercises it launched in an angry response to a visit to Taipei by Nancy Pelosi.
U.N. head calls for access to Ukraine's nuclear plant following attack
World News // 3 hours ago
U.N. head calls for access to Ukraine's nuclear plant following attack
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Monday called for international inspectors to be allowed access to Ukraine's besieged Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.
Israel, Palestinian militants agree to cease-fire
World News // 20 hours ago
Israel, Palestinian militants agree to cease-fire
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Israel and Palestinian militants agreed to a cease-fire late Sunday following three days of bloody conflict that left dozens killed in Gaza.
Colombia swears in ex-rebel Gustavo Petro as president, first Black vice president Francia Márquez
World News // 16 hours ago
Colombia swears in ex-rebel Gustavo Petro as president, first Black vice president Francia Márquez
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Gustavo Petro, a former member of the M-19 guerrilla organization, was sworn in as Colombia's president on Sunday with the country's first Black vice president, Francia Márquez.
World's weekly COVID-19 cases down 17%; Japan sets 247,830 daily infections record
World News // 19 hours ago
World's weekly COVID-19 cases down 17%; Japan sets 247,830 daily infections record
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- The COVID-19 situation is easing worldwide with a weekly 17% cases decline and 11% deaths decrease though Japan had one-quarter of the infections and daily record 247,830 cases plus 215 daily deaths.
More than 100 injured, one dead, 17 missing after fire at Cuban oil facility
World News // 19 hours ago
More than 100 injured, one dead, 17 missing after fire at Cuban oil facility
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Officials in Cuba on Sunday said that 122 people were injured, at least one person had died and 17 people were missing after a fire at a crude oil storage facility.
Zelensky criticizes Amnesty International as fighting escalates around Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
World News // 21 hours ago
Zelensky criticizes Amnesty International as fighting escalates around Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky criticized the human rights organization Amnesty International on Saturday as fighting escalated around the Zaporizhzhia Power Plant.
Four more ships carrying grain leave Ukraine as global hunger crisis looms
World News // 21 hours ago
Four more ships carrying grain leave Ukraine as global hunger crisis looms
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- A caravan of four ships carrying grain and corn products left Ukraine on Sunday, adding relief to the looming global hunger crisis.
Fire after lighting strike on crude oil storage facility in Cuba leaves dozens injured
World News // 1 day ago
Fire after lighting strike on crude oil storage facility in Cuba leaves dozens injured
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- A massive fire at a crude oil storage facility in Cuba was sparked by a lightning strike on Friday and has led to dozens of injuries, authorities said Saturday.
British boy, 12, dies after doctors remove life support under court orders
World News // 1 day ago
British boy, 12, dies after doctors remove life support under court orders
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- British 12-year-old Archie Battersbee died Saturday, 2 hours after doctors at Royal London hospital halted his life-support treatment under court orders.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Senate passes Inflation Reduction Act after overnight 'vote-a-rama'
Senate passes Inflation Reduction Act after overnight 'vote-a-rama'
Flood threat to return to inundated Ohio, Tennessee River Valleys
Flood threat to return to inundated Ohio, Tennessee River Valleys
'Human skeletal remains' found in receding Lake Mead
'Human skeletal remains' found in receding Lake Mead
World's weekly COVID-19 cases down 17%; Japan sets 247,830 daily infections record
World's weekly COVID-19 cases down 17%; Japan sets 247,830 daily infections record
Police in Kansas arrest man wanted in Ohio quadruple homicide
Police in Kansas arrest man wanted in Ohio quadruple homicide
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement