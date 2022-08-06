Advertisement
World News
Aug. 6, 2022 / 11:10 AM

Russian forces amass in southern Ukraine, renew concerns of 'new phase' in invasion

By Pedro Oliveira Jr.
1/2
Russian forces amass in southern Ukraine, renew concerns of 'new phase' in invasion
A picture taken during a visit to Mariupol organized by the Russian military shows Russian servicemen on guard at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station in Enerhodar, southeastern Ukraine. File Photo by Sergei Ilnitsky/EPA-EFE

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Russia is amassing troops in the south of Ukraine, renewing concerns Saturday that the invading forces could be preparing for a new campaign in the war.

Officials with Britain's Ministry of Defense say it's unclear if the long convoys of military personnel headed to the south of Ukraine are building a new attack or simply preparing for a counterattack.

Advertisement

According to the agency, the war could be entering a "new phase," The Guardian reported.

"Russia's war on Ukraine is about to enter a new phase, with the heaviest fighting shifting to a roughly 350km [217-mile] frontline stretching southwest from near Zaporizhzhia to Kherson, paralleling the Dnieper River," the agency said in a statement.

RELATED Oksana Pokalchuk resigns as head of Amnesty International in Ukraine

Ukrainian officials said the Zaporizhzhia power plant is under Russian control.

"Three strikes were recorded on the site of the plant, near one of the power blocks where the nuclear reactor is located," the state-run operator Energoatom said in a statement.

Other European leaders condemned Russia after it took control of parts of Donetsk, which includes a large nuclear power plant.

RELATED Russian fighting in east Ukraine spurs concern for nuclear power plant

The European Union's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, condemned the military strikes near the power plant.

Advertisement

"This is a serious and irresponsible breach of nuclear safety rules and another example of Russia's disregard for international norms," he tweeted Saturday.

Borrell also demanded access to the region for an independent review by the International Atomic Energy Agency.

RELATED EU sanctions deposed Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych

Overnight shelling in Ukraine's fourth-largest city, Dnipropetrovsk, injured three people and destroyed residential buildings.

Also destroyed were a kindergarten building with a children's art center, the Kyiv Independent reported.

In other major cities, some residents said they are being pushed into forced conscription to join the fight against their own country, the newspaper said.

"I fled because it became unrealistic and dangerous to live in Donetsk," former resident Stepan, who asked for his last name to be held, told the Kyiv Independent.

He said he paid a smuggler a hefty fee to be able to flee the city, where "thousands" others were unable to leave.

"You can't go outside because of forced conscription," he added. "There is no water, no work."

Meanwhile, a military official accused pro-Russian forces of using humanitarian aid to lure people into a referendum on whether they want to join the invaders, The Guardian reported.

"Under the guise of providing food or construction materials, the occupying power and the collaborating public movement organize meetings with the population of the recently captured territories of the region," wrote Sergei Gaidai, chief of the Luhansk military administration, in a Telegram post.

Advertisement

Gaidai added the Russian operatives "lure out personal data, urge people to go to the so-called referendum" while "forcing people to exchange their will for food or drinking water".

Latest Headlines

Hiroshima pauses for moment of silence in remembrance of nuclear bombing
World News // 4 minutes ago
Hiroshima pauses for moment of silence in remembrance of nuclear bombing
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- The Japanese city of Hirohima on Saturday paused to remember the 77th anniversary of the U.S. nuclear attack that killed an estimated 140,000 people in the waning days of World War II.
Oksana Pokalchuk resigns as head of Amnesty International in Ukraine
World News // 14 hours ago
Oksana Pokalchuk resigns as head of Amnesty International in Ukraine
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Oksana Pokalchuk, the head of Amnesty International's office in Ukraine, has resigned from her post after a scandal over the human rights organization's criticism of the country's military amid its war with Russia.
Israel Gaza attack kills Palestinian militant commander, 5 year-old-girl
World News // 19 hours ago
Israel Gaza attack kills Palestinian militant commander, 5 year-old-girl
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Israel used multiple airstrikes Friday to hit Gaza, killing a senior leader of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, a 5-year-old girl and at least eight others; 55 were wounded.
SK Telecom to set up 5G communication network for air taxis
World News // 21 hours ago
SK Telecom to set up 5G communication network for air taxis
SEOUL, Aug. 5 (UPI) -- South Korea's mobile communication giant SK Telecom has announced plans to build a dedicated communication network for air taxi services.
Fire ignited by explosions in Germany forest mostly contained, officials say
World News // 1 day ago
Fire ignited by explosions in Germany forest mostly contained, officials say
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- A fire in Berlin's Grunewald Forest has been mostly contained, officials said on Friday after the forest was set ablaze by several large explosions at an ammunition disposal site there.
British High Court decides comatose 12-year-old can't be moved to hospice
World News // 1 day ago
British High Court decides comatose 12-year-old can't be moved to hospice
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Britain's High Court Friday decided that comatose 12-year-old Archie Battersbee will remain in the hospital and not be transferred to a hospice, denying the family's request.
Russia says it's ready to talk about prisoner trade for WNBA star Brittney Griner
World News // 1 day ago
Russia says it's ready to talk about prisoner trade for WNBA star Brittney Griner
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The Russian government said on Friday that it's ready to discuss a prisoner swap that would send WNBA star Brittney Griner back to the United States, but cautioned that any such deal should be negotiated in private.
Russian fighting in east Ukraine spurs concern for nuclear power plant
World News // 1 day ago
Russian fighting in east Ukraine spurs concern for nuclear power plant
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Russian forces took control in parts of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine amid greater concern over a large nuclear power plant and three more Ukrainian grain shipments on Friday.
'Constant control': Russian penal colonies are leftovers from infamous Soviet-era gulags
World News // 1 day ago
'Constant control': Russian penal colonies are leftovers from infamous Soviet-era gulags
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- When WNBA star Brittney Griner was convicted on drug charges, she wasn't sentenced to nine years in a normal jail or prison. She was given time in a Russian penal colony, which is a descendant of Soviet-era gulags.
Japan slams China's 'grave' military exercises over Taiwan; Pelosi wraps Asia visit in Tokyo
World News // 1 day ago
Japan slams China's 'grave' military exercises over Taiwan; Pelosi wraps Asia visit in Tokyo
SEOUL, Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida met with U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday and called for China to stop its live-fire military exercises near Taiwan after five missiles landed in the waters of Tokyo's EEZ.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. gets first winter storm warning of the season
U.S. gets first winter storm warning of the season
Oksana Pokalchuk resigns as head of Amnesty International in Ukraine
Oksana Pokalchuk resigns as head of Amnesty International in Ukraine
Actress Anne Heche critically injured after her car crashed into a home
Actress Anne Heche critically injured after her car crashed into a home
Trump PAC claiming to be 'election defense fund' paid $60,000 to Melania Trump designer
Trump PAC claiming to be 'election defense fund' paid $60,000 to Melania Trump designer
British High Court decides comatose 12-year-old can't be moved to hospice
British High Court decides comatose 12-year-old can't be moved to hospice
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement