Advertisement
World News
Aug. 6, 2022 / 11:39 AM

Hiroshima, Japan, marks anniversary of nuclear bombing

By Pedro Oliveira Jr.
1/5
Hiroshima, Japan, marks anniversary of nuclear bombing
People are seen pray for the atomic bomb victims at Hiroshima peace memorial park in Hiroshima prefecture, Japan, on Saturday. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- The Japanese city of Hirohima on Saturday paused to remember the 77th anniversary of the U.S. nuclear attack that killed an estimated 140,000 people in the waning days of World War II.

Representatives from 99 nations and the European Union attended the annual ceremony at Peace Memorial Park, where the crowd gathered observed a moment of silence at 8:15 a.m. -- the exact moment the U.S. uranium bomb detonated over the city on Aug. 6, 1945. Three days later, a second bomb would kill another 70,000 people in Nagasaki.

Advertisement

In his remarks, Hiroshima Mayor Kazumi Matsui made a stark plea to world leaders.

"We must immediately render all nuclear buttons meaningless," he said, according to Kyodo News.

RELATED Russian forces amass in southern Ukraine, renew concerns of 'new phase' in invasion

"To accept the status quo and abandon the ideal of peace maintained without military force is to threaten the very survival of the human race," Matsui added.

The mayor invited world leaders to visit Hiroshima or Nagasaki to "personally encounter the consequences of using nuclear weapons."

"I want them to understand that the only sure way to protect the lives and property of their people is to eliminate nuclear weapons," he added, according to Kyodo News.

Advertisement

In the shadow of the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres warned that a "new arms race is picking up speed" and nuclear states must commit to "no first use" of their arsenal.

"It is totally unacceptable for states in possession of nuclear weapons to admit the possibility of nuclear war," he said in prepared remarks.

"Take the nuclear option off the table -- for good," he added. "It's time to proliferate peace."

RELATED Russia says it's ready to talk about prisoner trade for WNBA star Brittney Griner

Russia and Belarus were not invited to attend the talks, as concern grows among world leaders that a third nuclear massacre could happen in the midst of the invasion of Ukraine.

Read More

Fire ignited by explosions in Germany forest mostly contained, officials say

Latest Headlines

Russian forces amass in southern Ukraine, renew concerns of 'new phase' in invasion
World News // 33 minutes ago
Russian forces amass in southern Ukraine, renew concerns of 'new phase' in invasion
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Officials with Britain's Ministry of Defense say it's unclear if the long convoys of military personnel headed to the south of Ukraine are building a new attack or simply preparing for a counterattack.
Oksana Pokalchuk resigns as head of Amnesty International in Ukraine
World News // 14 hours ago
Oksana Pokalchuk resigns as head of Amnesty International in Ukraine
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Oksana Pokalchuk, the head of Amnesty International's office in Ukraine, has resigned from her post after a scandal over the human rights organization's criticism of the country's military amid its war with Russia.
Israel Gaza attack kills Palestinian militant commander, 5 year-old-girl
World News // 19 hours ago
Israel Gaza attack kills Palestinian militant commander, 5 year-old-girl
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Israel used multiple airstrikes Friday to hit Gaza, killing a senior leader of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, a 5-year-old girl and at least eight others; 55 were wounded.
SK Telecom to set up 5G communication network for air taxis
World News // 21 hours ago
SK Telecom to set up 5G communication network for air taxis
SEOUL, Aug. 5 (UPI) -- South Korea's mobile communication giant SK Telecom has announced plans to build a dedicated communication network for air taxi services.
Fire ignited by explosions in Germany forest mostly contained, officials say
World News // 1 day ago
Fire ignited by explosions in Germany forest mostly contained, officials say
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- A fire in Berlin's Grunewald Forest has been mostly contained, officials said on Friday after the forest was set ablaze by several large explosions at an ammunition disposal site there.
British High Court decides comatose 12-year-old can't be moved to hospice
World News // 1 day ago
British High Court decides comatose 12-year-old can't be moved to hospice
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Britain's High Court Friday decided that comatose 12-year-old Archie Battersbee will remain in the hospital and not be transferred to a hospice, denying the family's request.
Russia says it's ready to talk about prisoner trade for WNBA star Brittney Griner
World News // 1 day ago
Russia says it's ready to talk about prisoner trade for WNBA star Brittney Griner
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The Russian government said on Friday that it's ready to discuss a prisoner swap that would send WNBA star Brittney Griner back to the United States, but cautioned that any such deal should be negotiated in private.
Russian fighting in east Ukraine spurs concern for nuclear power plant
World News // 1 day ago
Russian fighting in east Ukraine spurs concern for nuclear power plant
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Russian forces took control in parts of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine amid greater concern over a large nuclear power plant and three more Ukrainian grain shipments on Friday.
'Constant control': Russian penal colonies are leftovers from infamous Soviet-era gulags
World News // 1 day ago
'Constant control': Russian penal colonies are leftovers from infamous Soviet-era gulags
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- When WNBA star Brittney Griner was convicted on drug charges, she wasn't sentenced to nine years in a normal jail or prison. She was given time in a Russian penal colony, which is a descendant of Soviet-era gulags.
Japan slams China's 'grave' military exercises over Taiwan; Pelosi wraps Asia visit in Tokyo
World News // 1 day ago
Japan slams China's 'grave' military exercises over Taiwan; Pelosi wraps Asia visit in Tokyo
SEOUL, Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida met with U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday and called for China to stop its live-fire military exercises near Taiwan after five missiles landed in the waters of Tokyo's EEZ.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. gets first winter storm warning of the season
U.S. gets first winter storm warning of the season
Oksana Pokalchuk resigns as head of Amnesty International in Ukraine
Oksana Pokalchuk resigns as head of Amnesty International in Ukraine
Actress Anne Heche critically injured after her car crashed into a home
Actress Anne Heche critically injured after her car crashed into a home
Trump PAC claiming to be 'election defense fund' paid $60,000 to Melania Trump designer
Trump PAC claiming to be 'election defense fund' paid $60,000 to Melania Trump designer
British High Court decides comatose 12-year-old can't be moved to hospice
British High Court decides comatose 12-year-old can't be moved to hospice
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement