Trending
Advertisement
World News
Aug. 5, 2022 / 7:42 AM

Russian fighting in east Ukraine spurs concern for nuclear power plant

By Clyde Hughes
1/5
Russian fighting in east Ukraine spurs concern for nuclear power plant
Russian troops patrol near the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station in Enerhodar in southeastern Ukraine on May 1. Amid Moscow's offensive in the area, officials are concerned about the safety and security of the plant. File Photo by Sergei IlnitskyEPA-EFE

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Russian forces took control in parts of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine amid greater concern over a large nuclear power plant and three more Ukrainian grain shipments on Friday.

Ilya Yemelyanov, deputy commander of the unofficial Donetsk People's Republic "people's militia," said that Russian troops there have taken full control of the village of Pisky, just outside Donetsk.

Advertisement

Russian control of Pisky would allow Moscow to move closer to its chief goal of taking over the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine, which is comprised of the Luhansk and Donetsk provinces. Russia has stated that controlling the Donbas has been its primary goal for four months.

Pro-Russia separatists in the Donbas have been fighting in the region against Ukraine's government since 2014 when Russia forcibly annexed Crimea.

RELATED EU sanctions deposed Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych

Ukrainian officials, however, have disputed Yemelyanov's claim about Russian control in Pisky. Officials in Kyiv said that Ukrainian troops actually repelled the Russian attacks there.

The Zaporozhskaya Nuclear Power Station -- the largest nuclear plant in Europe -- is seen in Ukraine. Officials expressed security concerns about the plant amid ongoing Russian fighting. File Photo by Sergei Supinsky/EPA

Also Friday, three more shipments of Ukrainian grain left ports in the Black Sea, United Nations officials said. The ships left with a combined 58,000 tons of corn. They were headed for Britain, Ireland and Turkey.

Advertisement

Grain shipments out of Ukraine had been blocked for months since Russia began the war in February and the disruption was threatening widespread food insecurity. An agreement last month paved the way for the shipments to leave Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea.

RELATED Russia's withdrawal from ISS another sign of its space decline

Meanwhile, Britain's Defense Ministry said on Friday that recent Russian fighting and shelling around the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has undermined the security of the plant's normal operations.

"Russian forces are probably operating in the regions adjacent to the power station and have used artillery units based in these areas to target Ukrainian territory on the western bank of the Dnipro River," the ministry, which has been tracking the war since it began, said in a tweet.

"Russian forces have probably used the wider facility area, in particular the adjacent city of Enerhodar, to rest their forces, utilizing the protected status of the nuclear power plant to reduce the risk to their equipment and personnel from overnight Ukrainian attacks."

RELATED United Nations to investigate deadly Ukraine prison attack

The military in Kyiv said that although a Russian offensive is occurring around Bakhmut, Ukraine's defenses are holding strong.

"In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy shelled military and civilian infrastructure near Yakovlivka, Kodema, Pokrovske, Rozdolivka, Vershyna, Bakhmut and Soledar," the Ukrainian military's General Staff said according to CNN.

Advertisement

"The enemy conducted offensive and assault actions with the aim of improving the tactical position but was unsuccessful."

Latest Headlines

'Constant control': Russian penal colonies are leftovers from infamous Soviet-era gulags
World News // 1 hour ago
'Constant control': Russian penal colonies are leftovers from infamous Soviet-era gulags
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- When WNBA star Brittney Griner was convicted on drug charges, she wasn't sentenced to nine years in a normal jail or prison. She was given time in a Russian penal colony, which is a descendant of Soviet-era gulags.
Japan slams China's 'grave' military exercises over Taiwan; Pelosi finishes Asia visit in Tokyo
World News // 1 hour ago
Japan slams China's 'grave' military exercises over Taiwan; Pelosi finishes Asia visit in Tokyo
SEOUL, Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida met with U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday and called for China to stop its live-fire military exercises near Taiwan after five missiles landed in the waters of Tokyo's EEZ.
Beirut marks second anniversary of explosion
World News // 12 hours ago
Beirut marks second anniversary of explosion
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Crowds gathered in Beirut on Thursday to commemorate the second anniversary of an explosion that left more than 200 people dead and 6,000 injured.
EU calls for immediate end to armed clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan
World News // 17 hours ago
EU calls for immediate end to armed clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The European Union is calling for an immediate end to deadly military clashes between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces around the Lachin corridor and elsewhere on the Line of Contact along their disputed border.
Pope Francis appoints personal health assistant he says 'saved my life'
World News // 18 hours ago
Pope Francis appoints personal health assistant he says 'saved my life'
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The Vatican said Thursday that Pope Francis now has a personal health assistant, a male nurse, who he said saved his life in 2021.
Nancy Pelosi travels to South Korea; Seoul calls visit 'show of deterrence' against North Korea
World News // 20 hours ago
Nancy Pelosi travels to South Korea; Seoul calls visit 'show of deterrence' against North Korea
SEOUL, Aug. 4 (UPI) -- U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi continued her Asia tour in Seoul on Thursday in a visit that South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said would be a "sign of deterrence" against nuclear-armed North Korea.
Brittney Griner convicted on drug charges, sentenced to 9 years in Russian penal colony
World News // 1 day ago
Brittney Griner convicted on drug charges, sentenced to 9 years in Russian penal colony
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- A Russian court found WNBA star Brittney Griner guilty on Thursday on drug smuggling and possession charges and sentenced her to nine years in jail, in a case stemming from cannabis oil that was found in her luggage.
62-year-old French man survives 16 hours in Atlantic after boat turns over
World News // 22 hours ago
62-year-old French man survives 16 hours in Atlantic after boat turns over
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- A 62-year-old boater from France was marooned for 16 hours in the Atlantic Ocean after his boat turned over earlier this week, according to Spanish coast guard officials who rescued him off the country's northwest coast.
German munitions storage site explodes, touching off forest fire in Berlin
World News // 22 hours ago
German munitions storage site explodes, touching off forest fire in Berlin
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- A munitions storage site has exploded in Germany, touching off a fire in Berlin's Grunewald Forest Thursday. Firefighters were staying more than half a mile away from the fire due to the threat of further explosions.
Bank of England raises interest rates to record high amid rising inflation
World News // 23 hours ago
Bank of England raises interest rates to record high amid rising inflation
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The Bank of England raised interest rates by half a percentage point Thursday in the biggest rate hike in nearly 30 years as the country tries to curtail rising inflation amid soaring energy costs.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Autopsy reveals details of triple murder of Iowa parents, 6-year-old daughter
Autopsy reveals details of triple murder of Iowa parents, 6-year-old daughter
SpaceX launches Falcon 9 in Florida space coast's second launch of the day
SpaceX launches Falcon 9 in Florida space coast's second launch of the day
Missouri town flooded 10 months after EF3 tornado
Missouri town flooded 10 months after EF3 tornado
Pope Francis appoints personal health assistant he says 'saved my life'
Pope Francis appoints personal health assistant he says 'saved my life'
Russia maintains eastern Ukrainian attacks, new raids from Belarus
Russia maintains eastern Ukrainian attacks, new raids from Belarus
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement