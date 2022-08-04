Trending
Advertisement
World News
Aug. 4, 2022 / 10:24 AM

62-year-old French man survives 16 hours in Atlantic after boat turns over

Rough seas prevent quick rescue

By A.L. Lee

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- A 62-year-old boater from France was marooned for 16 hours in the Atlantic Ocean after his boat overturned earlier this week, according to Spanish coast guard officials who rescued him off the country's northwest coast.

The sailor survived the ordeal by clinging to the overturned vessel, where a small compartment of air allowed him to breathe, officials noted.

Advertisement

The coast guard sent a rescue team to Spain's northwestern Galicia region, about 15 miles from the Sisargas Islands, where the man's 40-foot Jeanne Solo Sailor sent a distress signal to authorities late Monday.

The man had set sail Sunday from Portugal, but by Monday night he'd found himself in trouble several miles out in the Atlantic Ocean. Several helicopters and divers were dispatched to the scene.

The rescuers eventually spotted the overturned boat and determined that the man was still alive beneath it, in the water. He was said to be wearing a neoprene survival suit.

The boater remained in the water for hours as rough seas forced crews to wait until daylight Tuesday to attempt a rescue. Flotation devices were attached to the boat's hull in the meantime to keep it from sinking.

Advertisement

The sailor was rescued and airlifted to safety early Tuesday afternoon. His condition wasn't immediately reported.

Read More

2-year-old child dies in hot car in Kansas; 13th so far this year Rescuers rush to save 9 miners trapped following cave-in in northern Mexico Flooding rains in Uganda claim at least 24 lives

Latest Headlines

German munitions storage site explodes, touching off forest fire in Berlin
World News // 25 minutes ago
German munitions storage site explodes, touching off forest fire in Berlin
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- A munitions storage site has exploded in Germany, touching off a fire in Berlin's Grunewald Forest Thursday. Firefighters were staying more than half a mile away from the fire due to the threat of further explosions.
Bank of England raises interest rates to record high amid rising inflation
World News // 1 hour ago
Bank of England raises interest rates to record high amid rising inflation
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The Bank of England raised interest rates by half a percentage point Thursday in the biggest rate hike in nearly 30 years as the country tries to curtail rising inflation amid soaring energy costs.
Closing arguments expected Thursday in Brittney Griner's drug trial in Russia
World News // 2 hours ago
Closing arguments expected Thursday in Brittney Griner's drug trial in Russia
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Lawyers for WNBA star Brittney Griner are expected to deliver closing arguments Thursday as U.S. officials work diplomatic angles to free her after she's been held in Russia for nearly six months on drug charges.
Russia maintains eastern Ukrainian attacks, new raids from Belarus
World News // 2 hours ago
Russia maintains eastern Ukrainian attacks, new raids from Belarus
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Russia maintained its attacks in eastern Ukraine and the southern city of Mykolaiv on Thursday while launching new raids from Belarus in the north.
China fires ballistic missiles near Taiwan after Nancy Pelosi's visit
World News // 3 hours ago
China fires ballistic missiles near Taiwan after Nancy Pelosi's visit
SEOUL, Aug. 4 (UPI) -- China launched several ballistic missiles into waters near Taiwan on Thursday, the island's defense ministry said, as Beijing ramps up military provocations a day after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taipei.
Volcano near Reykjavik erupts following days of seismic activity
World News // 8 hours ago
Volcano near Reykjavik erupts following days of seismic activity
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- A volcano near Iceland's capital of Reykjavik has begun to erupt following intense seismic activity over the past few days, the nordic nation's government said.
Rescuers rush to save 9 miners trapped following cave-in in northern Mexico
World News // 9 hours ago
Rescuers rush to save 9 miners trapped following cave-in in northern Mexico
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- A rescue operation was underway in northern Mexico where nine miners became trapped underground following a cave-in.
1st grain-loaded ship to leave Ukraine passes inspection en route to Lebanon
World News // 1 day ago
1st grain-loaded ship to leave Ukraine passes inspection en route to Lebanon
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- The first cargo ship loaded with grain to leave Ukraine since Russia invaded in late February completed inspection Wednesday in the Black Sea off the Turkish coast.
United Nations to investigate deadly Ukraine prison attack
World News // 12 hours ago
United Nations to investigate deadly Ukraine prison attack
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- The United Nations announced it will form a fact-finding team to study Thursday's rocket attack that killed dozens of Ukrainian prisoners of war in Donbas.
Senate votes to ratify Finland, Sweden NATO membership
World News // 20 hours ago
Senate votes to ratify Finland, Sweden NATO membership
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- The Senate on Wednesday voted overwhelmingly in favor of ratifying Finland and Sweden's applications to join NATO.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Parade shooting suspect pleads not guilty to 117 charges
Parade shooting suspect pleads not guilty to 117 charges
Small business owner confidence hits new low, survey says
Small business owner confidence hits new low, survey says
More than 120 arrested after brutal gang rape of 8 women in South Africa
More than 120 arrested after brutal gang rape of 8 women in South Africa
Rep. Jackie Walorski, three others, die in Indiana car crash
Rep. Jackie Walorski, three others, die in Indiana car crash
Walmart to lay off corporate employees after cutting profit outlook
Walmart to lay off corporate employees after cutting profit outlook
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement