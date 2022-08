Nine miners became trapped Wednesday following a cave-in in northern Mexico. Photo courtesy of the government of Coahuila/ Twitter

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- A rescue operation was underway in northern Mexico where nine miners became trapped underground following a cave-in. President Andre Manuel said via Twitter Wednesday that 92 soldiers, specialists and rescue dogs have been deployed to the mine in Sabina of northern Coahuila state, which borders southern Texas. Advertisement

"We hope to find them safe," the president said.

The government of Coahuila state said in a statement that the miners were performing excavation work within the mine when they confronted an adjoining area full of water, which caved in and flooded the mine shaft at about 1:35 p.m. Wednesday, trapping the workers underground.

The mine began operating in January, the state said, and "to date there is no record of complaints of any type of anomaly."

The incident follows a mine collapse in the state in June of 2021, resulting in the deaths of several miners.

In February 2006, 65 miners were killed after becoming trapped in a Coahuila mine following a gas explosion that caused a cave-in.