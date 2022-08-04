Breaking News
WNBA star Brittney Griner sentenced to 9 years in Russia penal colony on drug conviction
Trending
Advertisement
World News
Aug. 4, 2022 / 12:02 PM

Nancy Pelosi travels to South Korea; Seoul calls visit 'show of deterrence' against North Korea

By Thomas Maresca
1/5
Nancy Pelosi travels to South Korea; Seoul calls visit 'show of deterrence' against North Korea
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was scheduled to visit the DMZ on Thursday, a trip South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said would be a sign of deterrence against North Korea. Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI | License Photo

SEOUL, Aug. 4 (UPI) -- U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi continued her Asia tour in Seoul on Thursday in a visit that South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said would be a "sign of deterrence" against nuclear-armed North Korea.

Pelosi and a congressional delegation arrived Wednesday night in South Korea after a stop in Taiwan that sent shockwaves around the region as a furious China launched ballistic missiles and flew warplanes near the island in response.

Advertisement

In Seoul, Pelosi met with her South Korean counterpart, National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo on Thursday morning.

The two held a brief press conference afterwards, in which Pelosi said her delegation's visit centered around the "pillars of security, economics and governance."

RELATED China fires ballistic missiles near Taiwan after Nancy Pelosi's visit

"In all three of those areas, the U.S.-South Korea relationship is very strong," she said.

In a joint press statement released by Kim's office, the two speakers expressed concern about the "grave situation" of North Korea's growing nuclear threat and called for the secretive regime to give up its arsenal.

"Based on the strong and extended deterrence against North Korea that the South Korean public can feel, we are committed to achieving practical denuclearization and the establishment of peace through international cooperation and diplomatic dialogue," the statement said.

Advertisement

Pelosi later spoke with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on a call, his office announced.

Yoon is on vacation this week, and no face-to-face meeting had been planned, but speculation in local media and among some politicians suggested that the president was shunning Pelosi out of fear of angering China.

Pelosi was scheduled to visit the truce village of Panmunjom in the DMZ later Thursday, a trip that Yoon said would highlight the strengthened military ties between Seoul and Washington.

RELATED Pelosi ends Taiwan visit as furious China conducts combat exercises nearby

"This visit by Pelosi's delegation will become a sign of deterrence between South Korea and the United States against North Korea," Yoon said, according to a report by news agency Yonhap.

North Korea has conducted a flurry of missile tests in 2022 and is believed to be ready to conduct its seventh nuclear test at any time.

In response to the growing provocations, South Korea and the United States have boosted their military alliance under Yoon and are set to resume full-scale joint military drills this month.

After their two-day trip to South Korea, Pelosi and her delegation are slated to conclude their Asia tour in Japan.

Read More

Pelosi's Taiwan flight most-tracked plane in radar app's history

Latest Headlines

WNBA's Brittney Griner convicted on drug charges, sentenced to 9 years in Russia penal colony
World News // 4 hours ago
WNBA's Brittney Griner convicted on drug charges, sentenced to 9 years in Russia penal colony
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- A Russian court found WNBA star Brittney Griner guilty on Thursday on drug smuggling and possession charges and sentenced her to 9 years in jail, in a case stemming from cannabis oil that was found in her luggage.
62-year-old French man survives 16 hours in Atlantic after boat turns over
World News // 1 hour ago
62-year-old French man survives 16 hours in Atlantic after boat turns over
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- A 62-year-old boater from France was marooned for 16 hours in the Atlantic Ocean after his boat turned over earlier this week, according to Spanish coast guard officials who rescued him off the country's northwest coast.
German munitions storage site explodes, touching off forest fire in Berlin
World News // 2 hours ago
German munitions storage site explodes, touching off forest fire in Berlin
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- A munitions storage site has exploded in Germany, touching off a fire in Berlin's Grunewald Forest Thursday. Firefighters were staying more than half a mile away from the fire due to the threat of further explosions.
Bank of England raises interest rates to record high amid rising inflation
World News // 3 hours ago
Bank of England raises interest rates to record high amid rising inflation
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The Bank of England raised interest rates by half a percentage point Thursday in the biggest rate hike in nearly 30 years as the country tries to curtail rising inflation amid soaring energy costs.
Russia maintains eastern Ukrainian attacks, new raids from Belarus
World News // 4 hours ago
Russia maintains eastern Ukrainian attacks, new raids from Belarus
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Russia maintained its attacks in eastern Ukraine and the southern city of Mykolaiv on Thursday while launching new raids from Belarus in the north.
China fires ballistic missiles near Taiwan after Nancy Pelosi's visit
World News // 4 hours ago
China fires ballistic missiles near Taiwan after Nancy Pelosi's visit
SEOUL, Aug. 4 (UPI) -- China launched several ballistic missiles into waters near Taiwan on Thursday, the island's defense ministry said, as Beijing ramps up military provocations a day after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taipei.
Volcano near Reykjavik erupts following days of seismic activity
World News // 9 hours ago
Volcano near Reykjavik erupts following days of seismic activity
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- A volcano near Iceland's capital of Reykjavik has begun to erupt following intense seismic activity over the past few days, the nordic nation's government said.
Rescuers rush to save 9 miners trapped following cave-in in northern Mexico
World News // 11 hours ago
Rescuers rush to save 9 miners trapped following cave-in in northern Mexico
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- A rescue operation was underway in northern Mexico where nine miners became trapped underground following a cave-in.
1st grain-loaded ship to leave Ukraine passes inspection en route to Lebanon
World News // 1 day ago
1st grain-loaded ship to leave Ukraine passes inspection en route to Lebanon
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- The first cargo ship loaded with grain to leave Ukraine since Russia invaded in late February completed inspection Wednesday in the Black Sea off the Turkish coast.
United Nations to investigate deadly Ukraine prison attack
World News // 14 hours ago
United Nations to investigate deadly Ukraine prison attack
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- The United Nations announced it will form a fact-finding team to study Thursday's rocket attack that killed dozens of Ukrainian prisoners of war in Donbas.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Parade shooting suspect pleads not guilty to 117 charges
Parade shooting suspect pleads not guilty to 117 charges
Small business owner confidence hits new low, survey says
Small business owner confidence hits new low, survey says
Rep. Jackie Walorski, three others, die in Indiana car crash
Rep. Jackie Walorski, three others, die in Indiana car crash
Walmart to lay off corporate employees after cutting profit outlook
Walmart to lay off corporate employees after cutting profit outlook
Kidnapped girl chews restraints to escape abductor, leads authorities to two bodies
Kidnapped girl chews restraints to escape abductor, leads authorities to two bodies
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement