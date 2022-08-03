Trending
Advertisement
World News
Aug. 3, 2022 / 9:52 PM

United Nations to investigate deadly Ukraine prison attack

By Sheri Walsh
1/2
United Nations to investigate deadly Ukraine prison attack
The United Nations says it will name a fact-finding team to investigate the deadly rocket attack on a Ukraine POW prison. File photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- The United Nations announced it will form a fact-finding team to study Thursday's rocket attack that killed dozens of Ukrainian prisoners of war in Donbas.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told reporters Wednesday in New York both Russia and Ukraine have requested an investigation into the bombing. Guterres said terms of the "independent team members" would need to be accepted by both countries before any fact-finding could begin, and added it would not be a criminal investigation.

Advertisement

Last week's attack targeted a prison in Olenivka, in the separatist Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine, and killed between 40 and 50 Ukrainian POWs captured after the long battle for Mariupol. Ukraine and Russia have blamed each other for the deadly attack which also injured 75 others.

Ukraine, which called the blast "a deliberate war crime by the Russians," accused a private military contractor of executing the attack. On Wednesday, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Defense Intelligence department claimed the explosion was carried out by the Wagner group, a contractor whose fighters have been involved in Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

RELATED Zelensky calls on international agencies to investigate POW attack

Ukrainian officials accused Moscow of carrying out the attack with the intention of blaming Ukraine to cover up atrocities at the prison and accuse Kyiv of war crimes.

Advertisement

The Russian Ministry of Defense blamed Ukraine for the attack saying in a statement "the Kyiv regime deliberately carried out a bloody provocation." Russian military officials said the attack was carried out with U.S.-supplied HIMARS rocket systems like those recently shipped to Ukrainian forces.

Both Russia and Ukraine have launched their own independent investigations.

RELATED Rocket attack kills dozens of POWs in Donbas; Ukraine, Russia accuse each other

The prisoners of war who were killed had been captured by Russia after the battle for Mariupol earlier this year, which lasted for weeks and ended with the troops fending off Russian forces at a steel plant where many civilians were also hunkered down.

Donbas comprises the Donetsk and Luhansk regions and has been the primary focus of the Russian military's war since April.

RELATED Mykolaiv hit by shelling as Russia claims Ukraine conducted drone strike on Crimea base

Latest Headlines

Senate votes to ratify Finland, Sweden NATO membership
World News // 8 hours ago
Senate votes to ratify Finland, Sweden NATO membership
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- The Senate on Wednesday voted overwhelmingly in favor of ratifying Finland and Sweden's applications to join NATO.
Flooding rains in Uganda claim at least 24 lives
World News // 2 hours ago
Flooding rains in Uganda claim at least 24 lives
Devastating rainfall that drenched eastern Uganda last weekend has killed at least 24 victims across the Elgon subregion as of Wednesday, according to government officials.
U.N. chief blasts 'grotesque greed,' urges governments to tax record energy profits
World News // 2 hours ago
U.N. chief blasts 'grotesque greed,' urges governments to tax record energy profits
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres blasted the "grotesque greed" of oil and gas companies for making record profits off the energy crisis while urging governments to tax extra income to help those in need.
German Chancellor rejects Russia's reason for cutting natural gas outflow
World News // 4 hours ago
German Chancellor rejects Russia's reason for cutting natural gas outflow
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Wednesday that Russia's stance that technical issues continue to be the reason for scaled-down gas exports to his country is invalid.
EU, Iran, U.S. envoys head to Vienna to advance revival of the Iran nuclear deal
World News // 6 hours ago
EU, Iran, U.S. envoys head to Vienna to advance revival of the Iran nuclear deal
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- The European Union on Thursday will bring Iran, EU and U.S. nuclear deal negotiators back to the table. U.S. Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley tweeted that the United States is prepared for a good faith effort.
Pelosi's Taiwan flight most-tracked plane in radar app's history
World News // 7 hours ago
Pelosi's Taiwan flight most-tracked plane in radar app's history
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's flight to Taiwan on Tuesday was the most-tracked plane in the history of tracking service Flightradar24.
OPEC decides on miniscule oil output increase for September
World News // 12 hours ago
OPEC decides on miniscule oil output increase for September
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Representatives of the world's major oil producing countries voted Wednesday to increase production slightly, far less than U.S. President Joe Biden hoped for to boost supplies and ease pain at the pump for Americans.
More than 120 arrested after brutal gang rape of 8 women in South Africa
World News // 13 hours ago
More than 120 arrested after brutal gang rape of 8 women in South Africa
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Some of the more than 120 men arrested after a brutal gang rape and robbery of eight women on a music video shoot in South Africa are scheduled to be in court Wednesday to face firearms and illegal mining charges.
Pelosi ends Taiwan visit as furious China conducts combat exercises nearby
World News // 16 hours ago
Pelosi ends Taiwan visit as furious China conducts combat exercises nearby
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi left Taiwan on Wednesday after a high-stakes visit as a furious China responded with combat exercises and economic sanctions against the island.
State Dept. warns of danger to Americans after strike on terror leader
World News // 15 hours ago
State Dept. warns of danger to Americans after strike on terror leader
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- The State Department has warned Americans traveling abroad that they could face retaliation and violence in the wake of a U.S. drone strike that killed al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahiri.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

State Dept. warns of danger to Americans after strike on terror leader
State Dept. warns of danger to Americans after strike on terror leader
Small business owner confidence hits new low, survey says
Small business owner confidence hits new low, survey says
More than 120 arrested after brutal gang rape of 8 women in South Africa
More than 120 arrested after brutal gang rape of 8 women in South Africa
Parade shooting suspect pleads not guilty to 117 charges
Parade shooting suspect pleads not guilty to 117 charges
Rep. Jackie Walorski, three others, die in Indiana car crash
Rep. Jackie Walorski, three others, die in Indiana car crash
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement