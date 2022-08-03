Inspectors board ship with 1st shipment of Ukrainian grain to leave Odessa

1/2

Inspectors on Wednesday board a ship loaded with grain that was anchored off the coast of Turkey in the Black Sea. Photo courtesy of Turkey Ministry of Defense/ Twitter

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- An inspection team on Wednesday boarded a cargo ship loaded with grain, the first to leave Ukraine since Russia invaded late February, en route to its final destination of Lebanon. The inspectors boarded the ship as it was anchored in the Black Sea near the entrance of the Bosphorus Strait, Turkey's Defense Ministry said. Advertisement

The Sierra Leone-flagged vessel named Razoni departed Ukraine's southwestern port city of Odessa on Monday, carrying more than 26,500 tons of corn for Tripoli, Lebanon.

Ukrayna'nın Odessa Limanı'ndan hareket eden ve dün akşam İstanbul Boğazı Karadeniz girişine ulaşarak demirleyen mısır yüklü RAZONİ gemisinde denetim faaliyeti saat 10.00'dan itibaren gerçekleştirilecek. pic.twitter.com/309FejbnVh— T.C. Millî Savunma Bakanlığı (@tcsavunma) August 3, 2022

The ship's departure through the Russian blockade of the Black Sea came as a result of an agreement between the warring countries that was brokered by the United Nations and Turkey.

Its voyage is seen as a victory in the effort to alleviate the deepening international food crisis. Some observers have said it may also represent the first step toward a cease-fire.

Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, told reporters during a press conference Tuesday that there will be further vessel departures from the port.

"We hope there will be some more outbound movement tomorrow," he said. "To state the obvious, this is delicate, complex and complicated, but there are other movements planned."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during his nightly address Tuesday said now that one ship has left, the goal is for others to follow.

"Continuity and regularity is the necessary principle," he said. "All consumers of our agricultural products need it."

Zelensky has said 16 vessels loaded with foodstuffs are waiting to depart, with U.S. officials estimating some 20 million tons have been stored in silos in Ukraine amid the war.

Several officials, including the Ukrainian president, have accused Russia of purposely deepening the ongoing crisis by weaponizing food in order to demand political concessions.

"But when the world is united, when partners fulfill their commitments, the necessary result can be achieved," Zelensky said. "Let's see how the grain initiative will work in the coming days."