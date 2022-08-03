Senate to vote on Finland, Sweden NATO membership

Majority Leader Chuck Schumer confirmed the Senate will vote Wednesday on whether or not to ratify Finland and Sweden’s applications to join NATO. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- The Senate is expected to vote Wednesday afternoon on whether or not to ratify Finland and Sweden's applications to join NATO. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer confirmed that the vote would take place. Advertisement

In mid July, House lawmakers overwhelmingly passed legislation in support of both Nordic countries joining the NATO defensive military alliance.

The bill passed the House in a 394-18 vote with all those casting ballots against it coming from the Republican Party. The legislation also urged all NATO members to do the same.

"Our NATO alliance is the bedrock that has guaranteed democracy in the Western world since the end of World War II," Schumer said from the Senate floor Tuesday.

"This strengthens NATO even further and is particularly needed in light of recent Russian aggression."

12 noon, Wednesday, August 3, 2022 Senate convenes and proceeds to executive session to consider Treaty Doc. 117-3, Protocols to the North Atlantic Treaty of 1949 on the Accession of the Republic of Finland and the Kingdom of Sweden. https://t.co/7iScGvjuI5 https://t.co/CmkFQh7KvW— U.S. Senate Updates (@SenateFloor) August 3, 2022

Ahead of Wednesday's vote, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell gave his support of the two NATO membership bids.

"Their accession will make NATO stronger and America more secure," McConnell said.

"If any Senator is looking for a defensible excuse to vote no, I wish them good luck. This is a slam dunk for national security that deserves unanimous bipartisan support."

Twenty-two countries have already ratified the memberships, while the Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Portugal, Slovakia, Spain, Turkey and the United States have yet to do so.