EU, Iran, U.S. envoys head to Vienna to advance revival of the Iran nuclear deal

1/4

U.S. Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley said Wednesday that his expectations for a new round of talks on the JCPOA with Iran are "in check." Photo courtesy U.S. State Department/ Twitter

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- The European Union on Thursday will bring Iran, EU and U.S. nuclear deal negotiators back to the table in Vienna. U.S. Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley tweeted that the United States is prepared for a good faith attempt to reach a deal to prevent Iran from building a nuclear weapon. Advertisement

But Malley also cautioned in his tweet that, "Our expectations are in check, but the United States welcomes the EU efforts and is prepared for a good faith attempt to reach a deal."

"It will shortly be clear if Iran is prepared for the same," Malley said.

RELATED Iran nuclear deal is unraveling

EU and Iran envoys confirmed via Twitter that they will meet in Vienna to try to advance the talks reviving the deal.

"The best possible deal for all parties is on the table," EU negotiator Enrique Mora tweeted last week.

"It ensures clear, measurable economic benefits for the Iranian people and verifiable non-proliferation benefits for the international community. I invite all the participants to take the last step," Mora said.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Bagheri Kani tweeted, on the way to Vienna, that "the onus is on those who breached the deal and have failed to distance from ominous legacy."

Advertisement

"The U.S. must seize the opportunity offered by the JCPOA partners' generosity; the ball is in their court to show maturity and act responsibly," Kani said.

The JCPOA is the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, formal name of the Iran nuclear deal that former President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from in 2018.

In June, the International Atomic Energy Agency's director-general said Iran had removed 27 surveillance cameras from nuclear sites in Iran as the deal to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon unraveled.

Iran's goal, according to former deputy speaker of the Iranian parliament, Ali Motahari, in an April interview on Iran state television, was indeed to build a nuclear weapon.