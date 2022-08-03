Trending
Advertisement
World News
Aug. 3, 2022 / 4:12 PM

EU, Iran, U.S. envoys head to Vienna to advance revival of the Iran nuclear deal

By Doug Cunningham
1/4
EU, Iran, U.S. envoys head to Vienna to advance revival of the Iran nuclear deal
U.S. Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley said Wednesday that his expectations for a new round of talks on the JCPOA with Iran are "in check." Photo courtesy U.S. State Department/Twitter

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- The European Union on Thursday will bring Iran, EU and U.S. nuclear deal negotiators back to the table in Vienna.

U.S. Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley tweeted that the United States is prepared for a good faith attempt to reach a deal to prevent Iran from building a nuclear weapon.

Advertisement

But Malley also cautioned in his tweet that, "Our expectations are in check, but the United States welcomes the EU efforts and is prepared for a good faith attempt to reach a deal."

"It will shortly be clear if Iran is prepared for the same," Malley said.

RELATED Iran nuclear deal is unraveling

EU and Iran envoys confirmed via Twitter that they will meet in Vienna to try to advance the talks reviving the deal.

"The best possible deal for all parties is on the table," EU negotiator Enrique Mora tweeted last week.

"It ensures clear, measurable economic benefits for the Iranian people and verifiable non-proliferation benefits for the international community. I invite all the participants to take the last step," Mora said.

RELATED U.S. says Iran's nuclear enrichment threatens 'a deepening nuclear crisis'

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Bagheri Kani tweeted, on the way to Vienna, that "the onus is on those who breached the deal and have failed to distance from ominous legacy."

Advertisement

"The U.S. must seize the opportunity offered by the JCPOA partners' generosity; the ball is in their court to show maturity and act responsibly," Kani said.

The JCPOA is the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, formal name of the Iran nuclear deal that former President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from in 2018.

In June, the International Atomic Energy Agency's director-general said Iran had removed 27 surveillance cameras from nuclear sites in Iran as the deal to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon unraveled.

Iran's goal, according to former deputy speaker of the Iranian parliament, Ali Motahari, in an April interview on Iran state television, was indeed to build a nuclear weapon.

Latest Headlines

Pelosi's Taiwan flight most-tracked plane in radar app's history
World News // 42 minutes ago
Pelosi's Taiwan flight most-tracked plane in radar app's history
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's flight to Taiwan on Tuesday was the most-tracked plane in the history of tracking service Flightradar24.
Senate to vote on Finland, Sweden NATO membership
World News // 2 hours ago
Senate to vote on Finland, Sweden NATO membership
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- The Senate is expected to vote Wednesday afternoon on whether or not to ratify Finland and Sweden's applications to join NATO.
OPEC decides on miniscule oil output increase for September
World News // 6 hours ago
OPEC decides on miniscule oil output increase for September
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Representatives of the world's major oil producing countries voted Wednesday to increase production slightly, far less than U.S. President Joe Biden hoped for to boost supplies and ease pain at the pump for Americans.
More than 120 arrested after brutal gang rape of 8 women in South Africa
World News // 6 hours ago
More than 120 arrested after brutal gang rape of 8 women in South Africa
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Some of the more than 120 men arrested after a brutal gang rape and robbery of eight women on a music video shoot in South Africa are scheduled to be in court Wednesday to face firearms and illegal mining charges.
Pelosi ends Taiwan visit as furious China conducts combat exercises nearby
World News // 10 hours ago
Pelosi ends Taiwan visit as furious China conducts combat exercises nearby
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi left Taiwan on Wednesday after a high-stakes visit as a furious China responded with combat exercises and economic sanctions against the island.
State Dept. warns of danger to Americans after strike on terror leader
World News // 8 hours ago
State Dept. warns of danger to Americans after strike on terror leader
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- The State Department has warned Americans traveling abroad that they could face retaliation and violence in the wake of a U.S. drone strike that killed al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahiri.
Nuclear expert says Ukraine's nuclear plant 'completely out of control' because of war
World News // 8 hours ago
Nuclear expert says Ukraine's nuclear plant 'completely out of control' because of war
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said Wednesday that Russia's war in Ukraine has pushed Europe's largest nuclear plant in Zaporizhzhia into "grave" danger.
Inspectors board ship with 1st shipment of Ukrainian grain to leave Odessa
World News // 10 hours ago
Inspectors board ship with 1st shipment of Ukrainian grain to leave Odessa
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- An inspection team on Wednesday boarded a cargo ship loaded with grain, the first to leave Ukraine since Russia invaded late February, en route to its final destination of Lebanon.
Yemen's warring sides again renew truce for two months
World News // 14 hours ago
Yemen's warring sides again renew truce for two months
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- The warring sides in Yemen's bloody civil war have agreed to extend their truce another two months, a top U.N. official said while expressing hope that an expanded agreement could be reached as soon as possible.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi defends Taiwan visit after objections from China
World News // 1 day ago
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi defends Taiwan visit after objections from China
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi landed in Taiwan with a congressional delegation Tuesday in a visit that sparked a military response from the Chinese government.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

More than 120 arrested after brutal gang rape of 8 women in South Africa
More than 120 arrested after brutal gang rape of 8 women in South Africa
State Dept. warns of danger to Americans after strike on terror leader
State Dept. warns of danger to Americans after strike on terror leader
Primaries: Voters oust 2 Republicans who impeached Trump
Primaries: Voters oust 2 Republicans who impeached Trump
U.S. asks Argentina to seize grounded Iranian plane
U.S. asks Argentina to seize grounded Iranian plane
Small business owner confidence hits new low, survey says
Small business owner confidence hits new low, survey says
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement