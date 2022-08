South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has denounced the gang rape of eight women at an abandoned mine in Krugerscorp. File Photo by Nic Bothma/EPA-EFE/ POOL

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Some of the more than 120 men arrested after a brutal gang rape and robbery of eight women on a music video shoot in South Africa are scheduled to be in court Wednesday to face firearms and illegal mining charges. DNA tests could lead to rape charges against some of the men, police said. Advertisement

The gang rape occurred at an abandoned mine in Krugersdorp where a video crew were attacked by a group of armed men in blankets, according to the Guardian. Women and girls in the Krugersdorp area had complained about the widespread crime and violence.

The arrested men allegedly participated in illegal mining. According to police, one person was killed during a shootout during the police raid on the illicit mining Tuesday.

South African Police Ministry spokeswoman Lirandzu Themba tweeted Tuesday, "46 suspects were arrested and one fatally wounded during today's illicit mining take down."

In a South African Police Service Facebook post, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa denounced the gang rape near Krugersdorp and called on communities to work with police to ensure that these criminals are apprehended and prosecuted."

The president acknowledged in that post that gender based violence and femicide is "a deeply rooted social problem."