Trending
Advertisement
World News
Aug. 2, 2022 / 9:19 AM

Brother of 2017 Manchester bomber wanted after defying British court

By A.L. Lee
1/4
Brother of 2017 Manchester bomber wanted after defying British court
Police stand guard near the Manchester Arena in Manchester, Britain, after the bombing attack on May 23, 2017. The attack killed 22 people. File Photo by Mushtaq Mohammed/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- An arrest warrant was issued Tuesday for a brother of the man who bombed Britain's Manchester Arena in 2017 after the older sibling failed to appear in court for a separate inquiry into the attack.

Officials said the brother, Ismail Abedi, is on the run after refusing to cooperate in the case and defied an order from Manchester Magistrates Court.

Advertisement

Abedi, 29, is believed to have fled Britain last year and has stayed under the radar with the alias Ben Romdhan.

Hashem Abedi, Abedi's younger brother, was found guilty in 2020 and sentenced to 55 years for aiding the bomb plot carried out by another brother, Salman Ramadan Abedi, that killed nearly two dozen people at an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena on May 22, 2017. Salman Abedi blew himself up in the attack.

RELATED Brother of Manchester bomber given at least 55 years in prison

Ismail Abedi was taken into custody the next day and questioned for 14 days, but police didn't have enough evidence to charge him at that time. Last year, he was ordered to appear in court to ascertain "what part he played in his brother's radicalization and whether his brother received training in Libya."

Advertisement

A makeshift memorial to the victims of the Manchester Arena bombing is seen in Manchester, Britain, on May 26, 2017. File photo by Mushtaq Mohammed/UPI

Instead, police say he abandoned his apartment last August and was believed to have fled to Libya, where his family lives.

Ismail Abedi was on the police radar as early as 2013 after he was stopped by investigators who confiscated his laptop and cellphone. They said they found evidence that Abedi was being radicalized by the Islamic State terror group.

RELATED Hashem Abedi convicted in 2017 attack at Ariana Grande concert

Detectives also said Ismail's DNA was found on evidence collected from a vehicle used by the two younger brothers to transport the explosives ahead of the attack.

Ismail Abedi was convicted in absentia last month for refusing to comply with the inquiry, and a notice was sent to his last known address.

"He was separately emailed notice of today's hearing. We would submit there is adequate notice of this hearing and we would submit that he has not attended today," prosecutor Sophie Cartwright said according to Sky News.

RELATED Brother of Manchester Arena bomber pleads not guilty to murder

"As a result, we would submit that this is an offense which carries imprisonment and you do have the power to issue a warrant."

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Military chopper crashes on relief mission in Pakistan; 6 dead
World News // 12 minutes ago
Military chopper crashes on relief mission in Pakistan; 6 dead
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Several people have been killed in a military helicopter crash in Pakistan, including two high-ranking military officials, authorities said on Tuesday.
BP reports over $9 billion in profit for 2nd quarter; largest in 14 years
World News // 1 hour ago
BP reports over $9 billion in profit for 2nd quarter; largest in 14 years
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Oil producer BP reported its largest quarterly profit in 14 years on Tuesday amid higher energy prices worldwide and gasoline prices in the United States that are still over $4 per gallon.
WNBA's Brittney Griner back in Russia court amid hopes for possible prisoner swap
World News // 1 hour ago
WNBA's Brittney Griner back in Russia court amid hopes for possible prisoner swap
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- WNBA star Brittney Griner was back in a Russian court on Tuesday as U.S. officials work to win her release following more than five months of detention on drug charges.
Russian rockets hit military, civilian targets in Donbas region, Ukraine officials say
World News // 2 hours ago
Russian rockets hit military, civilian targets in Donbas region, Ukraine officials say
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The Ukrainian military said on Tuesday that Russian forces carried out intense shelling across the entire eastern front line of the Donbas region, attacking both military and civilian infrastructure.
Taiwan raising combat readiness for Chinese provocations over Pelosi visit, reports say
World News // 2 hours ago
Taiwan raising combat readiness for Chinese provocations over Pelosi visit, reports say
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Taiwan's military raised its level of combat readiness in response to exercises and live-fire drills by China ahead of a widely reported visit by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, local media reported Tuesday.
First shipment of Ukrainian grain leaves port in Odessa, heads to Lebanon
World News // 1 day ago
First shipment of Ukrainian grain leaves port in Odessa, heads to Lebanon
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- For the first time since Russia invaded Ukraine over five months ago, a commercial ship loaded with grain has left Ukraine's southwestern port city of Odessa, officials said Monday.
Pelosi opens Asia trip in Singapore, reportedly planning Taiwan visit
World News // 1 day ago
Pelosi opens Asia trip in Singapore, reportedly planning Taiwan visit
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi began her official visit to Asia on Monday with her arrival in Singapore. She is reportedly planning to visit Taiwan on Tuesday amid repeated warnings from China to stay away.
South Korea looks to tackle global vaccine inequality
World News // 23 hours ago
South Korea looks to tackle global vaccine inequality
SEOUL, Aug. 1 (UPI) -- South Korea is trying to bridge the vaccine inequality gap by teaching people from less-developed countries to make vaccines as the WHO's global biomanufacturing training hub.
Portugal declares emergency as wildfires spread close to capital Lisbon
World News // 23 hours ago
Portugal declares emergency as wildfires spread close to capital Lisbon
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- A state of emergency was issued throughout Portugal on Monday as wildfires hit various locations around the country, including near the capital of Lisbon as it was hit with intensively high temperatures.
Military leaders in Myanmar extend state of emergency for another 6 months
World News // 1 day ago
Military leaders in Myanmar extend state of emergency for another 6 months
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Myanmar's ruling military junta will extend a state of emergency in the country for another six months, government-run media reported on Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

First man convicted for role in Jan. 6 Capitol attack sentenced to 7 years in prison
First man convicted for role in Jan. 6 Capitol attack sentenced to 7 years in prison
Pelosi opens Asia trip in Singapore, reportedly planning Taiwan visit
Pelosi opens Asia trip in Singapore, reportedly planning Taiwan visit
Lyons Magnus voluntarily recalls nutritional drinks over potential contamination
Lyons Magnus voluntarily recalls nutritional drinks over potential contamination
Portugal declares emergency as wildfires spread close to capital Lisbon
Portugal declares emergency as wildfires spread close to capital Lisbon
At least 2 dead in Northern California after McKinney Fire explodes in size
At least 2 dead in Northern California after McKinney Fire explodes in size
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement