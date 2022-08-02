Trending
Advertisement
World News
Aug. 2, 2022 / 8:34 AM

BP reports over $9 billion in profit for 2nd quarter; largest in 14 years

By Clyde Hughes
BP reports over $9 billion in profit for 2nd quarter; largest in 14 years
BP on Tuesday joined other large oil producers in reporting record profits as the cost of energy worldwide is up. Last week, Shell reported a record $11.5 billion in the second quarter. File Photo by Erik S. Lesser/EPA-EFE

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Oil producer BP reported its largest quarterly profit in 14 years on Tuesday amid higher energy prices worldwide and gasoline prices in the United States that are still over $4 per gallon.

In its second-quarter earnings report, BP reported a profit of $9.3 billion. In the same quarter a year ago, that figure was $3.1 billion. BP also said it had a surplus cash flow of $6.6 billion from April through June.

Advertisement

"Today's results show that BP continues to perform while transforming," BP CEO Bernard Looney said in a statement.

"Our people have continued to work hard throughout the quarter helping to solve the energy trilemma -- secure, affordable and lower carbon energy."

RELATED U.S. sanctions UAE-based companies, China for allegedly shipping Iranian oil

Tuesday's report showed the second-largest second-quarter profit in the company's history.

Dale Vince, founder of energy supplier Ecotricity, said BP's profits are proof that oil producers ought to pay more in taxes.

"Clearly there are exceptional windfall profits in the oil and gas sector, and clearly there's a problem in the energy market, and we should fix one with the other," Vince told BBC News.

RELATED Treasury Dept. estimates U.S. gas prices likely lower from oil reserve releases

BP on Tuesday joined other large oil producers in reporting record profits as the cost of energy worldwide is up. Last week, Shell reported a record $11.5 billion in the second quarter -- besting its previous quarterly record of $9.1 billion in the first quarter of 2022.

Advertisement

In May, the House passed a bill that gives President Joe Biden the power to issue an emergency declaration that would make it unlawful to hike gasoline and home energy prices "in an excessive or exploitative manner." The proposal is now in the Senate.

According to AAA, the national average for gasoline in the United States was $4.19 per gallon, a decrease of 2 cents from Monday and 14 cents from a week ago.

RELATED S&P 500 posts gains for fourth consecutive day

Latest Headlines

Military chopper crashes on relief mission in Pakistan; 6 dead
World News // 15 minutes ago
Military chopper crashes on relief mission in Pakistan; 6 dead
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Several people have been killed in a military helicopter crash in Pakistan, including two high-ranking military officials, authorities said on Tuesday.
Brother of 2017 Manchester bomber wanted after defying British court
World News // 24 minutes ago
Brother of 2017 Manchester bomber wanted after defying British court
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- An arrest warrant was issued Tuesday for a brother of the man who bombed Britain's Manchester Arena in 2017 after the older sibling failed to appear in court for a separate inquiry into the attack.
WNBA's Brittney Griner back in Russia court amid hopes for possible prisoner swap
World News // 1 hour ago
WNBA's Brittney Griner back in Russia court amid hopes for possible prisoner swap
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- WNBA star Brittney Griner was back in a Russian court on Tuesday as U.S. officials work to win her release following more than five months of detention on drug charges.
Russian rockets hit military, civilian targets in Donbas region, Ukraine officials say
World News // 2 hours ago
Russian rockets hit military, civilian targets in Donbas region, Ukraine officials say
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The Ukrainian military said on Tuesday that Russian forces carried out intense shelling across the entire eastern front line of the Donbas region, attacking both military and civilian infrastructure.
Taiwan raising combat readiness for Chinese provocations over Pelosi visit, reports say
World News // 2 hours ago
Taiwan raising combat readiness for Chinese provocations over Pelosi visit, reports say
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Taiwan's military raised its level of combat readiness in response to exercises and live-fire drills by China ahead of a widely reported visit by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, local media reported Tuesday.
First shipment of Ukrainian grain leaves port in Odessa, heads to Lebanon
World News // 1 day ago
First shipment of Ukrainian grain leaves port in Odessa, heads to Lebanon
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- For the first time since Russia invaded Ukraine over five months ago, a commercial ship loaded with grain has left Ukraine's southwestern port city of Odessa, officials said Monday.
Pelosi opens Asia trip in Singapore, reportedly planning Taiwan visit
World News // 1 day ago
Pelosi opens Asia trip in Singapore, reportedly planning Taiwan visit
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi began her official visit to Asia on Monday with her arrival in Singapore. She is reportedly planning to visit Taiwan on Tuesday amid repeated warnings from China to stay away.
South Korea looks to tackle global vaccine inequality
World News // 23 hours ago
South Korea looks to tackle global vaccine inequality
SEOUL, Aug. 1 (UPI) -- South Korea is trying to bridge the vaccine inequality gap by teaching people from less-developed countries to make vaccines as the WHO's global biomanufacturing training hub.
Portugal declares emergency as wildfires spread close to capital Lisbon
World News // 23 hours ago
Portugal declares emergency as wildfires spread close to capital Lisbon
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- A state of emergency was issued throughout Portugal on Monday as wildfires hit various locations around the country, including near the capital of Lisbon as it was hit with intensively high temperatures.
Military leaders in Myanmar extend state of emergency for another 6 months
World News // 1 day ago
Military leaders in Myanmar extend state of emergency for another 6 months
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Myanmar's ruling military junta will extend a state of emergency in the country for another six months, government-run media reported on Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

First man convicted for role in Jan. 6 Capitol attack sentenced to 7 years in prison
First man convicted for role in Jan. 6 Capitol attack sentenced to 7 years in prison
Pelosi opens Asia trip in Singapore, reportedly planning Taiwan visit
Pelosi opens Asia trip in Singapore, reportedly planning Taiwan visit
Lyons Magnus voluntarily recalls nutritional drinks over potential contamination
Lyons Magnus voluntarily recalls nutritional drinks over potential contamination
Portugal declares emergency as wildfires spread close to capital Lisbon
Portugal declares emergency as wildfires spread close to capital Lisbon
At least 2 dead in Northern California after McKinney Fire explodes in size
At least 2 dead in Northern California after McKinney Fire explodes in size
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement