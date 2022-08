The helicopter was on a humanitarian mission to provide relief to victims of widespread flooding in Pakistan when it crashed, officials said. Photo courtesy Inter-Services Public Relations Office

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Several people have been killed in a military helicopter crash in Pakistan, including two high-ranking military officials, authorities said on Tuesday. The chopper went missing near Balochistan on Monday and the aircraft was later found near Musa Goth in Lasbela district. Advertisement

The Inter-Services Public Relations Office said six people were killed in the crash -- including Lt. Gen. Sarfraz Ali and Brig. Maj. Gen. Amjad Hanif.

Authorities said that inclement weather may be responsible for the crash. The helicopter and its crew were on a mission to supervise flood relief operations in the area.

Pakistani President Arif Alvi said in a tweet that he'd contacted the army's chief and expressed "deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of the military officers and soldiers."

"They were doing a sacred duty of providing relief to flood affectees," Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif wrote in a tweet. "Will remain eternally indebted to these sons of the soil."

Monsoon flooding this summer has plagued Pakistan since mid-June and has killed nearly 500 people.