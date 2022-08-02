Trending
Advertisement
World News
Aug. 2, 2022 / 2:15 PM

U.S. official: Plans to kill Ayman al-Zawahiri took months of planning

By Clyde Hughes
1/3
U.S. official: Plans to kill Ayman al-Zawahiri took months of planning
U.S. President Joe Biden meets with members of the CIA and National Security advisers about al-Qaida leaders and their locations on Friday. Biden announced on Monday that al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri, who helped plot the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attack, was killed by a U.S. drone strike in Kabul. Photo by Adam Schultz/White House/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The effort to kill Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in a residential area of Kabul with apparently no casualties took months of meticulous planning and then quick, lightning strike execution once the chance came around, a senior administration official said.

The official said Monday that Zawahiri, who was Osama bin Laden's second in command during the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks had successfully eluded U.S. forces for more than 20 years until Saturday.

Advertisement

U.S. intelligence built a network of intelligence operations that first identified Zawahiri's family members and from there slowly zeroed in on the terrorist leader. The official said President Joe Biden insisted on an operation that resulted in a minimum of collateral damage in the attack.

Unmanned drones were used to fire rockets into the Zawahiri's residence while he stood on a balcony while his family members were in another location in their home.

RELATED House votes to award Congressional Gold Medals to Americans killed in Benghazi

The official said Taliban officials, who knew Zawahiri was there, quickly removed his family and tried to hide evidence of his presence.

"Zawahiri continued to pose an active threat to U.S. persons, interests, and national security," the official said. "As President Biden has consistently said, we will not allow Afghanistan to become a safe haven for terrorists who might bring harm to Americans.

Advertisement

"We met that commitment on Saturday night. And in doing so, we showed that, without American forces on the ground in Afghanistan and in harm's way, we remain able to identify and locate even the world's most wanted terrorist, and then take action to remove him from the battlefield."

The senior official said military personnel started looking for signs that the Taliban would harbor known terrorists, something that went against its peace agreement with the United States, last year and received information that Zawahiri's family and then the al Qaeda leader himself were in Kabul.

The Taliban, in turn, has accused the United States of violating the peace deal for its attack on a residential neighborhood in Kabul.

Security experts said they believe the operation demonstrates that the United States is able to carry out precision attacks without boots on the ground in Afghanistan.

RELATED Lebanon, Somalia conduct elections amid political instability

Zawahiri was believed to be the mastermind behind not only Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, but also the 2000 attack on the USS Cole in Yemen that killed 17 U.S. sailors and the simultaneous bombings of the U.S. embassies in Kenya and Tanzania that killed hundreds.

Read More

Biden orders special operations forces to redeploy to Somalia, reports say

Latest Headlines

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi lands in Taiwan over objections from China
World News // 1 hour ago
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi lands in Taiwan over objections from China
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi landed in Taiwan with a congressional delegation Tuesday in a visit condemned by the Chinese government.
BTS may be allowed to perform overseas during military service
World News // 4 hours ago
BTS may be allowed to perform overseas during military service
SEOUL, Aug. 2 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band BTS may be able to perform publicly even while some of its members are serving in the military, according to the country's top military officers.
Military chopper crashes on relief mission in Pakistan; 6 dead
World News // 4 hours ago
Military chopper crashes on relief mission in Pakistan; 6 dead
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Several people have been killed in a military helicopter crash in Pakistan, including two high-ranking military officials, authorities said on Tuesday.
Brother of 2017 Manchester bomber wanted after defying British court
World News // 4 hours ago
Brother of 2017 Manchester bomber wanted after defying British court
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- An arrest warrant was issued Tuesday for a brother of the man who bombed Britain's Manchester Arena in 2017 after the older sibling failed to appear in court for a separate inquiry into the attack.
BP reports over $9 billion in profit for 2nd quarter; largest in 14 years
World News // 5 hours ago
BP reports over $9 billion in profit for 2nd quarter; largest in 14 years
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Oil producer BP reported its largest quarterly profit in 14 years on Tuesday amid higher energy prices worldwide and gasoline prices in the United States that are still over $4 per gallon.
WNBA's Brittney Griner back in Russia court amid hopes for possible prisoner swap
World News // 6 hours ago
WNBA's Brittney Griner back in Russia court amid hopes for possible prisoner swap
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- WNBA star Brittney Griner was back in a Russian court on Tuesday as U.S. officials work to win her release following more than five months of detention on drug charges.
Russian rockets hit military, civilian targets in Donbas, Ukraine officials say
World News // 6 hours ago
Russian rockets hit military, civilian targets in Donbas, Ukraine officials say
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The Ukrainian military said Tuesday that Russian forces carried out intense shelling across the entire eastern front line of the Donbas region, attacking military and civilian infrastructure.
Taiwan raising combat readiness for Chinese provocations over Pelosi visit, reports say
World News // 7 hours ago
Taiwan raising combat readiness for Chinese provocations over Pelosi visit, reports say
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Taiwan's military raised its level of combat readiness in response to exercises and live-fire drills by China ahead of a widely reported visit by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, local media reported Tuesday.
First shipment of Ukrainian grain leaves port in Odessa, heads to Lebanon
World News // 1 day ago
First shipment of Ukrainian grain leaves port in Odessa, heads to Lebanon
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- For the first time since Russia invaded Ukraine over five months ago, a commercial ship loaded with grain has left Ukraine's southwestern port city of Odessa, officials said Monday.
Pelosi opens Asia trip in Singapore, reportedly planning Taiwan visit
World News // 1 day ago
Pelosi opens Asia trip in Singapore, reportedly planning Taiwan visit
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi began her official visit to Asia on Monday with her arrival in Singapore. She is reportedly planning to visit Taiwan on Tuesday amid repeated warnings from China to stay away.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi lands in Taiwan over objections from China
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi lands in Taiwan over objections from China
Taiwan raising combat readiness for Chinese provocations over Pelosi visit, reports say
Taiwan raising combat readiness for Chinese provocations over Pelosi visit, reports say
WNBA's Brittney Griner back in Russia court amid hopes for possible prisoner swap
WNBA's Brittney Griner back in Russia court amid hopes for possible prisoner swap
1 killed, 5 wounded in Washington, D.C., shooting
1 killed, 5 wounded in Washington, D.C., shooting
Bipartisan senators introduce bill to guarantee abortion rights
Bipartisan senators introduce bill to guarantee abortion rights
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement