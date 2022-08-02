U.S. official: Plans to kill Ayman al-Zawahiri took months of planning

1/3

U.S. President Joe Biden meets with members of the CIA and National Security advisers about al-Qaida leaders and their locations on Friday. Biden announced on Monday that al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri, who helped plot the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attack, was killed by a U.S. drone strike in Kabul. Photo by Adam Schultz/White House/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The effort to kill Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in a residential area of Kabul with apparently no casualties took months of meticulous planning and then quick, lightning strike execution once the chance came around, a senior administration official said. The official said Monday that Zawahiri, who was Osama bin Laden's second in command during the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks had successfully eluded U.S. forces for more than 20 years until Saturday. Advertisement

U.S. intelligence built a network of intelligence operations that first identified Zawahiri's family members and from there slowly zeroed in on the terrorist leader. The official said President Joe Biden insisted on an operation that resulted in a minimum of collateral damage in the attack.

Unmanned drones were used to fire rockets into the Zawahiri's residence while he stood on a balcony while his family members were in another location in their home.

The official said Taliban officials, who knew Zawahiri was there, quickly removed his family and tried to hide evidence of his presence.

"Zawahiri continued to pose an active threat to U.S. persons, interests, and national security," the official said. "As President Biden has consistently said, we will not allow Afghanistan to become a safe haven for terrorists who might bring harm to Americans.

"We met that commitment on Saturday night. And in doing so, we showed that, without American forces on the ground in Afghanistan and in harm's way, we remain able to identify and locate even the world's most wanted terrorist, and then take action to remove him from the battlefield."

The senior official said military personnel started looking for signs that the Taliban would harbor known terrorists, something that went against its peace agreement with the United States, last year and received information that Zawahiri's family and then the al Qaeda leader himself were in Kabul.

The Taliban, in turn, has accused the United States of violating the peace deal for its attack on a residential neighborhood in Kabul.

Security experts said they believe the operation demonstrates that the United States is able to carry out precision attacks without boots on the ground in Afghanistan.

Zawahiri was believed to be the mastermind behind not only Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, but also the 2000 attack on the USS Cole in Yemen that killed 17 U.S. sailors and the simultaneous bombings of the U.S. embassies in Kenya and Tanzania that killed hundreds.