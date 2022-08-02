Trending
Aug. 2, 2022 / 7:29 AM

Russian rockets hit military, civilian targets in Donbas region, Ukraine officials say

By Clyde Hughes
A heavily damaged factory is seen in the small city of Merefa in the Kharkiv area of Ukraine on Monday after Russian rockets struck the area. Photo by Sergey Kozlov/EPA-EFE

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The Ukrainian military said on Tuesday that Russian forces carried out intense shelling across the entire eastern front line of the Donbas region, attacking both military and civilian infrastructure.

Ukrainian officials said that Moscow has focused mostly on holding Russian positions to prevent counterattacks and carrying out reconnaissance missions.

Officials also blamed Russian attacks for a university dormitory strike in the southern port town of Mykolaiv, where fighting has picked up since late last week.

Vitalii Kim, head of the Mykolaiv regional administration, said the attack happened before dawn Tuesday.

RELATED Guterres: Humanity is one mistake away from nuclear annihilation

"At the moment of shelling, a security guard of the building was injured," Kim said according to CNN. "According to preliminary information, one of the districts was hit by MLRS Smerch, the other one by S-300 missiles."

Kyiv's general staff reported several Ukrainian successes against Russian advances on Tuesday.

The staff said that Ukrainian troops repelled Russian assaults around Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast, which is one of two regions that make up the Donbas. The other is the Luhansk province.

RELATED U.S. sanctions UAE-based companies, China for allegedly shipping Iranian oil

The staff said that Moscow also deployed several units near the villages of Bairak and Dementiivka in Kharkiv Oblast, but were pushed back by Ukrainian troops. Russia also tried, unsuccessfully, to storm an area near the village of Trudoliubivka in Kherson Oblast, they said.

The fighting on Thursday came after the United States announced an additional $550 million in military weaponry to Ukraine. The weapons would come from the Department of Defense stockpile, U.S. officials said.

The delivery is the 17th to Ukraine and is part of more than $8 billion in U.S.-funded arms for Ukraine since Russia began the fighting on Feb. 24.

RELATED Blinken says Russia engaged in 'nuclear saber-rattling' in U.N. treaty conference speech

Meanwhile, Russian officials said on Tuesday that a visit by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan is helping to destabilize the geopolitical landscape.

Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the United States "is bringing destabilization to the world" by sending Pelosi to Taiwan, which China considers a breakaway territory. Beijing has repeatedly warned the United States against allowing Pelosi to visit the island.

