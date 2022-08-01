Advertisement
1st grain ship leaves Odesa amid Russia-Ukraine war

By Darryl Coote
A handout photo made available by the Turkish Defense Ministry Press Office shows Sierra Leone-flagged cargo ship Razoni as it leaves the port of Odesa, Ukraine, on Monday. Photo by Turkish Defense Ministry/EPA-EFE

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- For the first time since Russia invaded Ukraine nearly six months ago a commercial ship loaded with grain has left Ukraine's southwestern port city of Odesa, officials said Monday, as a food crisis fueled by the conflict looms heavy over the globe.

The M/V Razoni departed for Tripoli, Lebanon, carrying more than 26,500 tones of corn Monday morning. Turkey's Defense Ministry had said in a statement that the vessel's scheduled departure was 8:30 a.m.

Ukraine's minister of infrastructure, Oleksandr Kubrakov, confirmed the ship had left the port via Twitter, with Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba remarking in a separate statement that Monday was "the day of relief for the world."

"Thanks to the support of all our partner countries & [the United Nations] we were able to full implement the Agreement signed in Istanbul," Kubrakov said.

Russia invaded Ukraine Feb. 24. Since then, experts have repeatedly voiced concern over the conflict deepening the international food crises as the warring nations are responsible for 30% of the world's supply of wheat, 20% of its maze and 80% of its sunflower seed oil.

The World Food Program has said that war has caused the price of food, fuel and fertilizer to climb, putting millions at risk of being driven into starvation.

While the war raged and prices soared, food sat in storage at Ukrainian ports for months, as a Russian blockade of the Black Sea prevents ships from departing -- that is until Razoni was able to depart Monday morning.

Its exit was made possible under the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which was signed July 22 in Istanbul.

"We hope this process will continue without interruptions & problems," Mevlut Cavusoglu, Turkey's foreign minister, said in a statement. "We'll do what is necessary to this end. We hope that the agreement will lead to a cease fire & lasting peace."

The deal was signed by Russia and Ukraine following months of brokering by the United Nations and Turkey.

When the agreement was signed, Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said he hoped it represented "a fresh turning point that will rekindle hopes for peace."

On Monday, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement that he hopes it means Razoni will be the first of many vessels that will leave the port under the agreement.

"This will bring much-needed stability and relief to global food security, especially in the most fragile humanitarian contexts," Guterres said through his spokesman, Stephane Dujarric.

The World Food Program, which prior to the war purchased 50% of its grain from Ukraine, plans to buy, load and ship an initial 30,000 metric tons of wheat out of Ukraine now that the port is seemingly open, the U.N. said, stating further details will be released in the coming days.

Razoni's departure was welcomed by Bridget Brink, the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, who thanked the U.N., Turkey and Ukraine's negotiating team.

"The world will be watching for continued implementation of this agreement to feed people around the world with millions of tons of trapped Ukrainian grain," the embassy said.

