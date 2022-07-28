Trending
Advertisement
World News
July 28, 2022 / 7:03 AM

Hong Kong should repeal sweeping national security law, U.N. experts say

By Thomas Maresca
1/3
Hong Kong should repeal sweeping national security law, U.N. experts say
A United Nations panel of human rights experts called on Hong Kong to repeal its national security law, saying it was "deeply concerned" over its lack of transparency and widespread use against civil society. File Photo by Jerome Favre/EPA-EFE

July 28 (UPI) -- A United Nations panel of independent human rights experts urged the repeal of Hong Kong's national security law, saying the sweeping legislation is being broadly applied to clamp down on civil society.

Chinese and Hong Kong officials have claimed that the law, which was imposed by Beijing in 2020, was necessary to restore order after anti-government demonstrations had roiled the semi-autonomous city for months.

Advertisement

However, the U.N. Human Rights Committee said in its findings on Wednesday that it was "deeply concerned about the overly broad interpretation" of the law, which has led to the arrests of over 200 people, including 12 children.

"The committee urged Hong Kong to take action to repeal the National Security Law and, in the meantime, refrain from applying it," the report said.

RELATED Xi Jinping returns to Hong Kong for first trip outside of mainland China in two years

The rights panel monitors the implementation of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and released its findings in Geneva following a scheduled review.

The experts flagged the lack of clarity around the law's definition of "national security" and expressed concerns about the possibility of transferring criminal cases from Hong Kong to mainland China. Hong Kong is a signatory to the ICCPR but China is not.

Advertisement

"Once a state party has subscribed to the covenant, there is an obligation that those rights are paramount," committee vice chair Christopher Arif Balkan said. "In other words, your local legislation cannot derogate from those rights."

RELATED Protests held amid crackdown on anniversary of Tiananmen Square massacre

The law's passage has resulted in a crackdown that has targeted journalists, former lawmakers and pro-democracy activists with charges ranging from subversion to collusion with foreign forces.

The U.N. report highlighted "the excessive number of civil society organizations, such as trade unions and student unions, which have relocated or ceased to operate since the enactment of the [national security law]."

Hong Kong's independent media has also all but disappeared under the legislation, which has been used alongside a revival of archaic, colonial-era laws such as sedition.

RELATED Hong Kong cardinal denies failing to register fund that helped dissidents

Hong Kong's government objected Wednesday to the panel's findings, claiming the committee did not give due weight to "the background of the violent social unrest" that preceded the law.

The panel also did not recognize the "soft resistance acts, hate speeches and publications which have radicalized the general public the since 2019," the government's statement said.

The U.N. experts said they hoped the semi-autonomous city would amend the law and noted that Hong Kong representatives informed them they were contemplating new national security legislation.

Advertisement

"They gave us assurances that there would be transparency, consultation in enacting a new security law," Balkan said.

Latest Headlines

North Korea ready to use nukes in conflict with U.S., Kim Jong Un says
World News // 3 hours ago
North Korea ready to use nukes in conflict with U.S., Kim Jong Un says
SEOUL, July 27 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said he was prepared to use his country's nuclear arsenal in a military clash with the United States and threatened to "annihilate" South Korea, state media reported on Thursday.
Supporters of populist cleric storm Baghdad's Green Zone over rival's PM nomination
World News // 4 hours ago
Supporters of populist cleric storm Baghdad's Green Zone over rival's PM nomination
July 28 (UPI) -- Hundreds of supporters cleric Moqtada Al Sadr stormed Baghdad's International Green Zone complex Wednesday in anger over the recent of a rival for prime minister.
Ukraine forces use U.S. rocket system to knock out bridge, disrupt Russian supply route
World News // 23 hours ago
Ukraine forces use U.S. rocket system to knock out bridge, disrupt Russian supply route
July 27 (UPI) -- Ukrainian officials said its forces have used a U.S.-supplied rocket system to target a key bridge and disrupt a major route that Russia uses to send military supplies through the southern part of the country.
Warning strike forces Lufthansa to cancel most flights Wednesday
World News // 12 hours ago
Warning strike forces Lufthansa to cancel most flights Wednesday
July 27 (UPI) -- A strike forced Lufthansa to cancel nearly all of its flights Wednesday, Germany's national airline confirmed in a release.
'Historic' pink diamond may be largest unearthed in 300 years
World News // 16 hours ago
'Historic' pink diamond may be largest unearthed in 300 years
July 27 (UPI) -- A rare pink diamond, weighing 170 carats and called "The Lulo Rose," has been unearthed in Angola and is believed to be one of the largest ones discovered in the last 300 years.
British woman falls to death in Italian Dolomites
World News // 17 hours ago
British woman falls to death in Italian Dolomites
July 27 (UPI) -- A British woman slipped and fell 100 feet to her death while hiking with her husband in the Dolomites, in northern Italy. Police said the couple ended up on a treacherous climbing route used during World War I.
Identity mystery of Australia's 'Somerton Man' solved with DNA after 74 years
World News // 18 hours ago
Identity mystery of Australia's 'Somerton Man' solved with DNA after 74 years
July 27 (UPI) -- Forensic experts have helped to clear up a nearly 75-year-old mystery by identifying a body found long ago on Australia's Somerton Beach that led to decades of speculation about who the man was and why he died.
Blinken tells slain journalist's family U.S. is committed to accountability for her death
World News // 21 hours ago
Blinken tells slain journalist's family U.S. is committed to accountability for her death
July 27 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has met with the family of Palestinian American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was shot to death while covering an Israeli military operation in the West Bank.
Saudi mega-city project begins with The Line, a 105-mile-long 'civilizational revolution'
World News // 21 hours ago
Saudi mega-city project begins with The Line, a 105-mile-long 'civilizational revolution'
July 27 (UPI) -- A futuristic Saudi walled city project called The Line is intended to provide an ideal climate year-round in vertically layered communities run entirely on renewable energy.
Major 7.0-magnitude earthquake hits Philippines; at least 4 dead
World News // 1 day ago
Major 7.0-magnitude earthquake hits Philippines; at least 4 dead
July 27 (UPI) -- A strong 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck in the northern Philippines on Wednesday -- killing several people, inflicting major damage and forcing trains to stop more than 200 miles away in Manila.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ukraine forces use U.S. rocket system to knock out bridge, disrupt Russian supply route
Ukraine forces use U.S. rocket system to knock out bridge, disrupt Russian supply route
North Korea ready to use nukes in conflict with U.S., Kim Jong Un says
North Korea ready to use nukes in conflict with U.S., Kim Jong Un says
Identity mystery of Australia's 'Somerton Man' solved with DNA after 74 years
Identity mystery of Australia's 'Somerton Man' solved with DNA after 74 years
'Historic' pink diamond may be largest unearthed in 300 years
'Historic' pink diamond may be largest unearthed in 300 years
Biden tests negative for COVID-19: 'My recovery was quick and I feel great'
Biden tests negative for COVID-19: 'My recovery was quick and I feel great'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement